NBA In-Season Tournament 2023: Latest Standings, Predictions After Nov. 10 Group Play

Chris Coduto/Getty Images

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers picked up a vital win to kick off their group-play schedule in the 2023 NBA in-season tournament.

The Lakers beat the Phoenix Suns by three points on Friday night to move to 1-0 in West Group A.

Los Angeles is tied with the Utah Jazz and Portland Trail Blazers on top of the group, but the assumption is the Lakers beat their toughest competition that stood in their way of advancing to the knockout round.

Over in the Eastern Conference groups, the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers started their respective group-play campaigns with victories. The two sides are expected to emerge as two of the four quarterfinalists from the East groups.

Updated Standings

East Group A

1. Philadelphia (1-0)

2. Indiana (1-0)

3. Atlanta (0-0)

4. Cleveland (0-1)

5. Detroit (0-1)

East Group B

1. Charlotte (1-0)

2. Miami (1-0)

3. Milwaukee (1-0)

4. New York (0-1)

5. Washington (0-2)

East Group C

1. Boston (1-0)

2. Brooklyn (1-1)

3. Toronto (0-0)

4. Orlando (0-0)

5. Chicago (0-1)

West Group A

1. Utah (1-0)

2. Los Angeles Lakers (1-0)

3. Portland (1-0)

4. Phoenix (0-1)

5. Memphis (0-2)

West Group B

1. Denver (1-0)

2. Houston (1-0)

3. Dallas (1-1)

4. New Orleans (0-1)

5. Los Angeles Clippers (0-1)

West Group C

1. Minnesota (1-0)

2. Sacramento (1-0)

3. Golden State (1-0)

4. San Antonio (0-1)

5. Oklahoma City (0-2)

Predictions

Los Angeles Lakers In Terrific Shape To Reach Knockout Round

Each of the six groups possess one marquee matchup in which the victor would be viewed as the favorite to top the collection of five teams.

The Lakers earned that victory over the Suns in West Group A on Friday night.

Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal were the better star duo in terms of points, but the Lakers limited the hosts to 23 fourth-quarter points to secure the victory.

The Lakers now have to beat Utah, Portland and the Memphis Grizzlies to achieve a perfect 4-0 record in group play.

James, Anthony Davis and Co. could be significant favorites in all of those contests. A perfect record would allow the Lakers to automatically advance to the quarterfinals as one of three group winners in the West.

Phoenix now has to win its final three group-stage games and outpace the rest of the other second-place teams in the West to move on. The best second-place team from the East and West groups will be added to the quarterfinal field.

Boston, Philadelphia In Control As Expected

The Celtics and 76ers reaffirmed their positions as group favorites in the East with wins on Friday.

The new-look Sixers bounced back from a rough first half to beat the Detroit Pistons to take control of East Group A.

Philadelphia leads Detroit, the Atlanta Hawks, Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers in their group.

The matchups with Atlanta and Cleveland could be tricky, but the Sixers appear to have everything going for them since the James Harden trade. Tyrese Maxey emerged as the No. 2 scorer alongside Joel Embiid and head coach Nick Nurse has plenty of depth to work with.

Boston used a 14-point win over the Brooklyn Nets to take the lead in East Group C.

The Celtics have the Chicago Bulls, Orlando Magic and Toronto Raptors left on their group schedule. All three of those games are expected to be wins for Jayson Tatum and Co.

Boston appears to have the easier path to the quarterfinals than Philadelphia, but there is a good chance we see both of them in the knockout round.