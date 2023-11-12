X

NBA

    Giannis Blasts Bucks After Magic Loss with Lillard Injured: 'This Is Not Who We Are'

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVNovember 12, 2023

    It was always going to be championship or bust for the Milwaukee Bucks this season after they traded for Damian Lillard, but things have gotten off to an uneven 5-4 start following Saturday's 112-97 blowout loss to the Orlando Magic.

    "We have to take it up a notch," Giannis Antetokounmpo told reporters. "This is not who we are. This is not the Milwaukee Bucks. We gotta guard people."

    While Lillard didn't play in Saturday's loss, there was always going to be some sacrifice on the defensive side in a plan that saw Milwaukee give up Jrue Holiday to add the future Hall of Famer.

    Holiday is best known for his defense, while Lillard has struggled at times on that end.

    The Bucks are an ugly 25th in the league in defensive rating, per NBA.com, and looked lost on that end of the floor at times even without Lillard in the most recent loss.

    There are still plenty of talented defensive players on the roster even without Holiday. Antetokounmpo is a five-time All-Defensive selection who won the 2019-20 Defensive Player of the Year, and Brook Lopez is a two-time All-Defensive selection.

    Milwaukee's star player called out the overall effort on that end, and it will be up to the entire team to respond as the Bucks pursue a title.