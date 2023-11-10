MJF and Daniel Garcia Sent Subtle, But Strong Message to AEW on Dynamite

Photo credit: All Elite Wrestling

MJF and Daniel Garcia opened this week's episode of AEW Dynamite with a welcome shift in direction.

The AEW world champion has delivered a string of excellent title defenses, but his latest match against the 25-year-old was peculiar. It wasn't a bad performance by any stretch of the imagination, but this quick mat-based encounter left us wanting more.

This wasn't the first time the self-proclaimed "Scumbag" showcased his technical acumen, but he noticeably toned down his usual schtick for the former ROH Pure champion. He targeted Garcia's arm throughout and ultimately forced him to tap out with The Salt of the Earth to retain the title.

The two had great chemistry, and this was more of the high-quality wrestling we've come to expect from All Elite Wrestling's flagship show. Nevertheless, the story and hype around the match stood out, as the challenger looked to prove he belonged in the title picture.

Photo credit: All Elite Wrestling

Meanwhile, his opponent seemed set on giving him the spotlight and proving that AEW is still the destination for some of the best wrestlers under 30. He even posted a cool nod to XXL's annual Freshman Class cover featuring some of the brightest up-and-comers on his Twitter account.

It was an admirable choice for a match with such a minimal build and a predictable outcome. In fact, it would be nice to see the company do more of this to offset some of its recent signings and focus on nostalgia.

A Double-Edged Sword

AEW started as a healthy alternative to WWE with new faces and fresh matchups. After all, Cody Rhodes set the tone in his first major feud, stating that he wanted to kill the Attitude Era.

It was such a refreshing change of pace because the competition has relied so heavily on its past success and returning superstars. However, that approach has become muddled as the company signs more veterans and leans on older, established stars.

To be fair, Tony Khan has given many wrestlers like Sting the chance to end their careers on a high note. It's remarkable to see how well that has worked out for Billy Gunn, Chris Jericho, Bryan Danielson, Samoa Joe, Christian Cage and Rob Van Dam. CM Punk even momentarily created unforgettable moments again.

Still, it's also fair to say AEW may have gone to the well too many times recently. Signing Ric Flair to a multi-year deal is a head-scratcher. Giving viewers a dream match featuring MJF and Kenny Omega on Collision, but pairing The Best Bout Machine with Jericho and Paul Wight in the lead-up to Full Gear is also a baffling decision.

In truth, it's a bit of a catch-22 because pro wrestling has relied on nostalgia for so long, and it has worked for AEW. Flair's debut on Dynamite has garnered 1.6 million views on YouTube, making it the highest-viewed clip from the Oct. 25 episode.

Similarly, Adam Copeland's entrance at WrestleDream racked up 5.5 million views. It's hard to argue with those results and even harder to propose more screen time for talented, young wrestlers trying to find their footing.

The Fatal Four-Way from Double or Nothing highlighting the pillars of AEW was a step in the right direction. That match overdelivered, but the storyline got mixed reviews, proving there is no real shortcut to building new stars.

The Fight for the Future of AEW

As such, watching MJF scream into the camera after his match with Garcia didn't just feel like a plea to the audience to give new stars a chance. Honestly, it seemed like a call to action for a company that needs to refocus on the future of pro wrestling.

Yes, Maxwell Jacob Friedman is possibly AEW's best success story, but one could argue it was even an overcompensation for the influx of older wrestlers and recent criticism. Regardless, the company should see this as a sign that it needs to course-correct. Find a way to create more new stars and use established ones to accentuate the product.

It may be bitter work, but the current reaction to Julia Hart is confirmation that playing the long game can eventually pan out. The response this week proved Garcia has a strong following, and his post-match promo was compelling. There's momentum here, and it's time to capitalize on it.

Of course, there is a difference between a workhorse who can consistently deliver top-notch matches and a draw capable of leading the company into the future. It would be foolish to imply that everyone can fall into one of those categories, but AEW has to allow the new generation to develop and tell memorable stories. Otherwise, we will never know what they have to offer.