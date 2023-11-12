NFL Trade Rumors: Panthers 'Went After' Raiders' Davante Adams, Bengals' Tee Higgins

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers hope they have their franchise quarterback in Bryce Young, and they reportedly attempted to land him significant help at wide receiver ahead of this year's NFL trade deadline.

According to ESPN's David Newton, the NFC South team "went after" both Davante Adams of the Las Vegas Raiders and Tee Higgins of the Cincinnati Bengals. However, the two AFC teams were apparently unwilling to move either pass-catcher.

That Carolina would want to add around Young comes as no surprise.

After all, it didn't just select the Alabama product with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2023 draft. It also traded plenty to get him by sending the Nos. 9 and 61 overall picks of the 2023 draft, its 2024 first-rounder, and star wide receiver DJ Moore to the Chicago Bears for that top selection.

Giving up so much and the impressive play of No. 2 overall pick C.J. Stroud with the Houston Texans has only served to amplify Young's struggles in his rookie season.

He has completed 62.8 percent of his passes for 1,560 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions while the Panthers got off to a 1-8 start. The poor start means the Bears are in line to receive quite the valuable pick in 2024 as part of that trade.

Chicago made things worse for the Panthers with a head-to-head win in Thursday's matchup. Wide receiver Adam Thielen told reporters the offense's effort was "embarrassing," while Young expressed frustration:

Yet it's not as if Young is throwing to a loaded wide receiver group.

Thielen is the only pass-catcher with more than 229 receiving yards on the team, and he isn't on the same level as Adams or Higgins. Landing either of those options ahead of the deadline would have altered the ceiling of Carolina's offense and given Young a true No. 1 option as he grew accustomed to the NFL game.

Higgins is scheduled for free agency after this season, so perhaps the Panthers can add him during the offseason without giving anything up in a trade. Adams is under contract with the Raiders through 2026 with a potential out in 2025.

At some point, Carolina will need to surround Young with better players at the skill positions if he is going to live up to the expectations that come with being the No. 1 overall pick as a quarterback.