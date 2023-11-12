X

MLB

    MLB Rumors: Yankees Eye David Ross for Bench Job, Ex-Cubs Manager Prefers Skipper Job

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVNovember 12, 2023

    ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 28: Chicago Cubs manager David Ross (3) prior to the MLB game between the Chicago Cubs and Atlanta Braves on September 28, 2023, at Truist Park in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by John Adams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    John Adams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    The New York Yankees reportedly have interest in bringing aboard former Chicago Cubs manager David Ross to join Aaron Boone's staff, though the interest apparently isn't mutual at this time.

    According to Ken Rosenthal and Brendan Kuty of The Athletic, "The Yankees indeed approached Ross about replacing [former bench coach Carlos Mendoza], who will be the New York Mets' new manager. But according to league sources who were granted anonymity in exchange for their candor, Ross would prefer to manage if he immediately jumps back into a uniformed position."

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

