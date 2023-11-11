James Harden, Clippers Trolled by NBA Fans for Being Blown Out by Luka Doncic, Mavs

Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images

The James Harden era in Los Angeles is off to a rough start.

Harden finished with 14 points on a modest 50 percent shooting, although all of his scoring came in the opening quarter as the Los Angeles Clippers were blown out by the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night. They trailed 77-51 at the half before losing by the final score of 144-126.

The former MVP did not score a point after the first period. The Clippers are now 0-3 in games that Harden has started, with two double-digit losses.

Paul George also underwhelmed, finishing with a mere eight points while connecting on just three of his 12 field goal attempts. After entering the season with hopes of contending for a title, Los Angeles currently has a record of 3-5.

NBA fans were amused by both Harden and the Clippers struggling mightily.

Mavericks postgame analyst Brian Dameris got in on the action, trash-talking Harden prior to the game.

Meanwhile, Luka Doncic methodically dismantled Los Angeles' defense as he scored 44 points in just 32 minutes. He also recorded six rebounds and six assists, shooting an incredible 81 percent from the field.

Doncic has always performed exceptionally well against Los Angeles. Heading into Friday's action, his career scoring average of 32.3 points per game against the Clippers is his second-highest mark against any opposing team.

Kyrie Irving added 27 points of his own, displaying his signature combination of sweet shooting and crafty finishes off the dribble.