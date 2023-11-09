Former Warriors Star Andre Iguodala Named NBPA Acting Executive Director

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Andre Iguodala, who won four NBA championships with the Golden State Warriors before announcing his retirement in October, will serve as the acting executive director of the National Basketball Players' Association.

Iguodala is taking over for Tamika Tremaglio, who has led the NBPA since January 2022, on an interim basis.

"I am honored to take on this role and serve the players, who are the heart and soul of the NBA," Iguodala said in a statement on Thursday. "I'm presented with a unique opportunity to take all that I've learned as a player over the course of my 19-year career and apply it to creating an even stronger and more influential union for current and future generations of players. I am thrilled to work alongside our extremely committed Executive Committee to lead the brotherhood through its next stage of advancement and development."

The Philadelphia 76ers originally selected Iguodala with the No. 9 pick in the 2004 NBA draft. He wound up playing 19 seasons with the Sixers, Warriors, Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets.

Iguodala played eight games for the Warriors in the 2022-23 season before suffering a season-ending wrist injury.

He was named an All-Star in 2012 and earned two All-Defensive team nominations, in addition to winning titles with the Warriors in 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2022.

Iguodala highlighted the 2015 championship by becoming the first player in league history to start the NBA Finals on the bench and finish them as Finals MVP.

The former veteran forward will now succeed Tremaglio, marking a period of relatively high turnover for the players' union.

The NBPA was previously led by Michele A. Roberts from 2014 to 2022 following the ousting of 17-year executive director Billy Hunter in 2013. Roberts was the first woman to lead a major professional sports union in the U.S.

Tremaglio won the position in late 2021 after a unanimous vote by more than 60 players, including at least one from each NBA team, according to The Athletic's Mike Vorkunov. That vote was the conclusion of a search for Roberts' successor that took a year-and-a-half and included more than 120 candidates, per Vorkunov.

Tremaglio then led negotiations with the NBA on the new seven-year collective bargaining agreement signed in April, months ahead of the deadline to avoid delaying the 2023-24 season.