X

NBA

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTBR Sports on Max

    Draymond Green Roasted by NBA Fans for Ejection as Warriors Lose to Mitchell, Cavs

    zach bacharContributor INovember 12, 2023

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA - NOVEMBER 11: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors dribbles the ball during the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on November 11, 2023 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

    Draymond Green was unable to make it through the Golden State Warriors' 118-110 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night.

    He picked up two technical fouls and was ejected in the middle of the third quarter after an altercation with Donovan Mitchell. Green finished the night with eight points, five rebounds, and four assists in 18 minutes.

    After jostling with Mitchell on one Cleveland possession, the 27-year-old guard fouled Green on the Warriors' ensuing play before the two exchanged words. Officials reviewed the incident, then assessed the former Defensive Player of the Year with his second technical.

    Green led the league in technical fouls during the 2022-23 season, although he had only picked up one heading into Saturday's action.

    NBA fans were amused by his ejection.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Draymond Green was ejected after getting chippy with the Cavs 😳 <a href="https://t.co/1EsjrpQhwi">pic.twitter.com/1EsjrpQhwi</a>

    Legion Hoops @LegionHoops

    Donovan Mitchell after Draymond's ejection 💀 <a href="https://t.co/lw5pqSVB9l">pic.twitter.com/lw5pqSVB9l</a>

    Draymond Green Roasted by NBA Fans for Ejection as Warriors Lose to Mitchell, Cavs
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Tim Kawakami @timkawakami

    So Draymond gets ejected in a review of a foul committed against him... whew.

    Suns Run The West @DubSuns

    Draymond bringing that old Draymond energy 😂😂

    NBA Memes @NBAMemes

    Draymond Green after getting ejected <a href="https://t.co/nWmU7vjpk4">pic.twitter.com/nWmU7vjpk4</a>

    𝚘𝚑𝚒𝚘'𝚜 𝚟𝚎𝚛𝚢 𝚘𝚠𝚗 🕷️⚔️ @OHsVeryOwn

    THE REFS FINALLY STOOD UP TO DRAYMOND GREEN. WRITE IT DOWN.

    Soca Macintosh @notmikemike_

    DRAYMOND GOT EJECTED???? <a href="https://t.co/LdGzsED3Sq">pic.twitter.com/LdGzsED3Sq</a>

    Pepé Silvia ⚜️ @SlayYoung23

    They never catch Draymond after he gets his first tech, we are progressing as a society!

    Stephen Curry led the team in scoring with 30 points, although no other Warrior finished with more than 14. Golden State committed 20 turnovers to go along with 26 assists.

    Meanwhile, Donovan Mitchell scored 21 points and dished out a team-high five assists despite shooting just 7-22 from the field. He also recorded seven rebounds, while Darius Garland and Caris LeVert combined for nine steals.

    After previously defeating Golden State on Nov. 5, the Cavaliers have swept their season series with the Warriors.