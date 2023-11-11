X

NBA

    LeBron James, Kevin Durant Respond to Fan Criticizing Photo from Lakers vs. Suns

    Erin WalshNovember 11, 2023

    PHOENIX, AZ - NOVEMBER 10: Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns and LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers smile during the game during the In-Season Tournament on November 10, 2023 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

    Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Phoenix Suns standout Kevin Durant were quick to respond to a fan who criticized a photo of the two sharing a laugh during Friday's in-season tournament game.

    After the Suns posted a photo of Durant and James with the caption, "Respect," a fan responded saying that he hated the "we all friends laughing during the game s--t."

    514TOTHECORE @BlindLivin

    I hate this 'we all fiends' laughing during the game shit!! It's time to go to work, kill these mofos and keep your for on their necks. <br>THIS IS 1 of the reason why MJ23 is the 🐐 MJ23 simply killed EVERYONE IN SIGHT!

    Durant was the first to respond, writing that "friends compete harder against one another," and James chimed in with a photo of Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan sharing a laugh together during their time in the NBA:

    LeBron James @KingJames

    🤷🏾‍♂️ <a href="https://t.co/veAXq4n1jb">pic.twitter.com/veAXq4n1jb</a>

    The Lakers defeated the Suns 122-119 on Friday to improve to 4-5 on the season, and James was one of the best players on the court, finishing with 32 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.

    Durant was equally as impressive, finishing with 38 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

    Friday's matchup was James' second-highest-scoring game of the 2023-24 season, and it was Durant's third-highest-scoring game of the year. They clearly brought out the best in one another, and the two will only continue to do so as the season continues.

    They'll meet again on Jan. 11 in Los Angeles.