Caitlin Clark Scores 44, Gets Love from WCBB Fans amid Iowa's Win vs. Virginia Tech

In just the second game of the 2023-24 season, Iowa star guard Caitlin Clark put up a mind-blowing performance.

The reigning National Player of the Year recorded 44 points to lead the No. 3-ranked Hawkeyes to an 80-76 win in Thursday's marquee matchup against the No. 8 Virginia Tech Hokies. Clark also added eight rebounds and six assists while accounting for more than half of Iowa's final point total.

Clark shot 13-of-31 from the field and made only five of her 16 three-pointers, but she was efficient from the free-throw line, shooting 13-of-17.

The Hawkeyes needed every bit of Clark's stellar effort to stave off a hard-charging Hokies team, which was led by Georgia Amoore's 31 points. Iowa took the lead for good with just over four minutes left in the third quarter.

Fans on social media were left in awe by Clark's performance in Thursday's victory:

Clark made it clear that she returned for her senior season because she hopes to lead the Hawkeyes to a national championship after coming so close to achieving the feat last year. Thursday's performance indicates that she's on a mission to be even more dominant this season, and basketball fans will surely enjoy watching her put up numbers night in and night out.