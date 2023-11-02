2024 NFL Free Agency: Early Big Board Post-Trade Deadline into Second Half of Season

2024 NFL Free Agency: Early Big Board Post-Trade Deadline into Second Half of SeasonNovember 2, 2023
The 2023 NFL trade deadline came and went on Tuesday, meaning we've seen the last of significant player acquisitions until the spring. While teams are firmly focused on the remaining regular-season games, you can bet that personnel executives have one eye on 2024 free agency.
The signing period is scheduled to kick off on March 13, with the negotiation window opening two days prior. While that's more than four months away, it's never too early to evaluate possible additions.
Teams should always be planning for the future, and next year's free-agent class is shaping up to be a great one.
Below, you'll find our initial 2024 free-agent big board, with 50 of the league's top impending free agents ranked based on factors like past production, player upside, age, positional value and player health. We'll also examine some potential suitors for those in our top 25.
Nos. 50-46
50. Baker Mayfield, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Young quarterbacks with long-term starting potential rarely hit the free-agent market. Although he hasn't been perfect, Baker Mayfield has shown signs that he can be a viable NFL starter this season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
We've seen the flashes from Mayfield before. He briefly held the rookie record for touchdown passes, and he helped lead the Cleveland Browns to their first playoff win this century. While not every quarterback-needy team will show interest, Mayfield is the top option for those looking to gamble on a possible quarterback of the future.
49. Jacoby Brissett, QB, Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett is likely to have much broader appeal than Mayfield. We haven't seen him this season, but he's shown in the past that he can be a serviceable bridge starter—he had a respectable 88.9 passer rating through 11 starts in 2022.
Brissett should find a healthy market as either a short-term starting option or one of the best backups in the NFL. He'll only turn 31 in December, and he should be subject to both short- and long-term offers.
48. C.J. Gardner-Johnson, DB, Detroit Lions
Last offseason, defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson was ranked inside our top 10 free agents. He was phenomenal with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022, finishing with 67 tackles, six interceptions, eight passes defended and a 78.4 opposing passer rating in coverage.
After signing a one-year deal with the Detroit Lions, however, Gardner-Johnson made it just two games into the season before landing on injured reserve with a torn pectoral. That significantly hurts his free-agent stock heading into 2024.
Lions head coach Dan Campbell told reporters that there's a chance for Gardner-Johnson to return at some point this season. If that happens, the 25-year-old could be back on the rise before March.
47. Jerome Baker, LB, Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins' offense has commandeered the spotlight this season, and for good reason. However, defenders like linebacker Jerome Baker deserve their fair share of credit.
Baker has been terrific as a do-it-all player this season, and he'd be a sneaky-good addition for just about any team seeking help at inside/middle linebacker. Baker will only be 27 at the start of the 2024 season.
46. Curtis Samuel, WR, Washington Commanders
Commanders receiver Curtis Samuel doesn't get nearly enough attention for his precise route-running, after-the-catch ability and positional flexibility. Samuel has never generated huge numbers, but he can catch, carry the ball and provide quarterbacks with a reliable target.
Samuel has played with multiple quarterbacks over the past two seasons and has provided a passer rating of at least 95.0 when targeted in each campaign. He'll still be only 28 at the start of the 2024 season.
Nos. 45-41
45. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
A deflated running back market, combined with a deep free-agent class at the position will likely keep Austin Ekeler from getting the lucrative contract he probably deserves. The fact that he'll turn 29 in May and has battled an ankle injury certainly won't help.
However, Ekeler is still one of the best receiving backs we've seen in recent years, and he's led the league in scrimmage touchdowns in each of the past two seasons. He may have to settle for a one- or two-year deal, but a team could get a bargain by inking Ekeler.
44. Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys
Several starting-caliber running backs are poised to hit the 2024 free-agent market, and—spoiler alert—none cracked the top 15 as a result.
