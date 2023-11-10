X

NHL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSBR Sports on Max

    Blackhawks' Connor Bedard Excites NHL Fans After 2-Goal, 2-Assist Game vs. Lightning

    Julia StumbaughNovember 10, 2023

    Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard (98) celebrates after scoring against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
    AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

    Connor Bedard made Chicago Blackhawks history Thursday night.

    Bedard, who turned 18 in July, became the youngest player in franchise history to score multiple goals in the same game during a 5-3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

    The No. 1 pick of the 2023 draft earned First Star of the Game honors by factoring in on four of the Blackhawks' five goals.

    B/R Open Ice @BR_OpenIce

    BEDARD HAS ANOTHER ONE 🤯<br><br>THREE POINT PERIOD FOR CONNOR 🥵 <a href="https://t.co/9nCQe0rRKC">pic.twitter.com/9nCQe0rRKC</a>

    NHL Public Relations @PR_NHL

    Connor Bedard factored on four of the <a href="https://twitter.com/NHLBlackhawks?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NHLBlackhawks</a>' five tallies Thursday and became the youngest player in franchise history with a multi-goal and four-point game.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NHLStats?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NHLStats</a>: <a href="https://t.co/jW8rjSyLO3">https://t.co/jW8rjSyLO3</a> <a href="https://t.co/gxuIf0KLo8">pic.twitter.com/gxuIf0KLo8</a>

    Bedard recorded his two goals and two assists during the Blackhawks' "Moms' Trip" with his mother watching from the crowd.

    B/R Open Ice @BR_OpenIce

    Connor Bedard lights the lamp while his mom is in the crowd on the Hawks mom's trip 🚨❤️ <a href="https://t.co/6kXwxTe4G1">pic.twitter.com/6kXwxTe4G1</a>

    Bedard now has 11 points (seven goals, four assists) in the first 12 games of his NHL career, and hockey fans are starting to believe he is living up to the hype that surrounded his selection at the top of the 2023 draft.

    Sir Moses @elmos2722

    Hasn't even been a year and the torch has officially been passed from Kane to Bedard 🥹🥹🥹 might as well put a C on his chest already <a href="https://t.co/AnEDiidHjT">https://t.co/AnEDiidHjT</a>

    @PuckinHostile.bsky.social @PuckinHostile

    Terrible night for all those people who were against the tank for Bedard. Real quiet from the critical Bedard crew. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Blackhawks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Blackhawks</a> <a href="https://t.co/liHV2OmEYR">pic.twitter.com/liHV2OmEYR</a>

    Philipp Kurashev Hart Szn @enragedmeese

    Sooooo bedard is 100% the real deal and the NHL made a great choice picking Chicago in the draft lotto 🫡

    Panelist Eric ♜ @yaneznaiu1

    I can see why all the fuss about Bedard, he has impressive vision and some very slick moves.

    bingo bongo boingo @mnrochelle

    bedard is having a night... insane hands on that kid

    JT @1tsme_jt3

    Still can't believe we got bedard, that was years in the making but it came to fruition. The future is bright

    NHL Lottery Rigger @Bedard_Haver

    I don't wanna get ahead of myself, but I think the Hawks might have something here

    Egon @egon_espengler

    That Bedard kid seems to be adjusting to the big league quite well 😂🏒🥅

    Ovi 🇨🇦 @OviClapBomb

    We are so spoiled. Bedard is so much fun to watch.

    Bedard's first goal of the game tied things up before a no-look pass on the rush to Tyler Johnson gave the Hawks a 3-2 lead late in the first period.

    Bedard backhanded in another goal with eight seconds left in the frame to give Chicago a two-goal advantage.

    The rookie helped the Blackhawks both paid their lead and add energy to the power play when he fed Corey Perry at the netfront for a tip-in insurance tally in the second period.

    Blackhawks' Connor Bedard Excites NHL Fans After 2-Goal, 2-Assist Game vs. Lightning
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    NHL Lottery Rigger @Bedard_Haver

    Bedard's ability to create space is unbelievable. The D knows he can shoot from anywhere. He fakes a subtle move that looks like he's shooting, the second the D goes down, he gets the legs moving and cuts to the middle for a better opportunity. Again, these are elite defenders.

    Biblical Losses @anthonycdemaria

    Bedard is starting to look electric on the power play.

    internet user cam exkyou @nonsleepist

    bedard has like 99th percentile in the league confidence in his shot

    Matt Marchese @Mattymar89

    This play in the neutral zone by Connor Bedard to get it to Nick Foligno is absolutely ridiculous <br><br>Legitimately one of the most creative plays I've ever seen in the game <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Blackhawks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Blackhawks</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HockeyTwitter?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HockeyTwitter</a><a href="https://t.co/YaeN9fPhUv">pic.twitter.com/YaeN9fPhUv</a>

    The Hawks' success while the Chicago Bears simultaneously struggled against the Carolina Panthers led some hockey fans to attempt to drawn in NFL viewers with Bedard.

    Carl Skanberg @CarlSkanberg

    We're on Bedard hat trick watch, if you need a little jolt of something to keep you awake, Bears fans.

    alexquigley @alexquigley

    For Bears watchers: Connor Bedard is good <a href="https://t.co/KXuh4ANVRF">https://t.co/KXuh4ANVRF</a>

    North Side Pat @ChicagoSoyBoy

    Bears now outscoring Bedard 6-4 tonight

    Patrick Comiskey @Comiskey22

    Amazon just played Chelsea Dagger after a Cairo Santos field goal. Hawks are back.

    Bedard and the Blackhawks will return to action Sunday with a road game against the Florida Panthers.