Most Intriguing Storylines to Track on Road to WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023

Bayley has spent months watching her grip on Damage CTRL loosen, thanks in large part to Iyo Sky's meteoric rise, which hit its peak at SummerSlam when she successfully cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase.

With paranoia about her role as the leader of the faction setting in, Bayley watched Kairi Sane return and Asuka join forces with the suddenly larger group. By the time SmackDown went off the air on Friday, she was less the leader and more happy to still be included.

No longer the Tribal Chief, more The Honorary Uce.

What does it mean for Survivor Series, though?

Despite being the face of Damage CTRL and the shot-caller since August 2022, Bayley has been the group's weakest link over the last six months, losing more than she won while Sky built upward momentum for herself.

There is a very real possibility that, if the heels do not win inside WarGames, it will likely be the fault of Bayley. If that is the case, it will likely be the end of her association with the group.