Tony Pollard has been serviceable for the Dallas Cowboys this season, although he hasn't been as effective as he was a year ago when he split time with Ezekiel Elliott. Pollard hasn't looked as explosive this season, though he's still on pace to finish with around 1,500 scrimmage yards.
43. Kenneth Murray, LB, Los Angeles Chargers
This is shaping up to be a terrific year to be in the edge-rusher market, and you'll find several sack artists near the top of the rankings. While non-rush linebackers don't generate as much attention as their pass-rushing brethren, the 2024 class is full of good ones.
Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray would rank much higher in a year with less talent at the position. The 2020 first-round pick landed on injured reserve in 2021 but has emerged as a reliable defender since the start of last season.
While Murray is more good than great, he's a starting-caliber interior 'backer who will be just 25 at the start of next season.
42. Kenny Moore II, CB, Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II might not interest every team, as he's on the smaller side at 5'9" and 190 pounds. However, the 28-year-old is a tremendous cover man who is surging back after finishing last season on injured reserve with an ankle ailment.
Murray has played nearly every defensive snap through the first eight weeks of this season, and he's back to playing at his pre-2022 level. Last season marked the first time in five years that Moore finished with an opposing passer rating above 100.0 in coverage.
41. Jeremy Chinn, LB/DB, Carolina Panthers
Do-everything safety/linebacker/nickel back Jeremy Chinn would rank much higher if he wasn't currently sidelined by a quad injury. The 25-year-old is capable of filling multiple roles at a high level—he recorded 70 tackles, a sack and six passes defended in 2022.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the injury is expected to sideline Chinn for around six weeks, and teams will want to see how Chinn looks and plays following his return. Still, young players with his versatility aren't available often.
Nos. 40-36
40. Ronald Darby, CB, Baltimore Ravens
Cornerback Ronald Darby didn't land with the Baltimore Ravens until August, but he may have found the perfect place to improve his 2024 stock. The Ravens appear to have a Super Bowl-caliber defense, and Darby is a significant contributor.
Though Darby has bounced between five teams in his nine seasons, he's been a fairly dependable starter in every stop. Last year with the Denver Broncos, he held opposing quarterbacks to a 69.9 passer rating in coverage.
39. Kyle Dugger, S, New England Patriots
A 2020 second-round pick out of Lenoir-Rhyne, Kyle Dugger has gone from small-school standout to a dependable starting safety for the New England Patriots.
Dugger does a little bit of everything well, although he hasn't been as effective in coverage this season. Injuries have taken their toll on New England's defense, and Dugger's play has suffered as a result. Expect teams to value the 27-year-old as the player he was in 2021, when he snagged four interceptions, totaled 92 tackles and allowed an opposing passer rating of 66.7.
38. Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
Tyler Boyd has flown under the radar a bit since the Cincinnati Bengals added Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase in 2020 and 2021, respectively. However, he's still a dependable wideout with inside-outside versatility and two 1,000-yard campaigns on his resume.
The soon-to-be 29-year-old may see a depressed market because of his recent status as a No. 3 target, but he'll be a fine get for any receiver-needy team.
37. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans
The aforementioned strong running back market keeps Tennessee Titans standout Derrick Henry lower on his list than sheer talent might suggest. Not many teams will be lining up to pay a player at a devalued position who will turn 30 in January.
With that said, Henry still brings an intriguing combination of power and burst. He could be a great fit for a running back-needy roster otherwise built for playoff success.
36. Gabe Davis, WR, Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills receiver Gabe Davis doesn't have the extended resume that Boyd possesses. He's grown into a viable No. 2 receiver in Buffalo, though, one who has amassed 434 yards and five touchdowns through his first eight games this season.
Davis is also just 24 years old, which should make him attractive to potential contenders and rebuilding franchises alike. Given his rapport with Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs, it will be a mild surprise if Buffalo doesn't make a strong attempt to retain him.
