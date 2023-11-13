NFL Sets Record With 5 Walk-Off FGs in Week 10 of 2023 Regular Season

Harry How/Getty Images

It was a record-breaking Week 10 for kickers.

The Houston Texans, Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals all walked off with wins this week thanks to field goals scored as regulation time expired.

This is the first time in NFL history that has happened to five teams in the same week, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

The Texans won 30-27 over the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday thanks to a game-winning 38-yard field goal from Matt Ammendola in his Houston debut. Ammendola was signed Tuesday by Houston to replace injured placekicker Ka'imi Fairbairn.

The Browns defeated the AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens 33-31 Sunday thanks to a 40-yard last-second field goal by Dustin Hopkins that completed a 14-point comeback in the fourth quarter.

After the Los Angeles Chargers tied Sunday's game with three and a half minutes left on the clock, Riley Patterson's 41-yard field goal helped the Lions come back and win as time expired.

Jason Myers had a busy Sunday. His fifth field goal of the game for the Seahawks, a 43-yard kick as time expired, sealed a 29-26 win over the Washington Commanders. Myers was perfect on five attempts in the win.

Matt Prater helped the Cardinals celebrate quarterback Kyler Murray's return from knee surgery Sunday by finishing off Murray's final drive with a 23-yard game-winning field goal, defeating the Atlanta Falcons 25-23. The three points marked Prater's fourth field goal of the game, including a 56-yard connection.