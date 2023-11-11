X

NBA

    James Harden, Clippers Trolled by NBA Fans for Being Blown Out by Luka Doncic, Mavs

    zach bacharContributor INovember 11, 2023

    DALLAS, TX - NOVEMBER 10: James Harden #1 of the LA Clippers drives to the basket during the game against the Dallas Mavericks during the In-Season Tournament on November 10, 2023 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images

    The James Harden era in Los Angeles is off to a rough start.

    Harden finished with 14 points on a modest 50 percent shooting, although all of his scoring came in the opening quarter as the Los Angeles Clippers were blown out by the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night. They trailed 77-51 at the half before losing by the final score of 144-126.

    The former MVP did not score a point after the first period. The Clippers are now 0-3 in games that Harden has started, with two double-digit losses.

    Paul George also underwhelmed, finishing with a mere eight points while connecting on just three of his 12 field goal attempts. After entering the season with hopes of contending for a title, Los Angeles currently has a record of 3-5.

    NBA fans were amused by both Harden and the Clippers struggling mightily.

    Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

    About 4 1/2 minutes to go in the third -- third! -- and the Mavs have crossed 100 points. The Clippers right now are a catastrophe.

    Joey Linn @joeylinn_

    James Harden had 14 points on 100% shooting in the first quarter.<br><br>He did not score again after that.

    Legion Hoops @LegionHoops

    The Mavericks are currently on a 32-9 run vs. the Clippers… 👀<br><br>Yikes. <a href="https://t.co/UkOaU4zoPb">pic.twitter.com/UkOaU4zoPb</a>

    Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 @big_business_

    Clippers losing by 25 and Luka dropped 27 points on them in the first half <a href="https://t.co/i1Tyc7eheQ">pic.twitter.com/i1Tyc7eheQ</a>

    LakeShowYo @LakeShowYo

    Clippers down 26 at the half 😭 <a href="https://t.co/rGrpqtj7X1">pic.twitter.com/rGrpqtj7X1</a>

    JAKE @KingJakeVII

    The Clippers since trading for James Harden been on a NIGHTMARE run 😭🤣 <a href="https://t.co/Ml0HkzUbjA">pic.twitter.com/Ml0HkzUbjA</a>

    NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA

    Tough first half for the Clippers 😳 <a href="https://t.co/sKcIJUwmW0">pic.twitter.com/sKcIJUwmW0</a>

    Farbod Esnaashari @Farbod_E

    I'm honestly not sure if this Clippers team could beat the shorthanded Memphis Grizzlies. They're arguably playing the worst and most uninspired basketball in the NBA right now.

    Jody Rhodes 🦍🐆 @DVDJXX

    Harden ruined the clippers in record time.

    Happy Westbrook Fan @OfficalWestgoat

    Clippers before Harden vs with Harden <a href="https://t.co/BtFjuLFNEw">pic.twitter.com/BtFjuLFNEw</a>

    🦅🎃 @TroeIEmbiid

    Clippers couldn't even get a honeymoon phase with Harden 💀 <a href="https://t.co/1u90qTMUqH">pic.twitter.com/1u90qTMUqH</a>

    Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

    In the 10 quarters they've played with James Harden in the lineup, the Clippers have been out-scored by 47 points.<br><br>lol <a href="https://t.co/vpo2RqQqRf">https://t.co/vpo2RqQqRf</a>

    Mavericks postgame analyst Brian Dameris got in on the action, trash-talking Harden prior to the game.

    Bally Sports Southwest @BallySportsSW

    Tell us how you really feel, <a href="https://twitter.com/bdameris?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@bdameris</a>. <br><br>Mic drop. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MFFL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MFFL</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/dallasmavs?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@dallasmavs</a> on <a href="https://twitter.com/BallySportsSW?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BallySportsSW</a> 📺 <a href="https://t.co/xxPVbYncQ6">pic.twitter.com/xxPVbYncQ6</a>

    Meanwhile, Luka Doncic methodically dismantled Los Angeles' defense as he scored 44 points in just 32 minutes. He also recorded six rebounds and six assists, shooting an incredible 81 percent from the field.

    Doncic has always performed exceptionally well against Los Angeles. Heading into Friday's action, his career scoring average of 32.3 points per game against the Clippers is his second-highest mark against any opposing team.

    NBA @NBA

    Luka Doncic knocks down a triple to give him 4⃣2⃣ PTS!<br><br>He's up to 15 PTS in the 3Q!<br><br>🏆 NBA In-Season Tournament<br>🏀 West Group B action on NBA App<br>📲: <a href="https://t.co/W0DJN3TwEo">https://t.co/W0DJN3TwEo</a> <a href="https://t.co/Vk9OPpm2PF">pic.twitter.com/Vk9OPpm2PF</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    🤷‍♂️ <a href="https://t.co/8IowGSo1St">pic.twitter.com/8IowGSo1St</a>

    KENNY BEECHAM @KOT4Q

    Watching Luka rn <a href="https://t.co/PwbrrpfeL9">pic.twitter.com/PwbrrpfeL9</a>

    MVP43🐐 @StepBackPascal

    The only guarantees in life:<br><br>Death, taxes, and Luka Doncic owning the LA Clippers. <a href="https://t.co/RLbB22atDQ">pic.twitter.com/RLbB22atDQ</a>

    All Things Mavs @All_Things_Mavs

    Luka Doncic hates the LA Clippers with every fiber in his being, and it is giving me life.

    Kyrie Irving added 27 points of his own, displaying his signature combination of sweet shooting and crafty finishes off the dribble.

    StatMuse @statmuse

    All-Star battle tonight: <br><br>Kyrie/Luka — Clippers Big 4 — <br>69 PTS 62 PTS<br>11 3P 5 3P <a href="https://t.co/M2jyiUxMAn">pic.twitter.com/M2jyiUxMAn</a>

    Harden and the Clippers will attempt to get on track in the team's next contest, a Sunday afternoon matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies. Tip-off is at 3:30 p.m. ET.