Nos. 35-31
35. Tyron Smith, OT, Dallas Cowboys
Tyron Smith's best days are behind him. The longtime Cowboys standout has a significant recent injury history and will turn 33 in December. After watching him play only 17 games between 2020 and 2022, no teams will view Smith as a long-term answer.
However, the 2024 crop of pure left tackles is extremely underwhelming. As a short-term option, Smith tops a group that includes Duane Brown and Donovan Smith.
Assuming Smith continues playing in 2024, some team will take a chance on him, hoping that he can stay healthy and return to the Pro Bowl form we last saw in 2021.
34. Xavier McKinney, S, New York Giants
Xavier McKinney's stock may be down a bit because the New York Giants haven't been good this season. The 24-year-old also performed better under former defensive coordinator Patrick Graham than he has under Don Martindale.
Diving into the early tape of the 2020 second-round pick, however, uncovers a rangy back-end safety with Pro Bowl potential. A short-term, prove-it deal may be in order, but it wouldn't be a shock to see McKinney receive a lucrative second contract either.
33. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
Even in a down season, Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs has shown tremendous value as a pass-catcher. The 25-year-old is having his worst campaign as a runner, but he's still on pace to top 1,200 scrimmage yards.
Jacobs is a two-time Pro Bowler who led the league in rushing last season. It'll be interesting to see if he can return to that level of play behind a more dependable offensive line than Las Vegas'.
32. Stephon Gilmore, CB, Dallas Cowboys
Expect Cowboys cornerback Stephon Gilmore to have a limited market in the offseason. He'll turn 34 around the start of the 2024 season, and he's highly unlikely to interest teams on anything more than a one- or two-year deal.
However, Gilmore is playing at a Pro Bowl level again this season and has served as Dallas' top cover corner following Trevon Diggs' season-ending ACL tear. A team or two will view Gilmore as the final piece of a playoff-caliber defense.
31. Marquise Brown, WR, Arizona Cardinals
Two teams have now tried to make him a No. 1 receiver, but Marquise Brown isn't that. He has just one 1,000-yard campaign on his resume, and he hasn't been particularly reliable. Brown last provided a passer rating over 100.0 when targeted during his rookie season in 2019.
However, Brown is a 26-year-old pass-catcher with the speed needed to stretch the field.
If the Arizona Cardinals move on from Kyler Murray in the offseason, Brown will probably be playing elsewhere, since they acquired him to complement his college quarterback. He should draw plenty of attention as a high-end No. 2 target.
Nos. 30-26
30. D.J. Reader, DT, Cincinnati Bengals
Big, playmaking interior defenders are back in vogue. Cincinnati's D.J. Reader isn't the sort of penetrating Aaron Donald clone that teams truly covet, but the 6'3", 335-pound Reader is a veritable wall on the defensive front.
Reader can handle double-teams, free up linebackers and swallow ball-carriers who come within arm's reach. The 29-year-old was limited to 10 games in 2022 by an MCL sprain but still tallied 27 tackles, eight quarterback pressures and four passes defended.
29. D'Andre Swift, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
Recency bias plays a role in D'Andre Swift being rated above the likes of Derrick Henry and Josh Jacobs. Behind the Eagles' powerful offensive line, Swift has looked like one of the most explosive backs in the league.
Swift could fall before spring if he returns to the good-not-great form he showed with the Lions. Right now, though, the 24-year-old appears set to cash in with the type of long-term deal that former Eagles running back Miles Sanders got this past offseason. Sanders signed a four-year, $25.4 million deal with Carolina, which already doesn't appear to be aging well.
28. Chidobe Awuzie, CB, Cincinnati Bengals
Chidobe Awuzie's stock could rise between now and the start of free agency. He missed the second half of last season with a torn ACL and is now battling a back injury. He has yet to play at the high level he did pre-injury.
If Awuzie returns to form down the stretch, however, he'll be one of the top corners on the market. Through eight starts in 2022, Awuzie allowed an opposing passer rating of only 53.4 in coverage. He'll be 29 at the start of the 2024 season.
