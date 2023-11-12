Week 10 DraftKings Daily Fantasy Football Picks, Lineup Tips for Sunday

3 of 5

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Detroit Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown ($8,300)

All Amon-Ra St. Brown does on a weekly basis is dominate. Check out Fantasy Life's Ian Hartitz's for further proof.

St. Brown has more points per game (22.3) than any healthy wideout on the slate, and he's also facing a Chargers team that ranks sixth-worst in the NFL in DraftKings fantasy points allowed per game to wide receivers. What's not to like here?

Tennessee Titans WR DeAndre Hopkins ($6,000)

DeAndre Hopkins has now played with Will Levis over two games, and he's turned 17 total targets into eight catches for 188 yards and three scores. Granted, most of the production came against the Atlanta Falcons (4/128/3), but he had 11 targets against the Pittsburgh Steelers in their most recent game and will continue to be a No. 1 wide receiver by a long shot in Tennessee with Levis.

Pittsburgh Steelers WR Diontae Johnson ($5,400)

Diontae Johnson has caught 23 passes for 302 yards on 35 targets through four games (he missed four with a hamstring ailment). That averages out to about 98 receptions for 1,284 yards on 149 targets over a 17-game season. Those are No. 1 star wideout numbers, but he's available at a mid-range $5,400 salary on Sunday. He's an easy pickup in all formats.

Cincinnati Bengals WR Tyler Boyd ($4,600)

Bengals No. 2 wide receiver Tee Higgins is out Sunday with a hamstring injury, and No. 1 wideout Ja'Marr Chase is questionable with a back ailment.

Regardless of whether or not Chase is out, Tyler Boyd stands out as an obvious play here. The longtime Bengal could very well be called upon to be Cincinnati's top pass-catching target against the Houston Texans at a great $4,600 salary.