Rudy Gobert Says He's 'a Proud Dad' Watching Spurs' Victor Wembanyama Excel in NBA

Photos by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

After knowing each other for six years, Victor Wembanyama and Rudy Gobert played their first head-to-head game in the NBA on Friday night.

Gobert got the best of Wembanyama in the Minnesota Timberwolves' 117-110 win over the San Antonio Spurs, but there was a lot of shared emotion between the two afterward.

"I'm a proud dad," Gobert told reporters after the game about getting to play against Wembanyama in an NBA game.

Gobert and Wembanyama, who are both from France, have a relationship that dates back to when the Spurs rookie was a 13-year-old.

Wembanyama echoed Gobert's sentiments, telling reporters this game felt "special" because of what the Timberwolves center has meant to him over the years.

"I know every night there's going to be one or two guys who are special to play against," Wembanyama said. "But even more, it's someone that over the years has tried to take care of me and teach me some stuff. It was even more special and challenging."

Both players performed well in the matchup. Wembanyama had 29 points, nine rebounds, four assists and four blocks. Three of his blocks were against Gobert.

Gobert only scored 11 points on 5-of-10 shooting, but he grabbed 10 rebounds with a game-high four coming on the offensive glass.

The win also gave Minnesota a leg up in the in-season tournament. The Timberwolves are tied atop the standings with the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors in Group C of the Western Conference with matching 1-0 records.