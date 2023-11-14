Ranking the Top 25 Second Basemen of 2023 MLB SeasonNovember 14, 2023
Ranking the Top 25 Second Basemen of 2023 MLB Season
It's time to put a bow on the 2023 MLB season with Bleacher Report's final positional rankings.
Throughout the year, we released monthly updates to our position-by-position player rankings, selecting the top 10 players at each spot. Now it's time to finalize those rankings while expanding the list to the 25 best at each position.
Just like the regular-season rankings, past production and future expectations played no part in deciding the order—this is simply a rundown of the best and brightest of 2023.
To qualify for inclusion, a player simply had to have at least 200 plate appearances. Each player was only included at the position where he played the most innings. That notably excluded Mookie Betts (more games in OF), Matt McLain (more games at SS), Tommy Edman (more games at SS) and Davis Schneider (141 PA).
Now let's dive into the top 25 second basemen of the 2023 season.
Catch up on the Top 25 in 2023 series: Catchers, First basemen
Nos. 25-21
25. José Caballero, Seattle Mariners
Stats: 104 G, 90 OPS+, .221/.343/.320, 14 XBH (4 HR), 26 RBI, 26 SB, 2.4 WAR
Acquired in the deal that sent Mike Leake from Seattle to Arizona at the 2019 trade deadline, Caballero made his MLB debut in his age-26 season. He posted a 90 OPS+ in 280 plate appearances, but he was a 2.4-WAR player on the strength of his terrific defense at second base (467.0 INN, 7 DRS) and shortstop (132.1 INN, 4 DRS).
24. Whit Merrifield, Toronto Blue Jays
Stats: 145 G, 94 OPS+, .272/.318/.382, 38 XBH (11 HR), 67 RBI, 26 SB, 0.7 WAR
An All-Star for the third time in his career in 2023, Merrifield saw his production dip to a .656 OPS over 262 plate appearances during the second half. With that said, the 34-year-old still provided his usual mix of batting average (.272 BA), speed (26 SB) and defensive versatility (595.1 INN at 2B, 594.0 INN in LF).
23. Jonathan India, Cincinnati Reds
Stats: 119 G, 100 OPS+, .244/.338/.407, 40 XBH (17 HR), 61 RBI, 14 SB, 1.4 WAR
The 2021 NL Rookie of the Year has played in 103 and 119 games in the two seasons since taking home that hardware, and the time he missed in 2023 opened the door for prospects Matt McLain, Elly De La Cruz and Noelvi Marte to make their case for spots on the future infield. With three years of club control remaining, India could be a valuable trade chip this winter.
22. Andy Ibañez, Detroit Tigers
Stats: 114 G, 102 OPS+, .264/.312/.433, 36 XBH (11 HR), 41 RBI, 2.0 WAR
Signed by the Texas Rangers for a $1.6 million bonus after he defected from Cuba in 2015, Ibañez never quite lived up to his top prospect billing, and the Tigers claimed him off waivers last offseason. The 30-year-old received a career-high 383 plate appearances and ended up being one of the better offensive players on the Tigers roster while adding to his value with strong defensive metrics (545.2 INN, 4 DRS) at second base.
21. Jorge Polanco, Minnesota Twins
Stats: 80 G, 115 OPS+, .255/.335/.454, 32 XBH (14 HR), 48 RBI, 2.0 WAR
A variety of injuries limited Polanco to 80 games, which opened the door for rookie Edouard Julien to make his case to be the Twins' second baseman of the present and future. The Twins exercised Polanco's $10.5 million club option, but the 30-year-old looks like a prime candidate to be traded this winter.
Nos. 20-16
20. Brendan Donovan, St. Louis Cardinals
Stats: 95 G, 115 OPS+, .284/.365/.422, 22 XBH (11 HR), 34 RBI, 1.9 WAR
Donovan came out of nowhere with a 4.2-WAR rookie season to finish third in 2022 NL Rookie of the Year balloting on the strength of his on-base skills and defensive versatility. It was more of the same from the 26-year-old in 2023, and while he played the most innings at second base, he also made multiple starts at left field, first base, right field and third base.
19. Jeff McNeil, New York Mets
Stats: 156 G, 96 OPS+, .270/.333/.378, 39 XBH (10 HR), 55 RBI, 10 SB, 2.4 WAR
McNeil entered the 2023 season as a .307 career hitter coming off 2022 NL batting title honors, but his offensive numbers dipped across the board on a disappointing Mets team. The 31-year-old signed a four-year, $50 million extension last offseason, so the Mets will be counting on him to return to form.
18. Luis Rengifo, Los Angeles Angels
Stats: 126 G, 111 OPS+, .264/.339/.444, 35 XBH (16 HR), 51 RBI, 1.9 WAR
Rengifo posted a 102 OPS+ with 22 doubles, 17 home runs and 52 RBI in 127 games during a breakout 2022 season, and he was even better this year. The 26-year-old improved his walk rate from 3.3 to 9.2 percent, and after hitting .318/.374/.587 with 11 home runs in 50 games after the All-Star break, he deserves an everyday role next year.
