2024 NFL Free Agency: Early Big Board Post-Trade Deadline into Second Half of Season

45. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

A deflated running back market, combined with a deep free-agent class at the position will likely keep Austin Ekeler from getting the lucrative contract he probably deserves. The fact that he'll turn 29 in May and has battled an ankle injury certainly won't help.

However, Ekeler is still one of the best receiving backs we've seen in recent years, and he's led the league in scrimmage touchdowns in each of the past two seasons. He may have to settle for a one- or two-year deal, but a team could get a bargain by inking Ekeler.

44. Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys



Several starting-caliber running backs are poised to hit the 2024 free-agent market, and—spoiler alert—none cracked the top 15 as a result.



Tony Pollard has been serviceable for the Dallas Cowboys this season, although he hasn't been as effective as he was a year ago when he split time with Ezekiel Elliott. Pollard hasn't looked as explosive this season, though he's still on pace to finish with around 1,500 scrimmage yards.



43. Kenneth Murray, LB, Los Angeles Chargers



This is shaping up to be a terrific year to be in the edge-rusher market, and you'll find several sack artists near the top of the rankings. While non-rush linebackers don't generate as much attention as their pass-rushing brethren, the 2024 class is full of good ones.



Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray would rank much higher in a year with less talent at the position. The 2020 first-round pick landed on injured reserve in 2021 but has emerged as a reliable defender since the start of last season.



While Murray is more good than great, he's a starting-caliber interior 'backer who will be just 25 at the start of next season.



42. Kenny Moore II, CB, Indianapolis Colts



Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II might not interest every team, as he's on the smaller side at 5'9" and 190 pounds. However, the 28-year-old is a tremendous cover man who is surging back after finishing last season on injured reserve with an ankle ailment.



Murray has played nearly every defensive snap through the first eight weeks of this season, and he's back to playing at his pre-2022 level. Last season marked the first time in five years that Moore finished with an opposing passer rating above 100.0 in coverage.



41. Jeremy Chinn, LB/DB, Carolina Panthers



Do-everything safety/linebacker/nickel back Jeremy Chinn would rank much higher if he wasn't currently sidelined by a quad injury. The 25-year-old is capable of filling multiple roles at a high level—he recorded 70 tackles, a sack and six passes defended in 2022.

