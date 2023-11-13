Austin Reaves' Bench Role Offers Lakers Chance to Spark Team Amid Early Slump

Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

Austin Reaves was arguably the third-best player on the Los Angeles Lakers throughout the 2023 playoffs, averaging 16.9 points per game while starting in every contest during the team's Western Conference Finals run.

He was subsequently rewarded with a four-year, $56 million contract in July. However, a slow start to the season has resulted in head coach Darvin Ham utilizing Reaves off the bench.

In his first eight games as a starter, he averaged 13.1 points while shooting just 41.6 percent from the field and 27.8 percent from three. The Lakers' starting lineup was getting blitzed by opposing teams nearly every night as they began the season with a record of 3-5.

Los Angeles' bench also struggled due to a lack of shot creation amongst the reserves, especially with backup point guard Gabe Vincent plagued by knee issues.

In the team's first eight contests, the Lakers' bench ranked 29th in scoring and 30th in assists per game (via NBA.com).

Ham knew that he needed to make a change, speaking to Reaves about coming off the bench before explaining his reasoning to the media.

"He's been our starting two guard," Ham said, per Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times. "It's an adjustment. But I told him, one, it's going to balance us out. And when you come in, you're going to have your own crew. Ball's going to be in your hands and you're not going to have to take turns with Bron, [D'Angelo Russell] and [Anthony Davis]."

He also assured Reaves that his spot in the closing lineup was not in jeopardy, telling him "you're going to finish the games for us."

Cam Reddish filled the available spot in the starting unit, as his defensive acumen and low-usage offensive role projected as a better fit alongside Los Angeles' two superstars.

The adjustment worked, with the Lakers defeating the Phoenix Suns 122-119 after making the rotation change.

Reddish dropped a season-high 17 points while picking up three steals. Reaves scored 15 of his own and added seven assists off the bench, connecting on 55 percent of his shot attempts. Both players were included in Los Angeles' fourth-quarter lineup.

Reaves shared his perspective on the situation with reporters following the game.

"I'm versatile enough and understanding enough and actually care about winning," he said, via Woike. "So regardless if it's a 'demotion' or 'realignment,' I can handle that. And I'm a realist about what we're trying to do as a group. That's all I want to do is win."

Not only does coming off the bench allow Reaves to operate with the ball in his hands more often, but it also means that he'll likely draw better matchups than he previously faced as a starter.

In other words, his efficiency should rise.

While his insertion into the starting lineup during the 2022-23 season was a pivotal move for the Lakers, it's worth noting that he recorded a higher true shooting percentage when coming off the bench last year.

Reaves has already proved that he can be an above-average starter in the NBA, although countless successful teams have used quality starters in a bench role. Malcolm Brogdon, last season's Sixth Man of the Year, started in 210 straight regular season games prior to his award-winning campaign with the Boston Celtics.

Ham used a similar comparison when speaking to Reaves about the decision, invoking the name of San Antonio Spurs Hall of Famer Manu Ginobili (per Woike). Despite his All-Star talent, Ginobili mainly operated in a bench role as he helped the Spurs win four championships.