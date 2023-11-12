Megan Rapinoe's Leg Injury in Career Finale Leaves Fans Heartbroken

Megan Rapinoe's Leg Injury in Career Finale Leaves Fans HeartbrokenNovember 12, 2023
In a cruel twist of fate, U.S. Soccer legend Megan Rapinoe's career ended as a result of a non-contact injury.
The 2023 NWSL Championship game between Rapinoe's OL Reign and Gotham FC was already set to be her final competitive match, but her night ended less than three minutes before the contest started.
B/R Football @brfootball
Megan Rapinoe's final professional game was cut short as she limped off inside the first five minutes of the NWSL Final 💔<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/AttackingThird?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AttackingThird</a>)<br><br> <a href="https://t.co/b6tI69Pu1Z">pic.twitter.com/b6tI69Pu1Z</a>
Rapinoe is one of the most decorated players in women's soccer history, playing in 200 games for the U.S. National team and scoring 63 goals and leading the team to two World Cup Championships and an Olympic Gold Medal in 2012.
She won the 2019 Ballon d'Or Féminin and The Best FIFA Women's Player award in the same year. She helped the U.S. remain as a top contender for World Championships during her entire tenure with the national team.
She was also a star player in the NWSL, recording 52 goals in 121 appearances, but had never led her OL Reign to a championship title. While her team will still have a chance to secure the victory, it will be unfortunately without Rapinoe.
Fans took to social media to express sadness in the bitter end to her career, with some expressing frustration at the lackluster condition of the pitch at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego.
Carlos Yustis @CarlosYustisTV
Uffff <a href="https://twitter.com/mPinoe?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@mPinoe</a> !!!!! Noooooooo!!!! Please nooooo!!! Can we hit restart on this game <a href="https://twitter.com/NWSL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NWSL</a> ?? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NWSLChampionship?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NWSLChampionship</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NWSL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NWSL</a>
Roddy Russell Jr. @rrusselljr93
Usain Bolt pulled up in his last race. It was one race too many.<br><br>And now Megan Rapinoe goes down here after only three minutes. It was one match too many.<br><br>This hurts. This hurts so much. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NWSLChampionship?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NWSLChampionship</a>
Taylor Vincent @tayvincent6
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NWSLChampionship?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NWSLChampionship</a> Ali Krieger coming over to give Megan Rapinoe a hug as she gets subbed off early due to injury<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YERRRR?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YERRRR</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ReignSupreme?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ReignSupreme</a> <a href="https://t.co/Sqi2mACXvA">pic.twitter.com/Sqi2mACXvA</a>
The Whole Delivery @TWDTV1
In the most unreal circumstances, an emotional Megan Rapinoe is injured just within a few minutes into this <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NWSL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NWSL</a> title game, in her final game. <br><br>Unreal 🥺☹️ <a href="https://t.co/SqmC1YzL7j">pic.twitter.com/SqmC1YzL7j</a>
Others took to social media to celebrate the tremendous career Rapinoe had and thank her for her contributions to women's soccer.
Girls Soccer Network @girlssoccernet
Heartbreaking. This game can be cruel. <br><br>Thank you, thank you, thank you, <a href="https://twitter.com/mPinoe?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@mPinoe</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NWSL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NWSL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NWSLChampionship?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NWSLChampionship</a> <a href="https://t.co/fhxwx0s4B6">pic.twitter.com/fhxwx0s4B6</a>
Rapinoe left the match with the score knotted at zero. The title game also marks the end of Ali Krieger's, Rapinoe's long-time USWNT teammate, professional career.