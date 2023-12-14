Lakers' LeBron James Out vs. Victor Wembanyama, Spurs With Calf Injury

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James will miss his team's road game against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday with a left calf contusion.

James was deemed a game-time decision and warmed up beforehand but was ruled out prior to the matchup. His next chance to face superstar Victor Wembanyama for the first time will be Friday in San Antonio.

The Lakers previously ruled out James for their game on Nov. 12 vs. the Portland Trail Blazers due to a left calf contusion as well. He suffered the injury in a 122-119 In-Season Tournament victory over the Phoenix Suns on Nov. 10, though he still managed to play 36 minutes and drop 32 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.

"It never loosened up," James said of his shin after the win. "[It] pretty much locked up right then and there. So I tried to keep my composure, make sure I was OK and try to keep it stretched out and as loose as possible and play the game and be effective. Pretty sore right now. Obviously because the adrenaline is calming down and iced it, now it's pretty sore."

Without James in the lineup, the Lakers won 116-110 against the Blazers.

The 38-year-old is still performing at a high level in his 21st NBA season, averaging a team-high 25.3 points, along with 7.5 rebounds and 6.7 assists. The Lakers rank sixth in the Western Conference with a 14-10 record and just won the first-ever In-Season Tournament.