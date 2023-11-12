Draymond Green Roasted by NBA Fans for Ejection as Warriors Lose to Mitchell, Cavs

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Draymond Green was unable to make it through the Golden State Warriors' 118-110 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night.

He picked up two technical fouls and was ejected in the middle of the third quarter after an altercation with Donovan Mitchell. Green finished the night with eight points, five rebounds, and four assists in 18 minutes.

After jostling with Mitchell on one Cleveland possession, the 27-year-old guard fouled Green on the Warriors' ensuing play before the two exchanged words. Officials reviewed the incident, then assessed the former Defensive Player of the Year with his second technical.

Green led the league in technical fouls during the 2022-23 season, although he had only picked up one heading into Saturday's action.

NBA fans were amused by his ejection.

Stephen Curry led the team in scoring with 30 points, although no other Warrior finished with more than 14. Golden State committed 20 turnovers to go along with 26 assists.

Meanwhile, Donovan Mitchell scored 21 points and dished out a team-high five assists despite shooting just 7-22 from the field. He also recorded seven rebounds, while Darius Garland and Caris LeVert combined for nine steals.