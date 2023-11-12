MLB Rumors: Yankees Eye David Ross for Bench Job, Ex-Cubs Manager Prefers Skipper Job

John Adams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The New York Yankees reportedly have interest in bringing aboard former Chicago Cubs manager David Ross to join Aaron Boone's staff, though the interest apparently isn't mutual at this time.

According to Ken Rosenthal and Brendan Kuty of The Athletic, "The Yankees indeed approached Ross about replacing [former bench coach Carlos Mendoza], who will be the New York Mets' new manager. But according to league sources who were granted anonymity in exchange for their candor, Ross would prefer to manage if he immediately jumps back into a uniformed position."

