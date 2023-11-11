AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction, Highlights From Nov. 10

1 of 1

The first match on Rampage usually gets going right away, but this week's show aired live, so we got to see the full entrances for Ricky Starks and Preston Vance. Big Bill and Jose the Assistant were both at ringside to support their respective allies.

This was a fast-paced match from the moment the bell rang. Vance is a powerhouse but he is more than capable of keeping up with guys who are half his size.

Despite being more of a tweener character, Vance worked a babyface style in this match so Starks could play up his heel antics. Time will tell if LFI fully turns babyface or goes back to its villainous ways.

Starks and Vance had a decent showing in this one. Nothing especially noteworthy happened, but this was a solid opening match that positioned LFI as potential future challengers for the tag titles.

Starks scored the win with a Spear and then he and Bill immediately started attacking Vance. Rush and Dralistico showed up to drive the tag champs out of the ring.

Result: Ricky Starks defeated Preston Vance

Grade: B

Notable Moments and Observations