27. Justin Madubuike, DE, Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore's Justin Madubuike rides the line between being an edge-setting defensive end and a pass-rusher. The 6'3", 305-pounder has the build of a traditional down lineman but has found success with the power rush (5.5 sacks in 2022).
After playing less than 52 percent of the defensive snaps in each of his first two seasons, Madubuike has seen an increased role for the Ravens. He's a 25-year-old on the ascent, which is precisely the type of player whom teams love to target with long-term contracts.
26. Kristian Fulton, CB, Tennessee Titans
Tennessee cornerback Kristian Fulton has struggled a bit this season, along with the Titans defense in general. However, he's a proven starter who allowed an opposing passer rating of just 82.8 in coverage last season.
Injuries have prevented the 2020 second-round pick from playing a full campaign to this point, but 25-year-old defensive backs with elite ball skills (14 passes defended in 2021) simply don't hit the market often.
25. Jordyn Brooks, LB, Seattle Seahawks
Jordyn Brooks of the Seattle Seahawks has grown into one of the league's most prolific off-ball linebackers. The 26-year-old topped 160 tackles in each of the past two seasons and led the league with 109 solo stops in 2021.
While Brooks suffered a torn ACL in Week 17 last season, he was back on the field for Week 1 this year, which he finished with 12 tackles, a tackle for loss and five solo stops. He has already amassed 67 tackles, 35 solo stops, 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble this season.
"It's amazing," fellow linebacker Bobby Wagner said, per John Boyle of the team's official website. "I hope we don't just pass on it like this is not a big deal."
Brooks worked hard for a speedy recovery. Expect him to cash in with a sizeable second contract. Logical suitors include the Commanders, who are projected to have the second-most cap space in the NFL and who could use help at the second level of their defense.
Though the Pittsburgh Steelers are currently projected to be over next year's cap, they should take a long look at a run-stopping linebacker like Brooks. While Pittsburgh's defense has been mostly solid this season, the Steelers have allowed an average of 4.5 yards per carry.
Potential Suitors: Pittsburgh Steelers, Washington Commanders
24. Leonard Williams, DL, Seattle Seahawks
The New York Giants traded defensive lineman Leonard Williams to the Seattle Seahawks one day before Tuesday's trade deadline. The Seahawks surrendered a 2024 second-round pick and 2025 fifth-round pick to acquire Williams, which suggests they intend to keep him beyond this year.
Expect the Seahawks to extend Williams before the start of free agency or utilize the franchise tag to retain him. If he does reach the open market, though, he should interest teams like Las Vegas and the Kansas City Chiefs.
Kansas City could potentially lose standout defensive lineman Chris Jones in the offseason. Meanwhile, despite spending a first-round pick on Tyree Wilson last April, the Raiders' defensive line rotation remains a work in progress.
Williams' pass-rushing production has been on the decline since his 11.5-sack campaign in 2020. However, he's still an impact defender with enough versatility to rush off the edge, serve as a traditional edge-setting end or play on the interior.
So far this season, Williams has recorded 21 tackles, 1.5 sacks, eight quarterback pressures and one batted pass. He also won't turn 30 until next June.
Potential Suitors: Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders
23. Mike Onwenu, OL, New England Patriots
While the 2024 crop of pure offensive tackles isn't overly impressive, New England's Mike Onwenu may provide an intriguing option.
Onwenu spent most of last season starting on the interior for the Patriots. He had a strong campaign and was responsible for only two penalties and one sack allowed, according to Pro Football Focus.
However, Onwenu has experience playing both tackle positions, and New England recently moved him over to right tackle with positive results. His versatility and dependability are tremendously attractive traits.
"Mike played [right tackle] his rookie year. He's a smart kid—understands probably all the different positions on the offensive line," Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said, per Christopher Price of the Boston Globe. "Pretty good fundamental player, and obviously has got good strength."
Set to turn just 26 in December, Onwenu is likely to command a significant long-term deal.
