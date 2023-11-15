Ranking the Top 25 Shortstops of 2023 MLB Season

Ranking the Top 25 Shortstops of 2023 MLB SeasonNovember 15, 2023
It's time to put a bow on the 2023 MLB season with Bleacher Report's final positional rankings.
Throughout the year, we released monthly updates to our position-by-position player rankings, selecting the top 10 players at each spot. Now it's time to finalize those rankings while expanding the list to the 25 best at each position.
Just like the regular-season rankings, past production and future expectations played no part in deciding the order—this is simply a rundown of the best and brightest of 2023.
To qualify for inclusion, a player simply had to have at least 200 plate appearances. Each player was only included at the position where he played the most innings. That notably excluded Gunnar Henderson (more innings at 3B) and Trevor Story (168 plate appearances).
Now let's dive into the top 25 shortstops of the 2023 season.
Note: We have chosen not to rank Wander Franco amid allegations of inappropriate relationships with underage girls.
Nos. 25-21
25. Amed Rosario, Cleveland Guardians/Los Angeles Dodgers
Stats: 142 G, 89 OPS+, .263/.305/.378, 39 XBH (6 HR) 58 RBI, 15 SB, 0.4 WAR
Rosario was a 4.2-WAR player in 2022 when he tallied 46 extra-base hits and provided plus defense, but he failed to match that level of production in a contract year. The Guardians flipped him to the Dodgers at the trade deadline in exchange for Noah Syndergaard, and he could be forced to settle for a one-year deal in free agency.
24. Javier Báez, Detroit Tigers
Stats: 136 G, 62 OPS+, .222/.267/.325, 31 XBH (9 HR), 59 RBI, 12 SB, 0.6 WAR
Two seasons into a six-year, $140 million contract, Báez is no longer the dynamic player he was during his time with the Chicago Cubs. The 30-year-old is still a quality defender, and he can crush a pitch if he runs into a fastball, but he will need to put in work this offseason to get back to being a quality everyday option.
23. Miguel Rojas, Los Angeles Dodgers
Stats: 124 G, 66 OPS+, .236/.290/.322, 22 XBH (5 HR), 31 RBI, 1.3 WAR
The Dodgers acquired Rojas expecting him to serve as their utility infielder, but a season-ending injury to Gavin Lux during spring training thrust him into the starting shortstop job. The 34-year-old didn't provide much offensively, but his stellar defensive metrics (12 DRS, 2.4 UZR/150) earned him a spot in these rankings.
22. Ezequiel Durán, Texas Rangers
Stats: 122 G, 106 OPS+, .276/.324/.443, 38 XBH (14 HR), 46 RBI, 0.9 WAR
One of baseball's most productive utility players in 2023, Durán made double-digit starts at shortstop, left field, third base and designated hitter, but he saw the most playing time at shortstop filling in for an injured Corey Seager. The Rangers acquired the 24-year-old from the New York Yankees in the Joey Gallo deal at the 2021 trade deadline.
21. Zach Neto, Los Angeles Angels
Stats: 84 G, 86 OPS+, .225/.308/.377, 26 XBH (9 HR), 34 RBI, 1.6 WAR
Less than a year after he was taken No. 13 overall in the 2022 draft out of Campbell University, Neto made his MLB debut on April 15 after hitting .400/.520/.825 over 11 games in the minors. The 22-year-old missed time with an oblique strain and dealt with growing pains offensively, but he showed significant upside and played solid defense (711.1 INN, 3 DRS).
Nos. 20-16
20. Elly De La Cruz, Cincinnati Reds
Stats: 98 G, 89 OPS+, .235/.300/.410, 35 XBH (13 HR), 44 RBI, 35 SB, 0.8 WAR
The Reds rattled off a 14-2 stretch of games after De La Cruz made his MLB debut on June 6. He still has work to do refining his offensive game, as evidenced by his 33.7 percent strikeout rate, but his mix of power, speed, defensive versatility and raw athleticism gives him superstar upside. The 21-year-old has an extremely bright future.
19. Tommy Edman, St. Louis Cardinals
Stats: 137 G, 91 OPS+, .248/.307/.399, 42 XBH (13 HR), 47 RBI, 27 SB, 2.1 WAR
After a 6.3-WAR season in 2022, Edman filled a super-utility role this year with almost equal time spent between shortstop (396.2 INN), second base (373.2 INN) and center field (310.2 INN). His sneaky power, speed, defensive versatility and two remaining years of club control make him a valuable player for the retooling Cardinals.
18. Jon Berti, Miami Marlins
Stats: 133 G, 103 OPS+, .294/.344/.405, 26 XBH (7 HR), 33 RBI, 16 SB, 2.4 WAR
Berti had an NL-leading 41 steals during the 2022 season. While he didn't necessarily benefit from the stolen base boom across baseball this year thanks to the larger bases, he set career-high marks in hits (114), home runs (7), RBI (33), runs scored (53) and total bases (157). The 33-year-old hit .389/.508/.685 in 67 plate appearances over the final month of the season.
