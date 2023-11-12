NFL Rumors: Jets Declined Carson Wentz Contract, Reiterated Faith in Zach Wilson

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

The New York Jets reportedly still believe in Zach Wilson, at least more than they would have believed in Carson Wentz.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, "the Jets reiterated their faith in Wilson behind closed doors and never made Wentz an offer" even though the former Philadelphia Eagles signal-caller checked in with New York ahead of his decision to sign with the Los Angeles Rams.

Rapoport noted New York kept Wentz on its radar following Aaron Rodgers' torn Achilles. What's more, general manager Joe Douglas was in Philadelphia's front office when the North Dakota State product was with the Eagles.

Still, the Jets declined to bring in the 30-year-old and will instead continue giving starts to Wilson.

As for Wentz, he will be the backup for Matthew Stafford on the Rams as he attempts to rediscover the form that helped him play at a Pro Bowl level in 2017 with the Eagles. He has since suited up for the Indianapolis Colts and Washington Commanders but has not been the same.

New York may still have faith in Wilson, but the offense hasn't proven worthy of much belief of late.

It managed a combined 19 points the last two outings against the New York Giants and Los Angeles Chargers and was particularly ugly in a 27-6 loss to the latter. To Wilson's credit, he led the Jets on a late field goal drive to force overtime of an eventual win over the Giants, but that game was mostly about the Giants' inability to move the ball after Tyrod Taylor's injury.

The Jets have a strong enough defense and enough playmakers with Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall to win low-scoring games with even average quarterback play.

Rodgers elevated their ceiling to potential Super Bowl contender, which made his Week 1 setback all the more difficult. Wilson has been uninspiring in his place while completing 59.9 percent of his passes for 1,600 yards, five touchdowns and five interceptions.