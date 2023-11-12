Every MLB Team's Biggest Prospect Standout from the 2023 Arizona Fall League

Every MLB Team's Biggest Prospect Standout from the 2023 Arizona Fall LeagueNovember 12, 2023
Some of the biggest stars in baseball took a turn honing their skills in the Arizona Fall League when they were prospects, including Mike Trout, Bryce Harper, Mookie Betts, Ronald Acuña Jr., Aaron Judge and countless others across baseball.
The six-team league plays a 30-game schedule, and it's an opportunity for prospects to get some additional seasoning after the regular season concludes. Teams often send players who missed time to injury to the AFL as an opportunity to make up for some of the reps they lost.
Ahead we've highlighted each MLB team's top performing prospect in this year's Arizona Fall League, with a look at their stats and a quick breakdown of their prospect profile.
Don't be surprised if a few of these guys find their way onto organizational top-10 prospect lists when the 2024 season kicks off.
American League East
Baltimore Orioles: 2B/OF Billy Cook
Stats: 89 PA, .222/.360/.458, 16 H, 9 XBH (4 HR), 14 RBI, 10 R
A 10th-round pick in 2021 as a senior sign out of Pepperdine, Cook hit .251/.320/.456 with 24 home runs, 81 RBI and 30 steals in 120 games at Double-A during the regular season. The 24-year-old played first base, second base and all three outfield spots, and his mix of power, speed and defensive versatility will be his ticket to an MLB role.
Boston Red Sox: OF Corey Rosier
Stats: 107 PA, .258/.355/.344, 24 H, 6 XBH (0 HR), 8 RBI, 14 R, 8 SB
Rosier spent two seasons at JUCO powerhouse Chipola College before hitting .354/.434/.604 in 52 games at UNC Greensboro in 2021. The 24-year-old has already been traded twice, going from Seattle to San Diego in the Adam Frazier deal prior to the 2022 season, then to Boston later that summer in the Eric Hosmer salary dump.
New York Yankees: 2B Caleb Durbin
Stats: 99 PA, .358/.465/.568, 29 H, 12 XBH (2 HR), 11 RBI, 17 R, 21 SB
Acquired in the deal that sent reliever Lucas Luetge to the Atlanta Braves last December, Durbin has quickly become a fast-rising prospect in the Yankees system. The 23-year-old hit .304/.395/.427 with 22 extra-base hits and 36 steals in 69 games between High-A and Double-A during the regular season, showing more offensive upside than his 5'6", 185-pound frame might suggest.
Tampa Bay Rays: C Dominic Keegan
Stats: 65 PA, .340/.446/.585, 18 H, 7 XBH (3 HR), 12 RBI, 9 R
A fourth-round pick in the 2022 draft after a pair of standout seasons behind the plate at Vanderbilt, Keegan is steadily emerging as one of baseball's best catching prospects. The 23-year-old hit .287/.386/.467 with 20 doubles, 13 home runs and 65 RBI in 106 games between Single-A and High-A while showcasing a 50-hit, 50-power offensive profile.
Toronto Blue Jays: LHP Ricky Tiedemann
Stats: 4 GS, 2-1, 2.50 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 8 BB, 23 K, 18.0 IP
The No. 33 prospect on B/R's final Top 100 list of 2023, Tiedemann is one of baseball's most promising young lefties, though a biceps issues limited him to just 44 innings pitched during the regular season and he is using the AFL to make up for lost time. Damiano Palmegiani (101 PA, .941 OPS, 12 XBH) and Will Robertson (89 PA, .934 OPS, 7 XBH) have put together strong AFL performances at the plate.
American League Central
Chicago White Sox: RHP Jordan Leasure
Stats: 8 G, 1-0, 1 HLD, 1.08 ERA, 0.48 WHIP, 2 BB, 13 K, 8.1 IP
Shortstop Colson Montgomery (90 PA, .244/.300/.415, 6 XBH, 20 RBI) was one of the best prospects in the AFL this year, but he was not the White Sox top performer. Leasure, who was acquired in the Lance Lynn/Joe Kelly trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers this summer, used his elite 80-grade fastball to strike out 13 of the 29 batters he faced while allowing just two hits in 8.1 innings.
