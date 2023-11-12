6 Storylines Hitting the Hardest Right Now in WWE and AEW

1 of 6

After carrying the company through a pandemic and never getting the chance to hold the world championship in front of a capacity crowd, it isn't difficult to understand why Drew McIntyre would be so bitter and to appreciate his current character arc.

In addition to feeling like an unsung hero of WWE's ThunderDome era, McIntyre also failed to regain the gold from Roman Reigns on his home turf at Clash at the Castle 2022. He blames The Bloodline for his loss, and as a result, he's held a grudge against Jey Uso ever since.

Tensions have yet to fully boil over between the two, but it's only a matter of time before they do. In the meantime, McIntyre has been racking up losses to the likes of Gunther and Seth Rollins in high-profile matches, fueling his frustration.

WWE often does shock heel turns well, but the slow-burn nature of McIntyre's heel transition has been both refreshing and exceptionally executed. When the day finally comes that he turns his back on the audience, they will have seen everything that has transpired up that point and can choose to either condone or condemn his actions.