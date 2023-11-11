X

    Kylan Boswell, Arizona Thrill CBB Fans with Upset of Kyle Filipowski, No. 2 Duke

    Julia StumbaughNovember 11, 2023

    Arizona guard Kylan Boswell (4) looks to pass against Duke guard Jeremy Roach (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
    AP Photo/Nell Redmond

    No. 12 Arizona was given a 21.7% chance by ESPN to beat No. 2 Duke on the road Friday night.

    Arizona guard Kylan Boswell wasn't phased by those odds.

    The 18-year-old recorded 12 points, 8 rebounds, five assists and two steals to lead the Wildcats to a 78-73 upset of the Blue Devils.

    Arizona Basketball @ArizonaMBB

    Step back 🧈<br><br>📺 ESPN2<a href="https://twitter.com/BamBam_Boz?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BamBam_Boz</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BearDown?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BearDown</a> <a href="https://t.co/x4aejaqlwu">pic.twitter.com/x4aejaqlwu</a>

    Sean Paul @SeanPaulCBB

    I'll say it: Kylan Boswell has a chance to compete for All-American status. He'll score more eventually, but with everything Boswell does to impact winning, there may not be 15 more valuable players.

    Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops

    Ky Boswell has been absolutely fantastic tonight. Runs the team, picks his spots. Controls tempo. Tough as crap.

    Justin Spears @JustinESports

    Have a feeling Kylan Boswell will have a triple-double or two by season's end.

    Rob Dauster @RobDauster

    Kylan Boswell is a dog. He's been the best player on the floor tonight IMO.

    Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

    Kylan Boswell is incredible

    Peyton Burton @KingzBurton

    Arizona is really good. Kylan Boswell might be their all around best player

    carlos: a pac-12 mourner 🍉 @equitybruin

    kylan boswell is going to be a problem. that was a fantastic pass. i think he's entering the very early Pac-12 OPOY race

    Facebook User @ClydeTheGlide28

    Kylan Boswell is an NBA player. Don't know his ceiling, or his projection but the floor is an NBA player. Basketball instincts and poise are out of this world for an 18 year old.

    CBB Roundup @CBBRoundup

    Kylan Boswell was SO good tonight. In line for a big breakout sophomore season for Arizona.<br><br>12 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists tonight. Big time win for the Wildcats in Cameron.

    Matt Norlander @MattNorlander

    Kylan Boswell wakes up ready. Gonna be an awesome college basketball player.

    Tyler Morales @TylerMorales0

    We'll never see a Kylan Boswell 10.5 point prop again

    Boswell was one of five Arizona starters with a double-digit points total, joining forward Keshard Johnson (14 points), center Oumar Ballo (13 points), guard Pelle Larsson (12 points) and guard Caleb Love (11 points).

    College basketball fans were impressed by the starters' contributions, especially from former UNC starter and Duke rival Love.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Arizona upsets Duke at Cameron 😳<br><br>Caleb Love made sure to wave to the crowd 👀 <a href="https://twitter.com/brhoops?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@brhoops</a> <a href="https://t.co/ticZB0A4tx">pic.twitter.com/ticZB0A4tx</a>

    Casey @Caseyyy727

    Tom House, Darin Green Jr, Caleb Love, Ty Johnson, Oumar Ballo, Keshad Johnson <br><br>You gentlemen played great basketball to start the year and are a great talent. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CBBWithKC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CBBWithKC</a>

    David Blattman @davidblattman

    Pelle Larsson's middle name is Clutch.

    sam zhang 🧑🏼‍🚀 @samzhvng

    Convinced Duke beats Arizona if they didn't have Caleb Love 🫠

    49ers season @SFGiants2k13

    Seeing Caleb Love not in baby blue and with UNC is weird but watching him beat Duke was GREAT!

    Saints 5-4 @PBroussard15

    My guy Caleb Love doing what he does best by beating Duke 🤝🏾

    It may be just the second game of Arizona's season, but the win had some fans expressing high hopes for the 2023-24 Wildcats' campaign.

    Julian Edlow @julianedlow

    I liked Arizona entering the season quite a bit, but this was a really impressive road showing. Pounded a Duke team that has plenty of size on the glass. Wasn't sure what Boswell would be this season but he was rock solid in a tough road atmosphere. Wildcats are very real.

    Owen @Alakazam_428

    What a win for Arizona.<br><br>Go into Cameron Indoor Stadium and give Duke their first home loss in over a year and a half.<br><br>Tommy Lloyd is a hell of a coach. Wildcats are legit again.

    Bruce Tennen @BruceTennen

    Arizona and Duke two legit final four teams.

    The Wildcats are hoping to end this season with their NCAA Tournament run in as many seasons. For now, the team will focus on their next game Monday against Southern University.