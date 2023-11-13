NFL Playoff Picture 2023: Wild Card Standings and Week 11 Super Bowl Odds

2 of 3

Todd Olszewski/Getty Images

Division Leaders

1. Kansas City (7-2)

2. Baltimore (7-3)

3. Jacksonville (6-3)

4. Miami (6-3)

Wild-Card Race

5. Pittsburgh (6-3)

6. Cleveland (6-3)

7. Houston (5-4)

8. Cincinnati (5-4)

9. Buffalo (5-4)

10. Indianapolis (5-5)

11. Las Vegas (5-5)

12. Los Angeles Chargers (4-5)

13. New York Jets (4-5)

Cleveland and Houston muddied the AFC wild-card race with their respective wins on Sunday.

Houston earned a valuable head-to-head tiebreaker over Cincinnati that could be valuable in January.

As of now, the Texans are in front of the Bengals and Buffalo Bills on the conference record tiebreaker. Houston is 3-2 against the AFC, while Cincinnati is 1-4 and Buffalo is 2-4.

The Bills can jump back into a playoff spot with a win over the Denver Broncos on Monday.

Cleveland earned a season split with the Ravens by way of its come-from-behind win in Baltimore on Sunday.

The Browns can level their season series with the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 11. Cleveland needs to win its final two AFC North games to finish at 4-2 in divisional play, which is the first tiebreaker between divisional foes. Baltimore is 2-2 and Pittsburgh is 2-0 within the AFC North.

The Bengals have yet to win a AFC North game this season. They can change that on Thursday night against the Ravens in a game they now desperately need to gain some separation in the wild-card race.

The Indianapolis Colts and Las Vegas Raiders might have a say in the wild-card race, but they need to pass some tough tests to be included.