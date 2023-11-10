Knicks' Julius Randle: Expecting Me to Be 100% After Ankle Surgery 'Is Kinda Naive'

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Amid his slow start to the season, New York Knicks forward Julius Randle noted Friday that he is still in the process of working his way back from offseason ankle surgery.

Randle had the surgery in June, and according to Fred Katz of The Athletic, he said the following about his status:

"I told you guys from the beginning it was a process. I had surgery four and a half months ago, and it's a lower-extremity surgery, so to think that I would come into this season and just be Julius off the bat is kinda naive.

"I knew from the beginning it was gonna be a process. It's a gradual buildup. I'm starting to get better, but's a gradual buildup. I'm just thankful for guys like RJ [Barrett], guys like Jalen [Brunson]; they've been able to carry the load while I get back and get healthy and start to get better. So, that's why it's a team sport and I'm just thankful for those guys."

After reaching the second round of the playoffs last season, the Knicks are 4-4 so far this season, placing them in a tie for sixth in the Eastern Conference with four other teams.

Last season, Randle was named an All-Star for the second time in three years, as he averaged a career-high 25.1 points per game to go along with 10.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.8 three-pointers made while shooting 45.9 percent from the field.

With Randle and Brunson leading the way, the Knicks went 47-35 and reached the playoff for the second time in three seasons. They also won their first playoff series since 2013.

While Randle's rebounds per game (11.1) and assists per game (4.9) are up so far this season, his scoring has plummeted to just 16.5 points per game.

Offensive efficiency has been the biggest issue for the 28-year-old veteran, as he is shooting a measly 31.6 percent from the floor and 25.9 percent from deep.

As Randle alluded to, both Brunson and Barrett have picked up the slack from a scoring perspective, allowing the Knicks to remain competitive.

Brunson leads the team with 22.5 points per game, and Barrett isn't far behind with 22.3 points per contest.

After previously being a solid player with the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans, Randle had his true breakout in his second season with the Knicks in 2020-21, averaging 24.1 points per game and earning NBA Most Improved Player honors.

His scoring dropped to 20.1 points per game the following season and he shot just 41.1 percent from the field, which contributed to the Knicks missing the playoffs.

Randle bounced back last season, and it is no coincidence that the Knicks were far better as a team as well.