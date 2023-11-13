Most Intriguing Storylines to Track on Road to WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023

Most Intriguing Storylines to Track on Road to WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023November 13, 2023
WWE Survivor Series emanates from the Allstate Arena on November 25 with a card headlined by two WarGames, one of which features the culmination of a months-long battle for supremacy on Raw between the brand's top babyfaces and The Judgment Day.
Entering the show, fans have been privy to some engaging stories and Superstars, but which storylines are most worth tracking ahead of the premium live event?
Find out with this preview of the upcoming pay-per-view.
Match Card
- Men's WarGames match: Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn and Seth Rollins vs. The Judgment Day
- Women's World Championship: Zoey Stark vs. Rhea Ripley (c)
- Intercontinental Championship: The Miz vs. Gunther (c)
The Redemption of The Miz
The Miz has been around WWE for so long that fans have almost taken him for granted.
He has been almost omnipresent, on both Raw and SmackDown plus his own reality show on USA Network, that it's easy to forget how great he is on the mic or how hard he has worked to evolve his move set and become a wrestler who can hang with any other.
That's been the case over the last year after he slipped into the background as Triple H focused his creative attention on other Superstars. Now back in the spotlight, The Miz finds himself as the underdog against the force of nature that is intercontinental champion Gunther.
He will thrive in that role and convince famously vocal Chicago fans to get behind him and support his bid to do what no other Superstar done: End The Ring General's historic title reign.
Whether he can is an entirely different question, but how he goes about it and the quality of the match, will bear the closest watching.
Bayley's Weakening Grip on Damage CTRL
Bayley has spent months watching her grip on Damage CTRL loosen, thanks in large part to Iyo Sky's meteoric rise, which hit its peak at SummerSlam when she successfully cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase.
With paranoia about her role as the leader of the faction setting in, Bayley watched Kairi Sane return and Asuka join forces with the suddenly larger group. By the time SmackDown went off the air on Friday, she was less the leader and more happy to still be included.
No longer the Tribal Chief, more The Honorary Uce.
What does it mean for Survivor Series, though?
Despite being the face of Damage CTRL and the shot-caller since August 2022, Bayley has been the group's weakest link over the last six months, losing more than she won while Sky built upward momentum for herself.
There is a very real possibility that, if the heels do not win inside WarGames, it will likely be the fault of Bayley. If that is the case, it will likely be the end of her association with the group.
Where she goes from there, and what becomes of the battle for dominance on SmackDown, will be of huge interest.
What Surprises Might Fans Expect in Chicago?
Randy Orton has not appeared on WWE television since May 20, 2022.
The Viper spent a year recovering from a major back injury, missing WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles and watching as the WWE machine moved on without him.
However, his lengthy absence may be drawing to a close as Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported that the plan for Survivor Series has been for him to join Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Seth Rollins in their battle against The Judgment Day.
Drew McIntyre, meanwhile, would join the side of the heel faction.
Of course, in a landscape such as pro wrestling, where injuries are unpredictable and force changes without notice, Orton's return may well be a wait-and-see deal, but the idea that he is on his way back should excite fans and provide Raw with a huge boost.
How Orton is reintegrated into the show, his relationship with former protégé Rhodes and how he gets along with Uso, knowing it was Jey, Jimmy Uso and Roman Reigns who put him out of action in the first place, will be where the drama and intrigue comes in.