Every MLB Team's Biggest Prospect Standout from the 2023 Arizona Fall League

Atlanta Braves: 3B David McCabe

Stats: 96 PA, .278/.448/.361, 20 H, 6 XBH (0 HR), 8 RBI, 14 R

McCabe hit .276/.386/.450 with 23 doubles, 17 home runs and 75 RBI in 123 games between Single-A and High-A in his first full professional season after going in the fourth round of the 2022 draft. The 23-year-old has quickly developed into one of the top position-player prospects in an Atlanta system heavy on pitching.

Miami Marlins: 3B Jacob Berry

Stats: 76 PA, .265/.329/.441, 18 H, 7 XBH (2 HR), 7 RBI, 11 R

Berry has had a tough time finding his footing in the big leagues since going No. 6 overall in the 2022 draft, hitting .233/.284/.388 in 468 plate appearances between High-A and Double-A during the regular season. His 22 strikeouts in 76 plate appearances in the AFL speak to the work he still needs to do at the plate, but his overall numbers were still an improvement.

New York Mets: RHP Trey McLoughlin

Stats: 9 G, 0-0, 1 SV, 2 HLD, 0.00 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 4 BB, 8 K, 8.2 IP

A starter in college, McLoughlin moved to the bullpen after going in the 16th round of the 2021 draft. The 24-year-old had a 2.79 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 11.1 K/9 with five saves in 35 appearances between High-A and Double-A during the regular season. Catcher Kevin Parada hit .186 with four doubles and three home runs in 18 games.

Philadelphia Phillies: IF Oliver Dunn

Stats: 88 PA, .345/.455/.616, 25 H, 12 XBH (2 HR), 11 RBI, 17 R, 12 SB

Chosen in the minor league portion of last year's Rule 5 draft, Dunn had a breakthrough season at Double-A this year, hitting .271/.396/.506 with 27 doubles, 21 home runs and 78 RBI in 119 games. At 26 years old, he doesn't offer a ton of career trajectory, but the step forward he took this year could put him in the mix for a bench role in 2024.

Washington Nationals: RHP Thaddeus Ward

Stats: 5 G, 2 GS, 0-0, 2.12 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, 6 BB, 20 K, 17.0 IP