Cleveland Guardians: OF Chase DeLauter
Stats: 104 PA, .280/.375/.524, 23 H, 10 XBH (5 HR), 26 RBI, 17 R
Despite suffering a broken foot early in his junior season at James Madison, DeLauter still went No. 16 overall in the 2022 draft on the strength of his huge offensive upside. The 22-year-old finally made his pro debut in June and logged a .945 OPS in 242 plate appearances over three levels. Right-hander Ryan Webb had an AFL-leading 36 strikeouts in 22.2 innings while posting a 4.37 ERA over six starts.
Detroit Tigers: RHP Jackson Jobe
Stats: 4 GS, 3-1, 2.87 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 5 BB, 19 K, 15.2 IP
The Tigers have carefully monitored Jobe's innings since he went No. 3 overall in the 2021 draft, and he logged a 2.81 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 84 strikeouts in 64 innings at Single-A, High-A and Double-A this year. Still only 21 years old, he could develop into one of baseball's elite pitching prospects in 2024.
Kansas City Royals: 2B/OF Peyton Wilson
Stats: 101 PA, .272/.390/.432, 8 XBH (2 HR), 13 RBI, 19 R
Wilson profiles as a future utility player, though his strong throwing arm and sneaky power give him a chance to be an everyday second baseman if he continues to refine his offensive game. He hit .286/.366/.411 with 33 doubles, six home runs, 65 RBI and 19 steals in 128 games at Double-A and could be ready for his first MLB action in 2024.
Minnesota Twins: OF Kala'i Rosario
Stats: 105 PA, .214/.333/.483, 19 H, 10 XBH (7 HR), 16 RBI, 14 R
Aaron Sabato (first round) and Kala'i Rosario (fifth round) were both chosen during the abridged 2020 draft, and both have shown good power during the Arizona Fall League with seven home runs each. Rosario, the 2023 AFL Home Run Derby winner, is three years younger and has the higher ceiling after posting an .832 OPS with 27 doubles, 21 home runs and 94 RBI in 118 games at High-A.
American League West
Houston Astros: RHP Ray Gaither
Stats: 9 G, 1-0, 1 HLD, 1.00 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 8 BB, 11 K, 9.0 IP
Gaither made 14 starts as a true freshman at Dallas Baptist, but spent the next four seasons battling injuries and inconsistency before going undrafted in 2021 and signing with the Astros as a free agent. The 25-year-old has a 3.82 ERA with 111 strikeouts in 94.1 innings during his pro career, and he could still pitch his way to an MLB role.
Los Angeles Angels: RHP Davis Daniel
Stats: 4 GS, 1-0, 1.89 ERA, 0.79 WHIP, 5 BB, 25 K, 19.0 IP
A shoulder strain suffered during spring training kept Daniel sidelined until August, but he had a 2.15 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 42 strikeouts in 29.1 innings once he returned before making his MLB debut as a September call-up. He could compete for an Opening Day roster spot next spring.
Oakland Athletics: RHP Jack Perkins
Stats: 10 G, 0-1, 1 SV, 3 HLD, 0.00 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 6 BB, 15 K, 12.1 IP
Perkins showed intriguing stuff with middling results in college, posting a 5.14 ERA and a 143-to-87 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 131.1 innings at Louisville and Indiana. The Athletics have continued developing him as a starter, and he had a 4.10 ERA in 107.2 innings between High-A and Double-A this year. His power stuff could play up in a relief role, and he didn't allow an earned run in 12.1 innings out of the bullpen in the AFL.
Seattle Mariners: 1B/3B Tyler Locklear
Stats: 94 PA, .284/.415/.473, 21 H, 8 XBH (3 HR), 16 RBI, 14 R
Locklear hit .402/.542/.799 with 20 home runs and 78 RBI in 62 games during his junior season at VCU before going in the second round of the 2022 draft. A broken bone in his right hand limited him to 85 games during the regular season and he has used the AFL to make up for lost time. Reliever Troy Taylor (9 G, 1 SV, 1.74 ERA, 12 K, 10.1 IP) also threw the ball well this fall.
