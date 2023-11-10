Blackhawks' Connor Bedard Excites NHL Fans After 2-Goal, 2-Assist Game vs. Lightning

AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

Connor Bedard made Chicago Blackhawks history Thursday night.

Bedard, who turned 18 in July, became the youngest player in franchise history to score multiple goals in the same game during a 5-3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.



The No. 1 pick of the 2023 draft earned First Star of the Game honors by factoring in on four of the Blackhawks' five goals.

Bedard recorded his two goals and two assists during the Blackhawks' "Moms' Trip" with his mother watching from the crowd.

Bedard now has 11 points (seven goals, four assists) in the first 12 games of his NHL career, and hockey fans are starting to believe he is living up to the hype that surrounded his selection at the top of the 2023 draft.

Bedard's first goal of the game tied things up before a no-look pass on the rush to Tyler Johnson gave the Hawks a 3-2 lead late in the first period.

Bedard backhanded in another goal with eight seconds left in the frame to give Chicago a two-goal advantage.

The rookie helped the Blackhawks both paid their lead and add energy to the power play when he fed Corey Perry at the netfront for a tip-in insurance tally in the second period.

The Hawks' success while the Chicago Bears simultaneously struggled against the Carolina Panthers led some hockey fans to attempt to drawn in NFL viewers with Bedard.