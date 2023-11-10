X

    Caitlin Clark Scores 44, Gets Love from WCBB Fans amid Iowa's Win vs. Virginia Tech

    Doric SamNovember 10, 2023

    Iowa guard Caitlin Clark, right, drives to the basket past Virginia Tech guard Cayla King, left, during the first half of an NCAA women's college basketball game Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
    AP Photo/Chris Carlson

    In just the second game of the 2023-24 season, Iowa star guard Caitlin Clark put up a mind-blowing performance.

    The reigning National Player of the Year recorded 44 points to lead the No. 3-ranked Hawkeyes to an 80-76 win in Thursday's marquee matchup against the No. 8 Virginia Tech Hokies. Clark also added eight rebounds and six assists while accounting for more than half of Iowa's final point total.

    Clark shot 13-of-31 from the field and made only five of her 16 three-pointers, but she was efficient from the free-throw line, shooting 13-of-17.

    The Hawkeyes needed every bit of Clark's stellar effort to stave off a hard-charging Hokies team, which was led by Georgia Amoore's 31 points. Iowa took the lead for good with just over four minutes left in the third quarter.

    Fans on social media were left in awe by Clark's performance in Thursday's victory:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Caitlin Clark went OFF tonight vs. Virginia Tech 👏<br><br>🔥 44 PTS<br>🔥 8 REB<br>🔥 6 AST<br>🔥 W <a href="https://t.co/PDB65z9Hqz">pic.twitter.com/PDB65z9Hqz</a>

    DWade @DwyaneWade

    I'm drinking some Wade Rose Wine and watching women's college hoops! Caitlin Clark is simply good at basketball! That's all…

    Caitlin Clark Scores 44, Gets Love from WCBB Fans amid Iowa's Win vs. Virginia Tech
    Alexa Philippou @alexaphilippou

    Update: This is Caitlin Clark's 9th career 40-point game, tying Kelsey Plum for the most in Division I over the last 25 seasons, men's or women's | <a href="https://twitter.com/ESPNStatsInfo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ESPNStatsInfo</a> <a href="https://t.co/dHzrOHBqTx">https://t.co/dHzrOHBqTx</a>

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    Caitlin Clark now has 5 career games with 40 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists, including 3 against AP Top-10 opponents.<br><br>Since her career began, the rest of Division I has 3 such games, period. <a href="https://t.co/dPOhQhe7Vw">pic.twitter.com/dPOhQhe7Vw</a>

    Lexie Brown @Lexiebrown

    going under a Caitlin Clark ball screen and being in drop coverage is INSANE.

    Prop Geek Zeke📚 @PropGeekZeke

    Tonight, I watched Caitlin Clark instead of TNF. <br><br>100% worth it. She's absolutely insane to watch. <br><br>41-6-8🔥 <a href="https://t.co/f5hfMFsJXO">pic.twitter.com/f5hfMFsJXO</a>

    Keith Murphy @MurphyKeith

    #3 Iowa and #8 Virginia Tech with a nice showcase for talent, but only one team has Caitlin Clark. <br><br>Clark scores 44 points, adds 8 rebounds and 6 assists. Iowa knocks off VA Tech, 80-76. Georgia Amoore had 31 points for the Hokies.<br><br>Big win for the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hawkeyes?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hawkeyes</a>. Could move up to #2… <a href="https://t.co/29eFl6fQHd">pic.twitter.com/29eFl6fQHd</a>

    Mike Golic Jr @mikegolicjr

    Caitlin Clark scores 44 of her teams 80 points in their second game of the season. an Iowa women's hoops ticket is worth its weight in gold right now.

    Nate @NateLaunius

    I watched women's college basketball over the NFL tonight because Caitlin Clark is that special

    A6 Cam @A6_Cam

    Caitlin Clark really deliver every game lol

    Clark made it clear that she returned for her senior season because she hopes to lead the Hawkeyes to a national championship after coming so close to achieving the feat last year. Thursday's performance indicates that she's on a mission to be even more dominant this season, and basketball fans will surely enjoy watching her put up numbers night in and night out.

    Clark will look to lead Iowa to a 3-0 start when the team returns to action on Sunday against Northern Iowa (1-0)