Lakers' LeBron James Out vs. Blazers Because of Calf Injury

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James will not play in Sunday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers because of a left calf contusion.

While the King dealt with a shin injury early in the season, he played through it during an impressive showing against the Phoenix Suns. Yet any physical setback is sure to raise concern because of his importance to the Lakers' championship hopes and the stage of his career.

This is James' 21st season, many of which included long playoff runs and plenty of miles on his legs. He played fewer than 60 games in four of the last five seasons coming into the 2023-24 campaign, and head coach Darvin Ham has discussed something of a minutes restriction in the past.

Still, the future Hall of Famer remains among the game's best even now and is averaging 25.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.3 steals a night in nine games this season.