Report: Kyler Murray 'Awesome' Studying After Controversial Cardinals Contract Clause

Norm Hall/Getty Images

Kyler Murray will be back under center for the Arizona Cardinals during Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons, and he reportedly turned some heads with his studying habits even while sidelined this season.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, "sources describe Murray as 'awesome' with how he's studied and learned, asking questions and wanting to understand offensive coordinator Drew Petzing's new scheme."

That is notable because Rapoport noted he "didn't always appear to be engaged during the last coaching regime" and even had a film study clause in his contract that was eventually removed.

Murray opened up about the criticism he received for the contract clause ahead of the 2022 season.

"I've been through a lot," he said, per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

"Honestly, me being who I am, I was kind of born on that, don't let outside noise affect me. And I feel like I've done a pretty damn good job of that my whole career, my whole life. That was nothing new. Nothing new. I'm a 5'10" quarterback, I get s--- for my size. But, no, I'm not fazed by it one bit. I'm gonna continue to do my thing."

Unfortunately for Murray, he has been unable to do his thing this season as he recovers from a torn ACL.

Yet that will change when he takes the field for the Cardinals during a stretch run that is still quite important to the long-term path for the franchise even if this season is essentially a lost one thanks to a 1-8 start.

Rapoport explained both Murray and the front office "are going into these next eight games with eyes wide open."

If the two-time Pro Bowler, who is still just 26 years old and not far removed from his 2019 Offensive Rookie of the Year performance, impresses when he is back under center, the team may decide to build around him as the franchise signal-caller.

Yet it may also decide to move on from Murray and turn its attention toward a rookie quarterback in the 2024 draft if he doesn't play well or if someone such as Caleb Williams is ultimately deemed too talented to pass up.

For his part, Murray has reportedly prepared at a notable level ahead of his return as he attempts to rediscover the form that saw him account for a combined 66 touchdowns as a back-to-back Pro Bowler in 2020 and 2021.