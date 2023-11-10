Blackhawks' Connor Bedard Excites NHL Fans After 2-Goal, 2-Assist Game vs. Lightning

Blackhawks' Connor Bedard Excites NHL Fans After 2-Goal, 2-Assist Game vs. LightningNovember 10, 2023
Connor Bedard made Chicago Blackhawks history Thursday night.
Bedard, who turned 18 in July, became the youngest player in franchise history to score multiple goals in the same game during a 5-3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.
The No. 1 pick of the 2023 draft earned First Star of the Game honors by factoring in on four of the Blackhawks' five goals.
Connor Bedard factored on four of the <a href="https://twitter.com/NHLBlackhawks?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NHLBlackhawks</a>' five tallies Thursday and became the youngest player in franchise history with a multi-goal and four-point game.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NHLStats?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NHLStats</a>: <a href="https://t.co/jW8rjSyLO3">https://t.co/jW8rjSyLO3</a> <a href="https://t.co/gxuIf0KLo8">pic.twitter.com/gxuIf0KLo8</a>
Bedard recorded his two goals and two assists during the Blackhawks' "Moms' Trip" with his mother watching from the crowd.
Bedard now has 11 points (seven goals, four assists) in the first 12 games of his NHL career, and hockey fans are starting to believe he is living up to the hype that surrounded his selection at the top of the 2023 draft.
Terrible night for all those people who were against the tank for Bedard. Real quiet from the critical Bedard crew. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Blackhawks?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Blackhawks</a> <a href="https://t.co/liHV2OmEYR">pic.twitter.com/liHV2OmEYR</a>
Bedard's first goal of the game tied things up before a no-look pass on the rush to Tyler Johnson gave the Hawks a 3-2 lead late in the first period.
Bedard backhanded in another goal with eight seconds left in the frame to give Chicago a two-goal advantage.
The rookie helped the Blackhawks both paid their lead and add energy to the power play when he fed Corey Perry at the netfront for a tip-in insurance tally in the second period.
Bedard's ability to create space is unbelievable. The D knows he can shoot from anywhere. He fakes a subtle move that looks like he's shooting, the second the D goes down, he gets the legs moving and cuts to the middle for a better opportunity. Again, these are elite defenders.
This play in the neutral zone by Connor Bedard to get it to Nick Foligno is absolutely ridiculous <br><br>Legitimately one of the most creative plays I've ever seen in the game <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Blackhawks?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Blackhawks</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HockeyTwitter?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HockeyTwitter</a><a href="https://t.co/YaeN9fPhUv">pic.twitter.com/YaeN9fPhUv</a>
The Hawks' success while the Chicago Bears simultaneously struggled against the Carolina Panthers led some hockey fans to attempt to drawn in NFL viewers with Bedard.
Bedard and the Blackhawks will return to action Sunday with a road game against the Florida Panthers.