The Raiders, who are still searching for the right offensive line combination, could target Onwenu as either a guard or a tackle. The Cincinnati Bengals will also be in the right tackle market if Jonah Williams departs in free agency.
Cincinnati and Las Vegas both rank in the top 10 in terms of projected 2024 cap space.
Potential Suitors: Cincinnati Bengals, Las Vegas Raiders
22. Patrick Queen, LB, Baltimore Ravens
In May, the Baltimore Ravens declined linebacker Patrick Queen's fifth-year option. The 24-year-old has responded with a hot start to what could be a career year.
Through eight games, Queen has tallied 69 tackles, six tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, six quarterback pressures and three passes defended. He finished the 2022 season with 117 tackles, five sacks and two interceptions.
The Ravens did discuss an extension with Queen last offseason, though the two sides reportedly never came close to an agreement.
"There were talks and then some stuff fell through," Queen said, per The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec. "Obviously, you get upset. I'm probably going to be gone. That's, at least, what I was thinking in my head. I'm thinking that I'm gone."
If Baltimore cannot retain Queen, teams like the Commanders and Steelers should be interested in adding him.
The Giants should also have heavy interest. Queen played his first two seasons under current New York defensive coordinator Don Martindale, and New York has struggled against the run this season, allowing an average of 4.8 yards per carry.
The Browns could also make a play for Queen if they can carve out enough cap space for him. Luring Queen away from a division rival would benefit Cleveland, and the Browns could lose linebackers Anthony Walker Jr. and Sione Takitaki in 2024 free agency.
Potential Suitors: Cleveland Browns, New York Giants
21. Josh Uche, Edge, New England Patriots
Had New England Patriots pass-rusher Josh Uche been eligible for free agency a year ago, he'd have had a shot at cracking our top 10. Uche finished the 2022 season with 11.5 sacks, 25 quarterback pressures and two forced fumbles while playing only 38 percent of the defensive snaps.
This season, though, Uche's numbers haven't been as impressive, and he's recently been battling toe and ankle injuries. In six appearances, Uche has logged a mere six tackles and two sacks.
While Uche still has the upside that he flashed last season, his value will be highest to a team that already has one established pass-rusher. The 25-year-old greatly benefited from playing alongside a healthy Matthew Judon in 2022.
The Browns should be near the top of the list of potential suitors if they can find the cap room. They have a defensive superstar in Myles Garrett, but his top pass-rushing complement, Za'Darius Smith, is scheduled to hit the market in March.
The Lions could be even higher on the list. Detroit is projected to have $58.8 million in cap space, and it could use a complement to budding star Aidan Hutchinson. There's no telling how No. 2 edge-rusher James Houston (injured reserve, ankle fracture) will perform upon his return, and it's not as if the Lions couldn't use a three-deep rotation.
Potential Suitors: Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions
20. Micah Hyde, S, Buffalo Bills
Bills safety Micah Hyde is on the older side—he'll turn 33 in December—but he remains one of the most underrated defensive backs in the NFL.
The one-time Pro Bowler missed the bulk of the 2022 campaign with a neck injury, but he has burst back into the spotlight this season. He's played 97 percent of Buffalo's defensive snaps and has logged 35 tackles, three passes defended and two interceptions through eight games.
Hyde has allowed an opposing passer rating of only 68.9 in coverage this season.
While age and the 2022 injury may limit Hyde's market to teams with legitimate playoff expectations, there are a few who could benefit from a player with Hyde's skill set.
The Los Angeles Chargers have the offensive talent needed to make a deep run in the AFC, but their 32nd-ranked pass defense remains a liability. L.A. lost Nasir Adderley to retirement this past offseason, and to this point, Alohi Gilman has not been a suitable replacement.
The San Francisco 49ers could also show interest in Hyde. With safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. set to be a free agent next offseason, 49ers general manager John Lynch could view Hyde as a plug-and-play veteran replacement.
