Nets' Ben Simmons Day-to-Day with Hip Injury, Continues to Receive Treatment

Ben Simmons is considered day-to-day as he continues to receive treatment for a hip injury, according to Brooklyn Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn.

"He received treatment and he'll continue to receive treatment," Vaughn said (per Bobby Krivitsky of Sports Illustrated) "Just not at a place where all parties feel comfortable with him playing at the level he's been playing at."

Simmons has missed two of the Nets' past three games. He was also ruled out of the team's Friday night matchup against the Boston Celtics.

In the six games that he's suited up in, Simmons recorded 6.5 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game while shooting 53 percent from the field.

While his rebounding totals are excellent, the 27-year-old's scoring average is currently the worst mark of his career. He's also connected on just one of his four free throw attempts this season.

When speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Vaughn revealed that Simmons sustained the injury on a specific play during the Nets' 129-125 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night.

"There was a pocket pass that Spencer [Dinwiddie] threw that he caught in the pocket and kind of awkwardly went up and shot a layup or a half hook kind of thing... It was responsive to that play in the game," Vaughn said, via ClutchPoints' Erik Slater.

Simmons has struggled with injuries throughout his NBA career, missing the entirety of the 2016-17 season as well as the 2021-22 season due to separate foot and back issues. He hasn't appeared in more than 60 games in a year since 2019.

Last season, Simmons was only available for 42 contests. His last regular season appearance of the 2022-23 year was on Feb. 15 before knee and back problems sidelined him for the team's remaining schedule.

The Nets will hope that Simmons has better injury luck this year, as the team has gotten off to a commendable 4-4 start despite dealing with several injuries to key players.