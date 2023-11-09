Nets' Cam Thomas Out at Least 2 Weeks with Ankle Injury Suffered vs. Clippers

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas will miss a couple of weeks after suffering a left ankle sprain, the team announced Thursday.

Thomas suffered the injury in the third quarter of his team's 100-93 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday. He drove to the lane on defender P.J. Tucker but stumbled and then fell to the floor after a tripping personal foul. Thomas had 14 points in 20 minutes before exiting.

The ex-LSU star's 26.9 points per game lead the 4-4 Nets, who have won four of their last six games.



Losing Thomas is a tough blow for the Nets, especially with a matchup looming against the Boston Celtics (5-2) next. He's not only scoring but doing so efficiently at a 47.9 percent clip. Thomas also just dropped a season-high 45 points on the Milwaukee Bucks two days before the Clippers game.

Without Thomas, the Nets should turn more to Lonnie Walker IV, who replaced him in the lineup against the Clippers and proceeded to hit a trio of three-pointers in two-plus minutes en route to a team-high 21 points.

For the season, the 24-year-old Walker has averaged 16.3 points on 51.9 percent shooting (43.2 percent on three-pointers) in 22.6 minutes per game.

Without Thomas, the Nets will now move forward in hopes of getting over .500 following a road matchup with the Celtics, which will take place Friday.