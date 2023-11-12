Week 10 DraftKings Daily Fantasy Football Picks, Lineup Tips for SundayNovember 12, 2023
Week 10 DraftKings Daily Fantasy Football Picks, Lineup Tips for Sunday
The Week 10 NFL primetime games don't look all too appealing, but that isn't the case for the Sunday afternoon matchups.
Five of the 10 contests feature two teams with .500 records or better facing off.
At 1 p.m. ET alone, fans can catch the 7-2 Baltimore Ravens host the 5-3 Cleveland Browns, the 6-2 Jacksonville Jaguars welcome the 5-3 San Francisco 49ers, the 4-4 Houston Texans visit the 5-3 Cincinnati Bengals and the 5-4 Minnesota Vikings take on the 5-4 New Orleans Saints. Later in the afternoon, the 4-4 Los Angeles Chargers will play the 6-2 Detroit Lions.
From a fantasy football perspective, this is an interesting DraftKings main slate with a host of superstar talents back after bye weeks or island games, including those on the 49ers, Lions and Chargers.
With that in mind, here's a look at the slate position-by-position from quarterback to defense/special teams. This week, we'll take a glance at four players (or units) at each position worth considering.
Quarterback
Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff ($6,400)
In a potential shootout with the Chargers, Lions quarterback Jared Goff's reasonable $6,400 salary stands out. The Lions have a stout offensive line capable of handling a scorching-hot Chargers pass rush, which could enable Goff to sit back and find star targets Amon-Ra St. Brown and Sam LaPorta.
Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence ($6,000)
The Jaguars' skill position players' salaries are very reasonably priced ahead of a matchup with the reeling 49ers, losers of three straight. None stand out more than quarterback Trevor Lawrence at $6,000. He's only thrown for nine touchdown passes this year, somehow, but can easily get hot down the stretch like he ddid last year. Week 10 could be the start.
Tennessee Titans QB Will Levis ($5,300)/Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield ($5,100)
Could a sneaky shootout be brewing between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers? Baker Mayfield has frankly been impressive (12 touchdowns, only four picks, 233.1 passing yards per game). Will Levis started his career with a four-touchdown game versus the Atlanta Falcons, and he could pick apart a Bucs' D that just allowed 470 yards and five scores to the Houston Texans' C.J. Stroud.
Running Back
Dallas Cowboys RB Tony Pollard ($7,300)
Yes, Tony Pollard is off to a slow start, but Sunday represents a prime chance at a get-right game. He's facing a New York Giants team down to a third-string quarterback in rookie Tommy DeVito, and the team has averaged just 11.2 points per game. As heavy favorites, Dallas should find itself with numerous scoring opportunities and chances to give Pollard the ball here.
Jacksonville Jaguars RB Travis Etienne ($7,100)
Jags running back Travis Etienne has scored the second-most points per game (20.9) out of anyone at his position on the main slate, but his salary ranks the seventh-most expensive. Etienne averaged 22.25 touches per game and scored eight touchdowns in eight games, so this seems like a chance to take advantage of the salary and plug him in everywhere.
Green Bay Packers RB Aaron Jones ($6,500)
A hamstring injury hindered the first half of Aaron Jones' season, but he appears all the way back now after a 24-touch day against the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday, when he posted 99 yards and a score. A matchup with a tough Pittsburgh Steelers defense doesn't bring about much confidence, but if the Packers keep feeding Jones, then he's too hard to ignore.
Pittsburgh Steelers RB Jaylen Warren ($5,000)
It's hard to fully trust Jaylen Warren considering he's 1B in the backfield to Najee Harris at 1A, and the latter back sees work at or near the goal line too. But Warren's efficiency (4.7 YPC to Harris' 3.8) and pass-catching abilities (29 for 209 yards vs. Harris' 15 and 101) can't be understated. A 113-yard outing against the Tennessee Titans in his last game brings some confidence too. Perhaps another 100-yarder is on the horizon.
Wide Receiver
Detroit Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown ($8,300)
All Amon-Ra St. Brown does on a weekly basis is dominate. Check out Fantasy Life's Ian Hartitz's for further proof.
St. Brown has more points per game (22.3) than any healthy wideout on the slate, and he's also facing a Chargers team that ranks sixth-worst in the NFL in DraftKings fantasy points allowed per game to wide receivers. What's not to like here?
