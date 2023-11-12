X

WORLD FOOTBALL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSTRANSFER RUMORSPREMIER LEAGUECHAMPIONS LEAGUELA LIGASERIE AMLSBR Sports on Max

    Megan Rapinoe's Leg Injury in Career Finale Leaves Fans Heartbroken

    Jack MurrayNovember 12, 2023

    US soccer legend Megan Rapinoe of the OL Reign arrives for the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) Championship final against Gotham FC on November 11, 2023 at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California. This is Rapinoe's last professional game of her career as she retires from professional soccer. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
    ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

    In a cruel twist of fate, U.S. Soccer legend Megan Rapinoe's career ended as a result of a non-contact injury.

    The 2023 NWSL Championship game between Rapinoe's OL Reign and Gotham FC was already set to be her final competitive match, but her night ended less than three minutes before the contest started.

    B/R Football @brfootball

    Megan Rapinoe's final professional game was cut short as she limped off inside the first five minutes of the NWSL Final 💔<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/AttackingThird?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AttackingThird</a>)<br><br> <a href="https://t.co/b6tI69Pu1Z">pic.twitter.com/b6tI69Pu1Z</a>

    SportsCenter @SportsCenter

    Megan Rapinoe was helped off the pitch after suffering an apparent injury. <a href="https://t.co/ogrDBbj8uD">pic.twitter.com/ogrDBbj8uD</a>

    Rapinoe is one of the most decorated players in women's soccer history, playing in 200 games for the U.S. National team and scoring 63 goals and leading the team to two World Cup Championships and an Olympic Gold Medal in 2012.

    She won the 2019 Ballon d'Or Féminin and The Best FIFA Women's Player award in the same year. She helped the U.S. remain as a top contender for World Championships during her entire tenure with the national team.

    She was also a star player in the NWSL, recording 52 goals in 121 appearances, but had never led her OL Reign to a championship title. While her team will still have a chance to secure the victory, it will be unfortunately without Rapinoe.

    Fans took to social media to express sadness in the bitter end to her career, with some expressing frustration at the lackluster condition of the pitch at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego.

    Mia Hamm @MiaHamm

    Absolutely gutted.

    Megan Rapinoe's Leg Injury in Career Finale Leaves Fans Heartbroken
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Jeff Carlisle @JeffreyCarlisle

    Oh Megan Rapinoe. <a href="https://t.co/7Jo1Vhwrab">pic.twitter.com/7Jo1Vhwrab</a>

    Drew Jones @TheDrewJones

    Hate to be nit picky here, but the pitch looks terrible for a championship game 😬 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NWSL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NWSL</a>

    Veronica Rodriguez @RoniRdgz

    Didn't think I'd be shedding tears this early in the game <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NWSLChampionship?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NWSLChampionship</a>

    Carlos Yustis @CarlosYustisTV

    Uffff <a href="https://twitter.com/mPinoe?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@mPinoe</a> !!!!! Noooooooo!!!! Please nooooo!!! Can we hit restart on this game <a href="https://twitter.com/NWSL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NWSL</a> ?? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NWSLChampionship?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NWSLChampionship</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NWSL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NWSL</a>

    Araceli Villanueva @Aracelv1

    Hate to see Rapinoe leave the match so early. I can only imagine what she's thinking. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NWSLChampionship?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NWSLChampionship</a>

    Roddy Russell Jr. @rrusselljr93

    Usain Bolt pulled up in his last race. It was one race too many.<br><br>And now Megan Rapinoe goes down here after only three minutes. It was one match too many.<br><br>This hurts. This hurts so much. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NWSLChampionship?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NWSLChampionship</a>

    nick price @nickprice91

    This is not how it's supposed to go in this <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NWSLChampionship?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NWSLChampionship</a> in Megan Rapinoe's final game

    Taylor Vincent @tayvincent6

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NWSLChampionship?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NWSLChampionship</a> Ali Krieger coming over to give Megan Rapinoe a hug as she gets subbed off early due to injury<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YERRRR?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YERRRR</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ReignSupreme?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ReignSupreme</a> <a href="https://t.co/Sqi2mACXvA">pic.twitter.com/Sqi2mACXvA</a>

    The Whole Delivery @TWDTV1

    In the most unreal circumstances, an emotional Megan Rapinoe is injured just within a few minutes into this <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NWSL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NWSL</a> title game, in her final game. <br><br>Unreal 🥺☹️ <a href="https://t.co/SqmC1YzL7j">pic.twitter.com/SqmC1YzL7j</a>

    Tamerra Griffin @tamerra_nikol

    Megan Rapinoe exits the field after a no-contact injury and it feels like the entire lifespan of this fairytale, the one we've been waiting for with bated breath for the past week, and even before, has flashed before our eyes. this game is cruel.

    SHE scores bangers @SHEscoresbanger

    Megan Rapinoe is forced out of her last professional soccer game after an non contact injury only three minutes into the NWSL final game. The player walks out in tears, with a standing ovation from players and fans. <br><br>Not the sight anyone wanted to see.

    Oliver Holt @OllieHolt22

    Sport can be cruel, episode 40009: Megan Rapinoe, one of the most influential footballers of a generation, falls innocuously inside the first couple of mins of her final game, the NWSL Championship game, and has to be helped off the pitch and substituted. Brutal

    Others took to social media to celebrate the tremendous career Rapinoe had and thank her for her contributions to women's soccer.

    Girls Soccer Network @girlssoccernet

    Heartbreaking. This game can be cruel. <br><br>Thank you, thank you, thank you, <a href="https://twitter.com/mPinoe?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@mPinoe</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NWSL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NWSL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NWSLChampionship?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NWSLChampionship</a> <a href="https://t.co/fhxwx0s4B6">pic.twitter.com/fhxwx0s4B6</a>

    Attacking Third @AttackingThird

    Megan Rapinoe goes down with an injury less than three minutes into the NWSL Final in her last career game 💔<br><br>She receives a standing ovation from Snapdragon Stadium <a href="https://t.co/uwqG2epzMK">pic.twitter.com/uwqG2epzMK</a>

    a @fearfiona

    MEGAN RAPINOE YOU ARE A LEGEND THERE WILL NEVER BE ANOTHER ONE LIKE YOU. <a href="https://t.co/w1hQdIP1nd">pic.twitter.com/w1hQdIP1nd</a>

    (Stephanie) 🛡️ @statsandedits

    Megan Rapinoe getting a standing ovation from the crowd <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NWSLChampionship?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NWSLChampionship</a> <a href="https://t.co/AOYonz8OTD">pic.twitter.com/AOYonz8OTD</a>

    Pranav Nanda @PranavNanda28

    Damn. What an awful way to end an incredible career.<br><br>But it doesn't take anything away from the absolute legend that is Megan Rapinoe. <a href="https://t.co/yBOYmkhX4Q">https://t.co/yBOYmkhX4Q</a>

    Rapinoe left the match with the score knotted at zero. The title game also marks the end of Ali Krieger's, Rapinoe's long-time USWNT teammate, professional career.