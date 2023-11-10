Former NBA All-Star Jameer Nelson Promoted to GM of 76ers' G League Affiliate

Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images

Former NBA guard Jameer Nelson has been named the new general manager of the NBA G League's Delaware Blue Coats.

The decision to promote Nelson was reportedly made after the Sixers promoted previous Blue Coats GM Prosper Karangwa into a "more prominent role" in their front office on the heels of the Blue Coats winning the G League title last season, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Nelson, who is from Chester, Pennsylvania, starred at Philadelphia-area college Saint Joseph's University before going 20th overall in the 2004 NBA draft.

Over the course of 14 NBA seasons with the Orlando Magic, Dallas Mavericks, Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets, New Orleans Pelicans and Detroit Pistons from 2004 to 2018, Nelson appeared in 878 regular-season games and averaged 11.3 points, 5.1 assists and 3.0 rebounds per contest.

He spent the bulk of his career in Orlando, playing 10 seasons for the Magic, including his lone All-Star campaign in 2008-09 when he averaged a career-high 16.7 points to go along with 5.4 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.2 steals.

After retiring from the NBA at the conclusion of the 2017-18 season, Nelson began his transition into a behind-the-scenes role.

Nelson was hired by the 76ers organization in 2020 to be the Blue Coats' assistant GM, and he has also served as a Sixers scout.