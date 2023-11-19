Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho Defeat Young Bucks at AEW Full Gear 2023

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho beat The Young Bucks at Full Gear on Saturday to become No. 1 contenders for the AEW World Tag Team Championships.

Had Omega and Jericho not won, they would have been forced to disband their Golden Jets tag team.

At last month's WrestleDream pay-per-view, The Young Bucks won a four-way tag team match over The Lucha Bros., The Gunns and the team of Orange Cassidy and Hook to earn a tag team title match.

Everything seemed set up for another clash between The Young Bucks and FTR, but FTR shockingly dropped the championships to Big Bill and Ricky Starks, which apparently put everything on hold.

While The Young Bucks awaited their title opportunity, their fellow Elite member in Omega continued to have his sights set on Don Callis and his family, including Konosuke Takeshita.

Callis betrayed Omega months ago and went on to align himself with the likes of Takeshita, Will Ospreay and Sammy Guevara. Omega has been trying to get revenge, but success has largely eluded him.

Omega, Kota Ibushi and "Hangman" Adam Page fell to Takeshita, Jay White and Juice Robinson at All In, and then Takeshita upset Omega one week later in a singles match at All Out.

Since Omega and Jericho had a common enemy in Callis, they joined forces and teamed with Ibushi, but they were beaten by Takeshita, Ospreay and Guevara at WrestleDream.

The Golden Jets went on to win a few tag team matches after that, setting up a friendly challenge for Full Gear with The Young Bucks putting the No. 1 contendership on the line.

With their win, Omega and Jericho are now just one step away from the AEW world tag team titles, although it may have come at the price of Omega hurting his relationship with The Bucks.