Megan Rapinoe's Leg Injury in Career Finale Leaves Fans Heartbroken

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

In a cruel twist of fate, U.S. Soccer legend Megan Rapinoe's career ended as a result of a non-contact injury.

The 2023 NWSL Championship game between Rapinoe's OL Reign and Gotham FC was already set to be her final competitive match, but her night ended less than three minutes before the contest started.

Rapinoe is one of the most decorated players in women's soccer history, playing in 200 games for the U.S. National team and scoring 63 goals and leading the team to two World Cup Championships and an Olympic Gold Medal in 2012.

She won the 2019 Ballon d'Or Féminin and The Best FIFA Women's Player award in the same year. She helped the U.S. remain as a top contender for World Championships during her entire tenure with the national team.

She was also a star player in the NWSL, recording 52 goals in 121 appearances, but had never led her OL Reign to a championship title. While her team will still have a chance to secure the victory, it will be unfortunately without Rapinoe.

Fans took to social media to express sadness in the bitter end to her career, with some expressing frustration at the lackluster condition of the pitch at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego.

Others took to social media to celebrate the tremendous career Rapinoe had and thank her for her contributions to women's soccer.