    Nets' Cam Thomas Out at Least 2 Weeks with Ankle Injury Suffered vs. Clippers

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IINovember 9, 2023

    BROOKLYN, NY - NOVEMBER 4: Cam Thomas #24 of the Brooklyn Nets dribbles the ball during the game against the Boston Celtics on November 4, 2023 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

    Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas will miss a couple of weeks after suffering a left ankle sprain, the team announced Thursday.

    Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

    Cam Thomas Medical Update: <br><br>An MRI performed today on Nets guard Cam Thomas confirmed a left ankle sprain. Thomas will begin a rehabilitation program and be re-evaluated in two weeks.

    Thomas suffered the injury in the third quarter of his team's 100-93 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday. He drove to the lane on defender P.J. Tucker but stumbled and then fell to the floor after a tripping personal foul. Thomas had 14 points in 20 minutes before exiting.

    The ex-LSU star's 26.9 points per game lead the 4-4 Nets, who have won four of their last six games.

    Losing Thomas is a tough blow for the Nets, especially with a matchup looming against the Boston Celtics (5-2) next. He's not only scoring but doing so efficiently at a 47.9 percent clip. Thomas also just dropped a season-high 45 points on the Milwaukee Bucks two days before the Clippers game.

    Without Thomas, the Nets should turn more to Lonnie Walker IV, who replaced him in the lineup against the Clippers and proceeded to hit a trio of three-pointers in two-plus minutes en route to a team-high 21 points.

    For the season, the 24-year-old Walker has averaged 16.3 points on 51.9 percent shooting (43.2 percent on three-pointers) in 22.6 minutes per game.

    Without Thomas, the Nets will now move forward in hopes of getting over .500 following a road matchup with the Celtics, which will take place Friday.

    That game will also double as an In-Season Tournament matchup. Both teams are 1-0 so far in that competition.