Tennessee Titans WR DeAndre Hopkins ($6,000)
DeAndre Hopkins has now played with Will Levis over two games, and he's turned 17 total targets into eight catches for 188 yards and three scores. Granted, most of the production came against the Atlanta Falcons (4/128/3), but he had 11 targets against the Pittsburgh Steelers in their most recent game and will continue to be a No. 1 wide receiver by a long shot in Tennessee with Levis.
Pittsburgh Steelers WR Diontae Johnson ($5,400)
Diontae Johnson has caught 23 passes for 302 yards on 35 targets through four games (he missed four with a hamstring ailment). That averages out to about 98 receptions for 1,284 yards on 149 targets over a 17-game season. Those are No. 1 star wideout numbers, but he's available at a mid-range $5,400 salary on Sunday. He's an easy pickup in all formats.
Cincinnati Bengals WR Tyler Boyd ($4,600)
Bengals No. 2 wide receiver Tee Higgins is out Sunday with a hamstring injury, and No. 1 wideout Ja'Marr Chase is questionable with a back ailment.
Regardless of whether or not Chase is out, Tyler Boyd stands out as an obvious play here. The longtime Bengal could very well be called upon to be Cincinnati's top pass-catching target against the Houston Texans at a great $4,600 salary.
Boyd isn't a stranger to carrying the Bengals' passing offense, having done so over a pair of 1,000-yard seasons in 2018 and 2019. This could be a huge game for him.
Tight End
Minnesota Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson ($5,000)
This is another situation where the salary of one of the most productive players at a given position doesn't match the production. In this case, T.J. Hockenson has amassed the second-most points per game among tight ends on the main slate, but his $5,000 salary is fifth-highest and also a whopping $1,900 behind the Baltimore Ravens' Mark Andrews. Even though Hockenson is dealing with a ribs issue (he's expected to play through it), fire the ex-Iowa tight end up with confidence.
Houston Texans TE Dalton Schultz ($4,900)
Sure, Houston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz is bound to be popular after a 10-catch, 130-yard, one-touchdown performance, but it's warranted. The Cincinnati Bengals have allowed the most fantasy points per game to tight ends this season, and Schultz has scored a touchdown in four of his last five contests.
Washington Commanders TE Logan Thomas ($3,800)
The Washington Commanders, who are underdogs against the host Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, may find themselves in another situation where quarterback Sam Howell is dropping back 50-plus times. If that's the case, then safety blanket and tight end Logan Thomas may have a field day. He's seen six or more targets in four of his last five games and is the only tight end with a salary below $4,000 who has posted more than 10.0 PPG this season.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE Cade Otton ($3,400)
Cade Otton just enjoyed the best game of his two-year career last Sunday thanks to six catches for 70 yards and two scores versus Houston. After amassing just 17 total targets over the first five games, it's clear Otton has become a more integral part of the pass game with 21 looks over the past three weeks. Don't expect that to change.
Defense/Special Teams
Dallas Cowboys ($4,400)
Is this an obvious play against a New York Giants team down to a third-string quarterback? Sure. But it's certainly possible the Dallas defense breaks the slate with a bevy of sacks and turnovers. New York is the lowest-scoring team in football and will have significant trouble getting much traction against Micah Parsons and Co. Don't be surprised if returner KaVontae Turpin breaks one out too.
Baltimore Ravens ($4,000)
The Baltimore Ravens are playing a Cleveland Browns team that has averaged the third-fewest yards per game. The Ravens D/ST also averages 10.0 points per game, third-most on the slate. Baltimore could also go a little under-rostered here with people flocking to the slate's safest play in Dallas, which is just $400 more than the Ravens.
Washington Commanders ($2,900)
The Washington Commanders largely impressed against the New England Patriots in their first game without traded edge-rushers Chase Young and Montez Sweat, allowing just 17 points and 327 yards in a road victory. Now they play another struggling offense in the Seattle Seahawks, who have averaged just 15.4 points per game over the last five weeks. Consider Washington as a low-rostered play.
Arizona Cardinals ($2,500)
If you're looking for a punt play at defense/special teams, consider the Arizona Cardinals, who are hosting an Atlanta Falcons team that's committed 17 giveaways in eight games. The pass rush has also fared well with 25 sacks (10th-most in the NFL). With quarterback Kyler Murray back in the mix after suffering a torn ACL last December, the Cardinals could also play better complementary football with a decent offensive performance to help keep the defense off the field as well.