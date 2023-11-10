Giannis Says He's Getting His 'Rhythm Back' After Scoring 54 in Bucks' Loss to Pacers

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

While the Milwaukee Bucks are still trying to get in sync, Giannis Antetokounmpo looks like he's starting to hit his stride after dropping 54 points in a 126-124 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Thursday night.

Speaking to reporters, Antetokounmpo said he's "getting my rhythm back" after his highest-scoring game since Feb. 2, 2023.

"I was on balance," he added. "I feel strong. I feel like I could attack angles like I been in the past. I've been feeling like this the last three games. That means I'm kind of getting my rhythm back, so I'm kind of happy about that."

The Bucks were playing the second night of a back-to-back against a good Pacers team, so their loss isn't necessarily a cause for concern.

This game didn't do anything to squash the early-season questions about Milwaukee's defense, even against an Indiana team that has the best offense in the NBA. The Bucks were outscored 18-7 down the stretch after leading by nine points with 5:02 remaining.

On the bright side, Antetokounmpo has scored at least 36 points in two of his last three games. Sandwiched between those games was his worst performance of the season on Wednesday with 15 points on 6-of-16 shooting before he was ejected in the third quarter after receiving his second technical foul against the Detroit Pistons.

Antetokounmpo went 19-of-25 from the field and 16-of-18 from the free-throw line against the Pacers. He also grabbed 12 rebounds but committed a season-high eight turnovers.

The Bucks have a 5-3 record through eight games but still seem to be missing something. Their chemistry was going to be a work in progress because Damian Lillard wasn't acquired until Sept. 27.

Adrian Griffin is a first-time head coach trying to navigate the expectations that come with having Antetokounmpo and Lillard. Everyone is still trying to figure things out, so being able to stockpile wins early in the season will be a big key for them.