17. Brandon Lowe, Tampa Bay Rays
Stats: 109 G, 113 OPS+, .231/.328/.443, 37 XBH (21 HR), 68 RBI, 2.1 WAR
Lowe was a bona fide MVP candidate in 2021 when he posted a 140 OPS+ with 39 home runs, but he has battled injuries the last two seasons, limiting him to a combined 174 games. The 29-year-old remains one of the best power hitters at the position, and 2024 will be the final guaranteed season of a contract that also includes two club options.
16. Brandon Drury, Los Angeles Angels
Stats: 125 G, 114 OPS+, .262/.306/.497, 59 XBH (26 HR), 83 RBI, 1.9 WAR
The Angels signed Drury to a two-year, $17 million deal after he posted a 123 OPS+ with 28 home runs and 87 RBI playing on a minor league deal in 2022, and he again provided some solid middle-of-the-order production. He played more innings at second base (700.2) than first base (291.0) in 2023, but that could change next year.
Nos. 15-11
15. Thairo Estrada, San Francisco Giants
Stats: 120 G, 101 OPS+, .271/.315/.416, 42 XBH (14 HR), 49 RBI, 23 SB, 2.3 WAR
Estrada hit .272/.327/.435 with 28 extra-base hits and 18 steals in 70 games before missing more than a month with a fractured hand. The 27-year-old also went from a defensive liability in 2022 (-12 DRS, -4.0 UZR/150) to an above-average defender this year (1 DRS, 1.4 UZR/150).
14. Nolan Gorman, St. Louis Cardinals
Stats: 119 G, 117 OPS+, .236/.328/.478, 44 XBH (27 HR), 76 RBI, 2.4 WAR
One of baseball's top power-hitting prospects during his time in the St. Louis farm system, Gorman hit .226/.300/.420 for a 104 OPS+ with 14 home runs in 89 games as a rookie during the 2022 season. The 23-year-old improved across the board in his first full season in the big leagues, though he remains a middling defender who could be destined for everyday DH duties.
13. Mauricio Dubón, Houston Astros
Stats: 132 G, 97 OPS+, .278/.309/.411, 39 XBH (10 HR), 46 RBI, 2.7 WAR
A solid utility player during his first few seasons in the majors, Dubón was thrust into an everyday role at second base when Jose Altuve missed time early in the 2023 season. He eventually returned to his previous role and won AL Gold Glove honors at the utility spot as one of the unsung contributors for the AL West champions.
12. Edouard Julien, Minnesota Twins
Stats: 109 G, 130 OPS+, .263/.381/.459, 33 XBH (16 HR), 37 RBI, 2.6 WAR
Julien hit .400/.563/.686 during the Arizona Fall League in 2022 to send his prospect stock soaring, and an injury to Jorge Polanco gave him the opportunity he needed to prove himself. After a pair of brief stints in the majors early in the year, he returned for good on June 10 and hit .272/.396/.460 with 27 extra-base hits in 90 games the rest of the way.
11. Zack Gelof, Oakland Athletics
Stats: 69 G, 137 OPS+, .267/.337/.504, 35 XBH (14 HR), 32 RBI, 14 SB, 2.6 WAR
Gelof made his MLB debut on July 14 and quickly became the best player on the Oakland roster. The 24-year-old has the minor league track record and the batted-ball metrics to believe his stellar debut is the real deal, and he should break camp as the everyday second baseman in 2024.
10. Gleyber Torres, New York Yankees
Stats: 158 G, 118 OPS+, .273/.347/.453, 55 XBH (25 HR), 68 RBI, 13 SB, 2.9 WAR
Gleyber Torres might never replicate the 38-homer performance he put together in his age-22 season in 2019, but he has been one of the few constants in the New York Yankees lineup over the last several years.
After posting a career-high 4.1 WAR in 2022, he had his best offensive season since the aforementioned 2019 campaign this year. With one year of arbitration control remaining, the Yankees face an interesting decision on his future with the club beyond 2024.
9. Bryson Stott, Philadelphia Phillies
Stats: 151 G, 104 OPS+, .280/.329/.419, 49 XBH (15 HR), 62 RBI, 31 SB, 4.3 WAR
After emerging as the Philadelphia Phillies starting shortstop during the second half of his rookie season in 2022, Bryson Stott shifted over to second base following the club's addition of Trea Turner in free agency.
The 26-year-old hit just .234/.295/.358 for an 85 OPS+ in his debut, but his numbers ticked up across the board this year for a 94-point improvement in his OPS. He was also a Gold Glove finalist while making a seamless transition to his new position.
8. Nico Hoerner, Chicago Cubs
Stats: 150 G, 97 OPS+, .283/.346/.383, 40 XBH (9 HR), 68 RBI, 43 SB, 5.1 WAR
Fun fact: Nico Hoerner leads all 2018 first-round draft picks with 11.6 career WAR, checking in ahead of Shane McClanahan (8.6), Logan Gilbert (7.1) and others in a draft class that was headlined by Detroit Tigers right-hander Casey Mize.
