Kylan Boswell, Arizona Thrill CBB Fans with Upset of Kyle Filipowski, No. 2 Duke

AP Photo/Nell Redmond

No. 12 Arizona was given a 21.7% chance by ESPN to beat No. 2 Duke on the road Friday night.

Arizona guard Kylan Boswell wasn't phased by those odds.

The 18-year-old recorded 12 points, 8 rebounds, five assists and two steals to lead the Wildcats to a 78-73 upset of the Blue Devils.

Boswell was one of five Arizona starters with a double-digit points total, joining forward Keshard Johnson (14 points), center Oumar Ballo (13 points), guard Pelle Larsson (12 points) and guard Caleb Love (11 points).

College basketball fans were impressed by the starters' contributions, especially from former UNC starter and Duke rival Love.

It may be just the second game of Arizona's season, but the win had some fans expressing high hopes for the 2023-24 Wildcats' campaign.