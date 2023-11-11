Buying or Selling Latest CM Punk to WWE Rumors, What's Next for John Cena and More

1 of 4

CM Punk returning to WWE seems like a foregone conclusion at this point, with the late-November Survivor Series in Chicago the obvious point of speculation.

And according to BWE (h/t Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats), the "feeling backstage" is that indeed, Punk will make his big comeback in due time.

That certainly seems to align with outside thinking about the idea ever since Punk got fired from AEW, especially when one zooms out the lens far enough to see how much WWE has changed for the better since his initial departure from the company.

It's also worth noting that, according to Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Joey G. of Wrestling Headlines), the usual people in creative who would know about this sort of thing have yet to get word on any sort of return. But perhaps this is the exception where only one or two people know about something this big and/or this is the type of leak that a company about to get him back would put out.

Regardless, it's easy to buy that the feeling behind the scenes is one of Punk's return being a formality. And indeed, even if it doesn't end up happening at Survivor Series, it feels like a matter of time, especially with WrestleMania season looming.