The 26-year-old was one of baseball's best contact hitters in 2023 with a 12.1 percent strikeout rate that ranked eighth among qualified hitters. He also took home NL Gold Glove honors while racking up 43 steals in 50 attempts.
7. Andrés Giménez, Cleveland Guardians
Stats: 153 G, 98 OPS+, .251/.314/.399, 47 XBH (15 HR), 62 RBI, 30 SB, 5.3 WAR
Andrés Giménez was one of the biggest breakout stars of the 2022 season. While he didn't quite match that level of offensive production this year, he remained an extremely valuable all-around player who took home AL Gold Glove and Platinum Glove honors.
His 23 Defensive Runs Saved led all AL players and trailed only Fernando Tatis Jr. (29) among all players across MLB. Even as a league-average offensive player, he can be a franchise cornerstone thanks to his defense and speed.
6. Ketel Marte, Arizona Diamondbacks
Stats: 150 G, 128 OPS+, .276/.358/.485, 60 XBH (25 HR), 82 RBI, 4.9 WAR
The longest-tenured player on the NL pennant-winning Arizona Diamondbacks roster, Ketel Marte has been one of MLB's best offensive second basemen since he posted a 149 OPS+ with 32 home runs during the 2019 season.
The 30-year-old hit .299/.386/.540 with 11 extra-base hits in 101 plate appearances during the final month of the season to help the D-backs punch their ticket to the playoffs. He then etched his name in the MLB record books when he ran his career postseason hitting streak to 20 games.
5. Jose Altuve, Houston Astros
Stats: 90 G, 151 OPS+, .311/.393/.522, 40 XBH (17 HR), 51 RBI, 14 SB, 2.8 WAR
Jose Altuve missed the first 43 games of the 2023 season after suffering a fractured thumb in the World Baseball Classic, and he also missed time over the summer with an oblique injury. But when he was healthy, he produced enough to earn a top-five spot in these rankings.
The 33-year-old ranked 11th among players who tallied at least 400 plate appearances with a 151 OPS+ in 90 games, and he hit .335/.405/.544 with 13 doubles, 11 home runs and 33 RBI in 58 games after the All-Star break.
4. Ozzie Albies, Atlanta Braves
Stats: 148 G, 124 OPS+, .280/.336/.513, 68 XBH (33 HR), 109 RBI, 13 SB, 4.7 WAR
One of five players on the Atlanta Braves roster that tallied at least 30 home runs during the 2023 season, Ozzie Albies posted career-high totals in home runs (33) and RBI (109) while also showing a more patient approach at the plate.
Still only 26 years old, he is already a three-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger winner, and he bounced back nicely after an injury-plagued 2022 season. He has four years and $28 million remaining on his team-friendly contract if Atlanta exercises its pair of club options.
3. Luis Arraez, Miami Marlins
Stats: 147 G, 133 OPS+, .354/.393/.469, 43 XBH (10 HR), 69 RBI, 4.9 WAR
Luis Arraez was hitting .401 on June 24 and .383 at the All-Star break. While his run at a .400 average quickly slipped out of reach, he still won his second straight batting title in his first season with the Miami Marlins while joining DJ LeMahieu as the only players to win undisputed batting titles in both leagues.
With 35 walks, 34 strikeouts and four hit-by-pitches over 617 plate appearances, he put the ball in play a staggering 88.2 percent of the time when he stepped into the batter's box. The 26-year-old is a throwback player in today's three-true-outcomes game, and he proved to be a huge addition for the Miami offense.
2. Ha-Seong Kim, San Diego Padres
Stats: 152 G, 110 OPS+, .260/.351/.398, 40 XBH (17 HR), 60 RBI, 38 SB, 5.8 WAR
After starring in the KBO for seven seasons, Ha-Seong Kim joined the San Diego Padres on a four-year, $28 million contract in December 2020. He hit .202 with a 73 OPS+ in a utility role off the bench during his first season stateside.
The 28-year-old took a significant step forward offensive last season, and he was even better this year while settling in as the team's primary second baseman. He won NL Gold Glove honors for utility players and was also a finalist at second base. With a 110 OPS+ to go along with 40 extra-base hits and 38 steals, he was also an offensive standout.
1. Marcus Semien, Texas Rangers
Stats: 162 G, 122 OPS+, .276/.348/.478, 73 XBH (29 HR), 100 RBI, 14 SB, 7.4 WAR
The top spot here belongs to Marcus Semien, and it's not particularly close. His 7.4 WAR led all AL position players and put him head and shoulders above everyone else at the position.
The 33-year-old is two years into his seven-year, $175 million contract, and he has already racked up 13.1 WAR in a Texas Rangers uniform while helping to lead the team to a World Series title. He played in all 162 games and led the AL in hits (185) and runs (122) while setting the table offensively and playing his usual elite defense.