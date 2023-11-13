X

NBA

    76ers' Tyrese Maxey Draws Rave Reviews from NBA Fans After 50-Point Game vs. Pacers

    Jack MurrayNovember 13, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 12: Tyrese Maxey #0 of the Philadelphia 76ers drives to the basket during the game against the Indiana Pacers on November 12, 2023 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

    Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey put on a clinic Sunday night against the Indiana Pacers.

    The fourth-year guard put up a career-high 50 points in the 76ers' 137-126 victory, adding seven rebounds, five assists and three blocks as well.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    TYRESE MAXEY 50 BALL AGAINST THE PACERS 😱 <a href="https://t.co/cxqVO8894i">pic.twitter.com/cxqVO8894i</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Tyrese Maxey vs. Pacers 📈<br><br>50 PTS (career-high)<br>7 REB<br>5 AST<br>3 BLK<br>7 3PM<br>20-32 FG<br><br>Scary. <a href="https://t.co/I5y3f9OF2Y">pic.twitter.com/I5y3f9OF2Y</a>

    Maxey made seven three-pointers and was 20-of-32 shooting. He and Joel Embiid combined for 87 points and carried the 76ers to the victory.

    Joel Embiid @JoelEmbiid

    THE FRANCHISE <a href="https://twitter.com/TyreseMaxey?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TyreseMaxey</a> #50 <a href="https://t.co/4MEMwAy2U3">pic.twitter.com/4MEMwAy2U3</a>

    StatMuse @statmuse

    Tyrese Maxey tonight:<br><br>50 PTS (career-high)<br>7 REB<br>5 AST<br>3 BLK<br>7 3P<br><br>The first player in franchise history to reach those numbers in a game. <a href="https://t.co/OWESIvBonJ">https://t.co/OWESIvBonJ</a>

    Maxey's performance helped the 76ers jump out to an 8-1 start to the season and the team is looking like a true contender in the loaded Eastern Conference.

    Fans took to social media to celebrate Maxey's accomplishment and project his potential going forward.

    Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

    5️⃣0️⃣ point fun! 🤩 <a href="https://t.co/q3gcQRJGj8">pic.twitter.com/q3gcQRJGj8</a>

    Malika Andrews @malika_andrews

    Tyrese Maxey continuing his All Star caliber start to the season with a new career high, 50-burger. Early All-NBA buzz is real. <br><br>8 wins in a row for the Sixers…

    Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins

    Maxey looking like a "System" putting up a 50 piece with 3 waffles on the defensive side with a W!!! That young man is STANDING ON BUSINESS!!! Carry the hell on…

    Cameron Wolfe @CameronWolfe

    Tyrese Maxey is a future best player in basketball candidate. Maxey Unleashed. Harden trade changed everything.

    Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral

    TYRESE MAXEY TONIGHT:<br><br>50 POINTS<br>7 REBOUNDS <br>5 ASSISTS<br>3 BLOCKS<br>62% FG<br>7/11 3PM<br><br>SPECIAL. ⭐️ <a href="https://t.co/VEgwrdHNRv">pic.twitter.com/VEgwrdHNRv</a>

    NBA TV @NBATV

    Tyrese Maxey was UNREAL tonight against the Pacers 🪣<br><br>🌟 50 PTS (career-high)<br>🌟 20 -32 FG<br>🌟 7 3PM <a href="https://t.co/Tsy8vM1Bku">pic.twitter.com/Tsy8vM1Bku</a>

    Legion Hoops @LegionHoops

    Tyrese Maxey… you're an ALL-STAR. ⭐️ <a href="https://t.co/1lgZEDrvhS">pic.twitter.com/1lgZEDrvhS</a>

    Sean Barnard @Sean_Barnard1

    The Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid two-man game is far more dynamic than the James Harden and Joel Embiid pairing once was and it's time to start having the conversation<br><br>There are some many more variations that can be done with Maxey and his playmaking is the real deal <a href="https://t.co/b3fxmeCV6B">https://t.co/b3fxmeCV6B</a>

    Nello @LilNello

    In other <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBA</a> news, Tyrese Maxey is a complete beast and has most definitely benefitted the most for the 76ers since the James Harden trade‼️

    JO1Minute @JustOneMinuteEN

    The NBA's newest star is here to make a statement! 🔥 Tyrese Maxey dropped an impressive 50 points today, outscoring James Harden's last 4 games combined! 🏀 Can't wait to see more incredible performances from Maxey. Who's ready to witness greatness? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBA</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JustOneMinute?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JustOneMinute</a>

    Maxey's early returns in a bigger role certainly softened the blow of losing James Harden. He was already averaging career-high marks before this offensive explosion and Sunday's showing was his fifth consecutive game of eclipsing 20 points.

    Philadelphia is currently the top team in the Eastern Conference and appears to be gelling under first-year coach Nick Nurse. While there is plenty of season left, the core developing in Philadelphia is certainly worth keeping an eye on, and the duo of Maxey and Embiid is quickly rising up the list of top tandems in the NBA.

    Maxey and the 76ers will look to build on the performance Tuesday against the Pacers once again.

