AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction, Highlights From Nov. 10
Welcome to Bleacher Report's live coverage and recap of AEW Rampage on November 10.
With just 8 days until Full Gear, it's all hands on deck as the company prepares for the annual fall pay-per-view.
FTR's motto is "No flips, just fists," but they are going to have to deal with opponents who know a lot about flipping when they step into the ring with two of the best high-flyers in the world, Komander and El Hijo Del Vikingo.
Let's take a look at what happened during that match and everything else that took place on Friday's show.
Ricky Starks vs. Preston Vance
- Big Bill joined the commentary team and talked about only being partners with Starks for a short time before winning the titles.
- Starks grabbed the headset and talked on commentary for a few seconds.
- Bill saying "That guy thinks he's big" about Vance was hilarious.
- Starks hit a nice DDT at one point.
The first match on Rampage usually gets going right away, but this week's show aired live, so we got to see the full entrances for Ricky Starks and Preston Vance. Big Bill and Jose the Assistant were both at ringside to support their respective allies.
This was a fast-paced match from the moment the bell rang. Vance is a powerhouse but he is more than capable of keeping up with guys who are half his size.
Despite being more of a tweener character, Vance worked a babyface style in this match so Starks could play up his heel antics. Time will tell if LFI fully turns babyface or goes back to its villainous ways.
Starks and Vance had a decent showing in this one. Nothing especially noteworthy happened, but this was a solid opening match that positioned LFI as potential future challengers for the tag titles.
Starks scored the win with a Spear and then he and Bill immediately started attacking Vance. Rush and Dralistico showed up to drive the tag champs out of the ring.
Result: Ricky Starks defeated Preston Vance
Grade: B
Notable Moments and Observations