Ranking the Top 25 Second Basemen of 2023 MLB Season

25. José Caballero, Seattle Mariners

Stats: 104 G, 90 OPS+, .221/.343/.320, 14 XBH (4 HR), 26 RBI, 26 SB, 2.4 WAR

Acquired in the deal that sent Mike Leake from Seattle to Arizona at the 2019 trade deadline, Caballero made his MLB debut in his age-26 season. He posted a 90 OPS+ in 280 plate appearances, but he was a 2.4-WAR player on the strength of his terrific defense at second base (467.0 INN, 7 DRS) and shortstop (132.1 INN, 4 DRS).

24. Whit Merrifield, Toronto Blue Jays

Stats: 145 G, 94 OPS+, .272/.318/.382, 38 XBH (11 HR), 67 RBI, 26 SB, 0.7 WAR

An All-Star for the third time in his career in 2023, Merrifield saw his production dip to a .656 OPS over 262 plate appearances during the second half. With that said, the 34-year-old still provided his usual mix of batting average (.272 BA), speed (26 SB) and defensive versatility (595.1 INN at 2B, 594.0 INN in LF).

23. Jonathan India, Cincinnati Reds

Stats: 119 G, 100 OPS+, .244/.338/.407, 40 XBH (17 HR), 61 RBI, 14 SB, 1.4 WAR

The 2021 NL Rookie of the Year has played in 103 and 119 games in the two seasons since taking home that hardware, and the time he missed in 2023 opened the door for prospects Matt McLain, Elly De La Cruz and Noelvi Marte to make their case for spots on the future infield. With three years of club control remaining, India could be a valuable trade chip this winter.

22. Andy Ibañez, Detroit Tigers

Stats: 114 G, 102 OPS+, .264/.312/.433, 36 XBH (11 HR), 41 RBI, 2.0 WAR

Signed by the Texas Rangers for a $1.6 million bonus after he defected from Cuba in 2015, Ibañez never quite lived up to his top prospect billing, and the Tigers claimed him off waivers last offseason. The 30-year-old received a career-high 383 plate appearances and ended up being one of the better offensive players on the Tigers roster while adding to his value with strong defensive metrics (545.2 INN, 4 DRS) at second base.

21. Jorge Polanco, Minnesota Twins

Stats: 80 G, 115 OPS+, .255/.335/.454, 32 XBH (14 HR), 48 RBI, 2.0 WAR