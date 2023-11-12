Lue: James Harden 'Doing Too Much to Try to Fit In' with Clippers Since 76ers Trade

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue wants guard James Harden to just be himself going forward.

The Clippers have had a 3-5 start to the season and Harden's play has not been up to his previous caliber. He has only suited up in three games, but has averaged just 14.3 points, 4.7 rebounds 5.3 rebounds in those contests.

While that is obviously a small sample size, the production is a far cry from his 21, 10.7 and 6.3 marks from the 2022-23 season and even further behind his career averages. The Clippers have lost all three games he has suited up in and the fit with the team doesn't appear to be as fluid as hoped.

Still, Lue expressed faith in the guard, saying that he needs to start focusing on how he can improve the team as opposed to just fitting in.

"He's doing too much to try to fit in," Lue said, per Tomer Azarly of Clutch Points. "We had a meeting yesterday and we said he needs to be James Harden… we have to allow him to be himself… We're going to play through James."

Lue also said that he told the team that "James needs to be James" and that they will increase his time with the ball in his hands, per Mark Medina of Fox Sports.

Harden was acquired by the Clippers October 31 after a tumultuous offseason that saw his relationship with the Philadelphia 76ers and president of basketball operations Daryl Morey deteriorate significantly.

This could definitely be a contributing factor to his slow start but the Clippers traded for Harden to really make a push for an NBA Championship, so maximizing his ability is at the forefront of Lue's mind.