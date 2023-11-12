Bulls Need to Trade Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Kickstart Rebuild Amid NBA Rumors

Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images

The 2023 Chicago Bulls are...not good.

At 3-6 to start the season, they are the third-worst team in the Eastern Conference and, despite promising play from Andre Drummond and Patrick Williams, look like a team destined to be sellers at some point in the season.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported, "In talking to some people around the league, the scouts are jamming themselves into Bulls games because they realize that at some point, the Bulls may break this team up. And they're all gathering intelligence like, 'What's gonna happen with the Bulls?'"

As they should be.

The team has attractive pieces in Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan. Both are former All-Stars but both could desperately use a change of scenery. Both are also shooting under 50 percent from the floor, LaVine's assists per game are way down (2.9 from 4.2) and DeRozan is averaging 1.6 rebounds less per game this season than last.

It is still early and there is time for the team to turn it around but a lack of depth and a strong Eastern Conference mean that the likelihood of a playoff berth is low.

Rather than delaying the team's inevitable rebuild on "hope" or "potential," it is time for the front office to take the necessary steps to kickstart things now, while LaVine and DeRozan have value and make the necessary changes to ensure the long-term future of the organization.

The Knicks need the shot creation that LaVine brings and would fit perfectly alongside Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle. He would bolster a 76ers team in need of additional offense following the departure of James Harden, and a Lakers team whose early injury struggles have chipped away at its depth.

DeRozan has yet to sign an extension with the Bulls and has to be considered a potential trade piece as the season progresses and Chicago continues to struggle.

Teams like the Brooklyn Nets and Dallas Mavericks could all potentially benefit from adding DeRozan, who can score and be another piece in the franchises' path to championship contention. For the 76ers, Heat, and Lakers, he could be another star scorer, who would conceivably put them over the top as favorites in their respective conferences.

In return for either, the Bulls would likely get role players, expiring contracts, and draft picks, the latter of which would be incredibly valuable as the team goes about rebuilding.

The team can either take the necessary steps to make the deals happen and get something of value in return for their most recognizable stars, or they can hope for the best and endure another frustrating losing season while watching DeRozan leave in free agency after the season and LaVine lose value following another losing season.

It would appear to be a common-sense decision.