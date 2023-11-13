76ers' Tyrese Maxey Draws Rave Reviews from NBA Fans After 50-Point Game vs. Pacers

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey put on a clinic Sunday night against the Indiana Pacers.

The fourth-year guard put up a career-high 50 points in the 76ers' 137-126 victory, adding seven rebounds, five assists and three blocks as well.

Maxey made seven three-pointers and was 20-of-32 shooting. He and Joel Embiid combined for 87 points and carried the 76ers to the victory.

Maxey's performance helped the 76ers jump out to an 8-1 start to the season and the team is looking like a true contender in the loaded Eastern Conference.

Fans took to social media to celebrate Maxey's accomplishment and project his potential going forward.

Maxey's early returns in a bigger role certainly softened the blow of losing James Harden. He was already averaging career-high marks before this offensive explosion and Sunday's showing was his fifth consecutive game of eclipsing 20 points.

Philadelphia is currently the top team in the Eastern Conference and appears to be gelling under first-year coach Nick Nurse. While there is plenty of season left, the core developing in Philadelphia is certainly worth keeping an eye on, and the duo of Maxey and Embiid is quickly rising up the list of top tandems in the NBA.