17. Carlos Correa, Minnesota Twins
Stats: 135 G, 94 OPS+, .230/.312/.399, 49 XBH (18 HR), 65 RBI, 1.4 WAR
The first season of Correa's six-year, $200 million contract with the Twins did not go as hoped, and his 1.4 WAR was a career low on the heels of a 5.5-WAR campaign in 2022, but he still managed to make an impact when it mattered. Correa went 9-for-22 with three doubles and four RBI in six games while playing stellar defense during the postseason.
16. Orlando Arcia, Atlanta Braves
Stats: 139 G, 98 OPS+, .264/.321/.420, 42 XBH (17 HR), 65 RBI, 1.6 WAR
The most unlikely All-Star of the 2023 season, Arcia hit .294/.345/.425 during the first half after beating out Vaughn Grissom for the starting shortstop job. The 29-year-old leveled off and hit just .235/.297/.416 after the All-Star break, but he remains a steal playing on a three-year, $7.3 million contract.
Nos. 15-11
15. Geraldo Perdomo, Arizona Diamondbacks
Stats: 144 G, 96 OPS+, .246/.353/.359, 30 XBH (6 HR), 47 RBI, 16 SB, 2.3 WAR
Perdomo hit .271/.378/.409 in 274 plate appearances during the first half of the season to earn an All-Star selection. He hit just .214/.322/.297 with only 10 extra-base hits during the second half, but he helped prop up the D-backs offense early in the year. He could be pushed by Jordan Lawlar for the starting job in spring training.
14. Ezequiel Tovar, Colorado Rockies
Stats: 153 G, 77 OPS+, .253/.287/.408, 56 XBH (15 HR), 73 RBI, 11 SB, 2.5 WAR
Tovar had played only 71 games above the High-A level heading into the 2023 season, but he won the Rockies' starting shortstop job on Opening Day. The 22-year-old ranked third on the Rockies roster with 2.5 WAR, he was a Gold Glove finalist, and his 56 extra-base hits ranked sixth among all shortstops.
13. Willy Adames, Milwaukee Brewers
Stats: 149 G, 95 OPS+, .217/.310/.407, 55 XBH (24 HR), 80 RBI, 3.0 WAR
One of the best power-hitting shortstops and a plus defender, Adames has helped solidify the position for the Brewers since they acquired him from the Tampa Bay Rays during the 2021 season. The 28-year-old is set to reach free agency next offseason, so the Brewers could shop him this winter in a thin shortstop market.
12. Anthony Volpe, New York Yankees
Stats: 159 G, 81 OPS+, .209/.283/.383, 48 XBH (21 HR), 60 RBI, 24 SB, 3.3 WAR
Volpe joined Derek Jeter as just the second shortstop in New York Yankees history with a 20/20 season, but it was his defense that earned him a spot this high in the rankings. The 22-year-old also became the first Yankees rookie ever to win a Gold Glove while posting elite defensive metrics (15 DRS, 2.7 UZR/150).
11. Jeremy Peña, Houston Astros
Stats: 150 G, 95 OPS+, .263/.324/.381, 45 XBH (10 HR), 52 RBI, 13 SB, 3.8 WAR
Peña seamlessly replaced Carlos Correa as the Astros' starting shortstop in 2022, becoming the first rookie shortstop in MLB history to win Gold Glove honors while also winning ALCS and World Series MVP honors during the team's playoff run. The 26-year-old should contend for a spot in the top 10 of these rankings for the foreseeable future.
10. CJ Abrams, Washington Nationals
Stats: 151 G, 95 OPS+, .245/.300/.412, 52 XBH (18 HR), 64 RBI, 47 SB, 3.4 WAR
One of the key pieces whom the Washington Nationals acquired in the blockbuster deal that sent Juan Soto to the San Diego Padres, CJ Abrams was turned loose as their everyday shortstop in his first full season with the team.
The 23-year-old looked the part of a long-term piece of the puzzle for the rebuilding club, especially during the second half of the season, when he posted a .734 OPS with 26 extra-base hits and 33 steals in 70 games.
9. Matt McLain, Cincinnati Reds
Stats: 89 G, 129 OPS+, .290/.357/.507, 43 XBH (16 HR), 50 RBI, 14 SB, 3.7 WAR
In a season where multiple teams turned the starting shortstop job over to promising rookies, Matt McLain was far and away the best newcomer of the bunch.
Part of an influx of young talent on the Cincinnati Reds roster, McLain hit .340/.467/.688 with 25 extra-base hits in 40 games at Triple-A before making his MLB debut on May 15. Had he not missed time late in the year with an oblique injury, he likely would have climbed even higher in these rankings.
8. Trea Turner, Philadelphia Phillies
Stats: 155 G, 111 OPS+, .266/.320/.459, 66 XBH (26 HR), 76 RBI, 30 SB, 3.4 WAR
The Philadelphia Phillies signed Trea Turner to an 11-year, $300 million contract during the offseason. After hitting .391/.440/1.043 with five home runs in six games for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic, he looked poised for a huge season.
