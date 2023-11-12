Patriots' Mac Jones Undergoes X-Ray After Colts Loss; QB Calls Injury a Bruise

AP Photo/Martin Meissner

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was taken to the X-ray room after Sunday's loss to the Indianapolis Colts at Frankfurt Stadium, but it sounds like he's not worried about a potential injury.

Jones was asked why he went to the X-ray room and he told reporters, "Just a little bruise, but I'm good."

Jones was replaced by Bailey Zappe late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 10-6 loss. Prior to exiting, he drove the Patriots into the red zone but threw an interception to Colts safety Julian Blackmon at the 1-yard line on a pass intended for tight end Mike Gesicki.

New England's next offensive drive came with less than two minutes left in the game, and Zappe was under center in place of Jones. After a fourth-down conversion, Zappe attempted a fake spike but threw a game-sealing interception to Colts safety Rodney Thomas II.

Jones finished with 170 passing yards and his league-leading 10th interception on 15-of-20 passing as the Patriots fell to 2-8, the worst record in the AFC. He was sacked five times, all in the first half. At one point, he was seen on the sideline being chewed out by Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien.

The Patriots are entering their bye week, so there will be extra time to address their deficiencies before they return to action in Week 12 against the New York Giants.