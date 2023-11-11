Top NFL Free Agents Most Likely to Switch Teams in 2024

1 of 8

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Mike Evans has not telegraphed his plans, but his agent certainly fired a warning shot in September.

The receiver's representation set a pre-Week 1 deadline for an extension, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could not agree to a deal. Evans' agency said it will not engage in contract talks during the season.

And so, a breakup may be inevitable.

"With talks about a contract extension at an impasse, the greatest offensive weapon in club history is playing what likely will be his final season in Tampa Bay," Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times said.

Evans carries a decent level of risk, because he'll be seeking a long-term entering his age-31 campaign. It's tough to see Tampa shelling out that money with Chris Godwin under contract, as well as young linebacker Devin White and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. needing new deals.