Instead, he started slow and carried a .687 OPS into the All-Star break. But he eventually rounded into the form to hit .317/.371/.629 with 14 doubles, 16 home runs and 42 RBI in 51 games over the final two months.
7. Xander Bogaerts, San Diego Padres
Stats: 155 G, 120 OPS+, .285/.350/.440, 52 XBH (19 HR), 58 RBI, 19 SB, 4.4 WAR
Another high-priced offseason addition, Xander Bogaerts signed an 11-year, $280 million deal with the San Diego Padres and pushed Fernando Tatis Jr. to right field in what was supposed to be one of baseball's most stacked lineups.
It turned out to be a disappointing season for the Padres, but Bogaerts was his usual productive self offensively while also maintaining the improved defense he showed during his final two years in Boston.
6. Bo Bichette, Toronto Blue Jays
Stats: 135 G, 123 OPS+, .306/.339/.475, 53 XBH (20 HR), 73 RBI, 4.9 WAR
One of the best pure hitters in baseball, Bo Bichette was the only shortstop other than Corey Seager to hit over .300. While his streak of seasons leading the American League in hits was halted at two, his 175 knocks were still good for fourth in the AL.
The biggest change for Bichette came on the defensive side of things. The 25-year-old went from being a defensive liability (-16 DRS, -27.6 UZR/150) in 2022 to a plus defender (5 DRS, 4.6 UZR/150) in 2023.
5. Dansby Swanson, Chicago Cubs
Stats: 147 G, 99 OPS+, .244/.328/.416, 50 XBH (22 HR), 80 RBI, 4.8 WAR
Who would have guessed Dansby Swanson would end up ranking ahead of fellow 2022-23 free-agent shortstops Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts and Carlos Correa, all of whom inked deals north of $200 million last offseason?
The Chicago Cubs landed Swanson with a seven-year, $175 million deal, and he won his second straight Gold Glove while also recording his third straight 20-homer, 80-RBI season. The 29-year-old now looks like one of the faces of the franchise for a Cubs team in flux.
4. J.P. Crawford, Seattle Mariners
Stats: 145 G, 131 OPS+, .266/.380/.438, 54 XBH (19 HR), 65 RBI, 5.1 WAR
A first-round pick by the Philadelphia Phillies in 2013 and a Baseball America Top 100 prospect for five years running to begin his pro career, J.P. Crawford has taken some time to live up to expectations, but everything finally clicked during a career year in 2023.
Improved plate discipline (11.3 to 14.7 percent walk rate) helped him finish fourth in the American League with a .380 on-base percentage, and he also posted career-high marks in hard-hit rate, barrel rate and average exit velocity all while playing his usual standout defense.
3. Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City Royals
Stats: 158 G, 120 OPS+, .276/.319/.495, 69 XBH (30 HR), 96 RBI, 49 SB, 4.4 WAR
Bobby Witt Jr. showed all the makings of a future star during his rookie season in 2022 when he tallied 31 doubles, 20 home runs, 80 RBI and 30 steals, but he was only a 0.9-WAR player due to his middling on-base percentage (.294) and poor defensive metrics (-18 DRS, -8.7 UZR/150).
The 23-year-old improved his walk rate (4.7 to 5.8 percent) to raise his on-base percentage 25 points, and while he was still a below-average defender, his metrics (-6 DRS, 0.2 UZR/150) took a significant step forward. Those improvements coupled with his 30-homer, 49-steal offensive production made him one of baseball's best shortstops.
2. Francisco Lindor, New York Mets
Stats: 160 G, 120 OPS+, .254/.336/.470, 66 XBH (31 HR), 98 RBI, 31 SB, 6.0 WAR
The New York Mets might have fallen short of lofty expectations, but shortstop Francisco Lindor had his best season since joining the team, winning his first Silver Slugger since 2018 while joining the 30/30 club for the first time.
The 30-year-old got off to a rocky start with the Mets in 2021 when he hit .230 with a 100 OPS+ in 125 games, but he has racked up 11.5 WAR over the past two years. With eight years remaining on his 10-year, $341 million contract, he has a chance to go down as the best position player in franchise history.
1. Corey Seager, Texas Rangers
Stats: 119 G, 170 OPS+, .327/.390/.623, 75 XBH (33 HR), 96 RBI, 6.9 WAR
Despite playing in only 119 games while missing time with hamstring and thumb injuries, Corey Seager racked up 75 extra-base hits in 536 plate appearances while putting together an elite all-around offensive season that will likely land him runner-up in AL MVP voting later this week.
He capped off his season by leading the Texas Rangers to a championship, posting a 1.137 OPS with three home runs and six RBI in five games to win World Series MVP honors for the second time in his career. The 29-year-old is one of baseball's true superstars and the cream of the crop at his position right now.