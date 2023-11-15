Ranking the Top 25 Shortstops of 2023 MLB Season

1 of 13

Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images

25. Amed Rosario, Cleveland Guardians/Los Angeles Dodgers

Stats: 142 G, 89 OPS+, .263/.305/.378, 39 XBH (6 HR) 58 RBI, 15 SB, 0.4 WAR

Rosario was a 4.2-WAR player in 2022 when he tallied 46 extra-base hits and provided plus defense, but he failed to match that level of production in a contract year. The Guardians flipped him to the Dodgers at the trade deadline in exchange for Noah Syndergaard, and he could be forced to settle for a one-year deal in free agency.

24. Javier Báez, Detroit Tigers

Stats: 136 G, 62 OPS+, .222/.267/.325, 31 XBH (9 HR), 59 RBI, 12 SB, 0.6 WAR

Two seasons into a six-year, $140 million contract, Báez is no longer the dynamic player he was during his time with the Chicago Cubs. The 30-year-old is still a quality defender, and he can crush a pitch if he runs into a fastball, but he will need to put in work this offseason to get back to being a quality everyday option.

23. Miguel Rojas, Los Angeles Dodgers

Stats: 124 G, 66 OPS+, .236/.290/.322, 22 XBH (5 HR), 31 RBI, 1.3 WAR

The Dodgers acquired Rojas expecting him to serve as their utility infielder, but a season-ending injury to Gavin Lux during spring training thrust him into the starting shortstop job. The 34-year-old didn't provide much offensively, but his stellar defensive metrics (12 DRS, 2.4 UZR/150) earned him a spot in these rankings.

22. Ezequiel Durán, Texas Rangers

Stats: 122 G, 106 OPS+, .276/.324/.443, 38 XBH (14 HR), 46 RBI, 0.9 WAR

One of baseball's most productive utility players in 2023, Durán made double-digit starts at shortstop, left field, third base and designated hitter, but he saw the most playing time at shortstop filling in for an injured Corey Seager. The Rangers acquired the 24-year-old from the New York Yankees in the Joey Gallo deal at the 2021 trade deadline.

21. Zach Neto, Los Angeles Angels

Stats: 84 G, 86 OPS+, .225/.308/.377, 26 XBH (9 HR), 34 RBI, 1.6 WAR