    NFL Sets Record With 5 Walk-Off FGs in Week 10 of 2023 Regular Season

    Julia StumbaughNovember 13, 2023

    INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 12: Riley Patterson #36 of the Detroit Lions kicks a game winning field goal during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
    Harry How/Getty Images

    It was a record-breaking Week 10 for kickers.

    The Houston Texans, Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals all walked off with wins this week thanks to field goals scored as regulation time expired.

    This is the first time in NFL history that has happened to five teams in the same week, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

    Field Yates @FieldYates

    Five NFL teams converted a game-winning field goal with no time remaining today. <br><br>That's the most game-winning scores with no time left in regulation in a single week in NFL history.

    The Texans won 30-27 over the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday thanks to a game-winning 38-yard field goal from Matt Ammendola in his Houston debut. Ammendola was signed Tuesday by Houston to replace injured placekicker Ka'imi Fairbairn.

    Houston Texans @HoustonTexans

    HERE IT IS ‼️ <a href="https://t.co/HNDGyUUegy">pic.twitter.com/HNDGyUUegy</a>

    The Browns defeated the AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens 33-31 Sunday thanks to a 40-yard last-second field goal by Dustin Hopkins that completed a 14-point comeback in the fourth quarter.

    Cleveland Browns @Browns

    never a doubt 🥲 <a href="https://t.co/H69iQEtglL">pic.twitter.com/H69iQEtglL</a>

    After the Los Angeles Chargers tied Sunday's game with three and a half minutes left on the clock, Riley Patterson's 41-yard field goal helped the Lions come back and win as time expired.

    Detroit Lions @Lions

    Riley FOR THE WIN<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DETvsLAC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DETvsLAC</a> |📺 CBS <a href="https://t.co/YwhS62LvDY">pic.twitter.com/YwhS62LvDY</a>

    Jason Myers had a busy Sunday. His fifth field goal of the game for the Seahawks, a 43-yard kick as time expired, sealed a 29-26 win over the Washington Commanders. Myers was perfect on five attempts in the win.

    Seattle Seahawks @Seahawks

    THE GAME WINNER! <a href="https://t.co/xqVbuJeUDd">pic.twitter.com/xqVbuJeUDd</a>

    Matt Prater helped the Cardinals celebrate quarterback Kyler Murray's return from knee surgery Sunday by finishing off Murray's final drive with a 23-yard game-winning field goal, defeating the Atlanta Falcons 25-23. The three points marked Prater's fourth field goal of the game, including a 56-yard connection.

    NFL @NFL

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/AZCardinals?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AZCardinals</a> win it in Kyler's return! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ATLvsAZ?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ATLvsAZ</a> <a href="https://t.co/0zfhp0sGrF">pic.twitter.com/0zfhp0sGrF</a>

    Although Week 10 may have been a bad Sunday for NFL fans hoping for overtime football, it was an excellent time to be a placekicker.