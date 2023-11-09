NHL Rumors: Patrick Kane's Reps 'Actively Engaged' in Contract Talks Ahead of Return

Joshua Sarner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Representatives for four-time All-Star Patrick Kane are "actively engaged in dialogue with teams," according to the Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli.

"They haven't narrowed down the list just yet, but I think they are hoping to get to three or four teams by next week," Seravalli said. "There are a couple of teams out there that want to get into the mix but we will see if they actually do."

On Wednesday, The Athletic's Chris Johnston listed the New York Rangers, Florida Panthers, Detroit Red Wings, Buffalo Sabres and Toronto Maple Leafs as possibilities based on his reporting.

Pat Brisson, Kane's agent, told Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic he and his client were in "no rush" and "feeling things out" after having opened communications with prospective suitors.

"It's kind of like the interview period we used to have for July 1," he said. "That's what we're starting to do here."

Kane remains unsigned after having undergone hip surgery in June, a procedure that carried a recovery period of four to six months. Brisson said the 34-year-old is "looking good" physically and nearing a point where he's cleared to suit up.

According to Seravalli, Kane is still figuring out his priorities as it relates to his next contract. He could sign with a team "on the rise," where he'd potentially stay for multiple years and eventually end his career. He may instead prioritize winning a fourth Stanley Cup and take a short-term deal with a title contender.