Texas Rangers: C Liam Hicks
Stats: 85 PA, .449/.553/.522, 31 H, 5 XBH (0 HR), 12 RBI, 20 R
One of the breakout prospects of the 2023 Arizona Fall League, Hicks has shown elite plate discipline as a pro with more walks (102) than strikeouts (89) and a .426 on-base percentage in 152 games since he was a ninth-round pick in 2021 out of Arkansas State. Pitchers Anthony Hoopii-Tuionetoa (9 G, 0.00 ERA, 10 K, 9.2 IP) and Emiliano Teodo (8 G, 0.00 ERA, 19 K, 11.0 IP) allowed just seven hits in 20.2 combined scoreless innings.
National League East
Atlanta Braves: 3B David McCabe
Stats: 96 PA, .278/.448/.361, 20 H, 6 XBH (0 HR), 8 RBI, 14 R
McCabe hit .276/.386/.450 with 23 doubles, 17 home runs and 75 RBI in 123 games between Single-A and High-A in his first full professional season after going in the fourth round of the 2022 draft. The 23-year-old has quickly developed into one of the top position-player prospects in an Atlanta system heavy on pitching.
Miami Marlins: 3B Jacob Berry
Stats: 76 PA, .265/.329/.441, 18 H, 7 XBH (2 HR), 7 RBI, 11 R
Berry has had a tough time finding his footing in the big leagues since going No. 6 overall in the 2022 draft, hitting .233/.284/.388 in 468 plate appearances between High-A and Double-A during the regular season. His 22 strikeouts in 76 plate appearances in the AFL speak to the work he still needs to do at the plate, but his overall numbers were still an improvement.
New York Mets: RHP Trey McLoughlin
Stats: 9 G, 0-0, 1 SV, 2 HLD, 0.00 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 4 BB, 8 K, 8.2 IP
A starter in college, McLoughlin moved to the bullpen after going in the 16th round of the 2021 draft. The 24-year-old had a 2.79 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 11.1 K/9 with five saves in 35 appearances between High-A and Double-A during the regular season. Catcher Kevin Parada hit .186 with four doubles and three home runs in 18 games.
Philadelphia Phillies: IF Oliver Dunn
Stats: 88 PA, .345/.455/.616, 25 H, 12 XBH (2 HR), 11 RBI, 17 R, 12 SB
Chosen in the minor league portion of last year's Rule 5 draft, Dunn had a breakthrough season at Double-A this year, hitting .271/.396/.506 with 27 doubles, 21 home runs and 78 RBI in 119 games. At 26 years old, he doesn't offer a ton of career trajectory, but the step forward he took this year could put him in the mix for a bench role in 2024.
Washington Nationals: RHP Thaddeus Ward
Stats: 5 G, 2 GS, 0-0, 2.12 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, 6 BB, 20 K, 17.0 IP
Ward was the No. 1 overall pick in last year's Rule 5 draft, and he posted a 6.37 ERA and 1.61 WHIP in 35.1 innings with the big league club pitching mostly in mop-up duty. The 26-year-old has shown better stuff and command during his AFL stint, and now the Nationals can utilize his three remaining minor league options if he doesn't make the MLB roster out of spring training.
National League Central
Chicago Cubs: IF James Triantos
Stats: 99 PA, .417/.495/.679, 35 H, 11 XBH (3 HR), 15 RBI, 18 R, 9 SB
The Cubs gave Triantos an above-slot $2.1 million signing bonus as a second-round pick in the 2021 draft, The 20-year-old has drawn comparisons to David Wright and Alex Bregman, and his stellar AFL performance could be the first step toward a major breakout 2024 campaign. Outfielder Kevin Alcántara (97 PA, .865 OPS, 7 2B, 5 HR, 23 RBI) also had a terrific AFL season.
Cincinnati Reds: RHP Carson Spiers
Stats: 5 GS, 4-1, 3.00 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 1 BB, 20 K, 18.0 IP
Used exclusively as a reliever at Clemson where he had an 11-save season in 2019, Spiers has pitched mostly in a starting role during his pro career, and he made two starts and two relief appearances as a September call-up. The 26-year-old is now part of the 40-man roster and should get a chance to compete for a roster spot next spring.
Milwaukee Brewers: 1B Wes Clarke
Stats: 92 PA, .297/.435/.568, 22 H, 9 XBH (5 HR), 20 RBI, 17 R
Clarke posted a 1.091 OPS with 23 home runs in 57 games during his final season at South Carolina, but a high strikeout rate and his limited defensive profile made him a 10th-round pick. The 24-year-old had an .889 OPS with 24 doubles, 26 home runs and 80 RBI in 118 games at Double-A.
Pittsburgh Pirates: OF Jase Bowen
Stats: 111 PA, .290/.355/.500, 29 H, 11 XBH (4 HR), 19 RBI, 14 R
A two-sport standout in high school who was committed to play baseball and football at Michigan State, Bowen inked an above-slot bonus as an 11th-round pick in 2019. The 23-year-old has shown some tantalizing raw tools while climbing the ladder in the Pittsburgh organization, and he hit .255/.327/.467 with 18 doubles, 23 home runs, 95 RBI and 26 steals in 32 attempts between High-A and Double-A during the regular season.
St. Louis Cardinals: OF Victor Scott II
Stats: 99 PA, .286/.388/.417, 24 H, 5 XBH (3 HR), 8 RBI, 19 R, 18 SB
Scott led the minors with 94 steals in 132 games between High-A and Double-A during the regular season, and he hit .303/.369/.425 in the process. The 22-year-old had more walks (12) than strikeouts (8) in the AFL, and his advanced approach at the plate will help him to fully utilize his elite speed. Right-hander Andre Granillo (8 G, 3 SV, 1.80 ERA, 14 K, 10.0 IP) was a standout on the mound.
National League West
Arizona Diamondbacks: 3B Ivan Melendez
Stats: 97 PA, .229/.340/.386, 19 H, 8 XBH (2 HR), 13 RBI, 12 R
Melendez won 2022 Golden Spikes Award honors when he hit .387/.508/.863 with 32 home runs and 94 RBI in 67 games at the University of Texas. The risk of a right-handed hitting prospect with limited defensive value dropped him to the second round in the 2022 draft, but he posted a .923 OPS with 30 home runs in just 96 games during the regular season.
Colorado Rockies: IF/OF Sterlin Thompson
Stats: 95 PA, .338/.460/.475, 27 H, 9 XBH (0 HR), 13 RBI, 15 R
The Rockies were loaded with standout AFL performers, and there were a handful of players who could have been the pick here. Former first-round pick Benny Montgomery (94 PA, .333/.436/.500, 6 XBH, 10 SB) also looked good at the plate, while Alec Barger (8 G, 0.96 ERA, 13 K, 9.1 IP), Juan Mejia (8 G, 3 SV, 2.16 ERA, 16 K, 8.1 IP), Jaden Hill (11 G, 3.18 ERA, 13 K, 11.1 IP) and Case Williams (6 GS, 3.18 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 17.0 IP) all shined on the mound.
Los Angeles Dodgers: LHP Ronan Kopp
Stats: 7 G, 1.13 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 6 BB, 15 K, 8.0 IP
A 6'7", 250-pound left-hander with a fastball that touches 99 mph and a wipeout slider, Kopp has the stuff to be an impact arm out of the Dodgers bullpen. His size contributes to some inconsistency with his mechanics and spotty command, but he struck out 15 of the 32 batters he faced in the AFL after tallying 107 strikeouts in 72.1 innings during the regular season.
San Diego Padres: OF Jakob Marsee
Stats: 118 PA, .391/.508/.707, 36 H, 18 XBH (5 HR), 20 RBI, 25 R, 16 SB
The AFL leader in hits (36) and OPS (1.215), Marsee boosted his prospect stock more than perhaps any other player in this year's AFL class. The 22-year-old hit .345/.467/.550 with more walks (47) than strikeouts (33) for Central Michigan before going in the sixth round of the 2022 draft, and his offensive polish should help him move quickly through the minors.
San Francisco Giants: OF Carter Howell
Stats: 17 G, 61 PA, .273/.344/.527, 15 H, 6 XBH (3 HR), 6 RBI, 11 R
Undrafted out of D-III Augustana University (South Dakota) in 2022, Howell hit .295/.369/.442 with 26 doubles, eight triples, 10 home runs, 59 RBI and 14 steals in 119 games between Single-A and High-A to put himself on the prospect map. His AFL performance is another step in his stock rising.