Pursuing Hyde would require some cap gymnastics by the Chargers and 49ers, as both franchises are projected to be well over the 2024 cap.
Potential Suitors: Los Angeles Chargers, San Francisco 49ers
19. Connor Williams IOL, Miami Dolphins
Connor Williams, a 2018 second-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys, has developed into one of the better young interior linemen in the NFL. Though he never achieved Pro Bowl status during his four years in Dallas, he started 51 games and provided dependable play, primarily at left guard.
Penalties were an issue for Williams in Dallas, but he still cracked the top 50 on our 2022 free-agent big board.
Since arriving in Miami, Williams has been moved to center and has been more steady. After allowing three sacks last year, he has yet to allow one this season, according to Pro Football Focus.
While Williams is currently battling a groin injury, he lands inside our top 20 for his combination of experience, positional versatility and youth, as he won't turn 27 until May.
Williams should be a target for contending teams and rebuilding franchises alike. However, the Panthers and Commanders should both be heavily interested.
Washington has allowed a league-high 41 sacks this season and can use line help virtually anywhere they can get it. The Panthers have allowed 25 sacks and desperately need to put a better blocking unit in front of 2023 first overall pick Bryce Young.
Potential Suitors: Carolina Panthers, Washington Commanders
18. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants
If we were looking at talent alone, New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley would be ranked higher. A two-time Pro Bowler with three seasons of at least 1,400 scrimmage yards on his resume, Barkley is a special player.
However, Barkley plays a devalued position, has a significant injury history and has already missed time this season. He'll also turn 27 in February.
In a vacuum, though Barkley is the top running back headed into the 2024 free-agent market. He's averaging just under 100 scrimmage yards per game this season despite playing for one of the least threatening offenses in the league.
Given Barkley's value to the Giants offense, they might be the top suitor for Barkley's services in March. Cap-rich teams who believe they can contend within the next few years could also have heavy interest.
The Houston Texans are projected to have the fifth-most cap space in the NFL next offseason, and they could be interested in pairing a talented dual-threat running back like Barkley with new franchise quarterback C.J. Stroud.
The Bengals might also consider pairing Barkley with their star quarterback, Joe Burrow.
While Cincinnati running back Joe Mixon is signed through the 2024 season, he isn't the explosive runner he was earlier in his career. The Bengals could also save $5.8 million in cap space by releasing Mixon in the spring.
Potential Suitors: Cincinnati Bengals, Houston Texans
17. Jonah Williams, OT, Cincinnati Bengals
As a left tackle, Jonah Williams was a veritable disaster for the Bengals. Last season, he got called for four penalties and allowed 12 sacks, according to Pro Football Focus.
Williams' inconsistency led Cincinnati to sign Orlando Brown Jr. in free agency, which eventually resulted in Williams shifting to right tackle. Since making the position switch, the 25-year-old has looked like a different player.
On the right side, Williams' strength as a run blocker has flashed more frequently, and he hasn't been as much of a liability in the passing game. Per PFF, Williams has allowed only three sacks and has yet to be called for a penalty this season.
The Commanders could eye Williams as a replacement for Andrew Wylie, who has been responsible for four penalties and five sacks this season, per PFF, although Wylie is under contract through 2025.
The Raiders may also give some consideration to Williams as they seek a permanent answer at right tackle. Las Vegas has tried Jermaine Eluemunor and 2022 seventh-round pick Thayer Munford Jr. at the position with mixed results.
If Williams continues the level of play he's shown through the first eight weeks, he could be the bookend to Kolton Miller that Las Vegas has been seeking.
Potential Suitors: Las Vegas Raiders, Washington Commanders
16. Chase Young, Edge, San Francisco 49ers
By the time March rolls around, new San Francisco 49ers pass-rusher Chase Young may well be in the top 10 of these rankings.
The biggest knock on the 2020 second overall pick is that a torn ACL limited him to 12 games between the 2021 and 2022 seasons. While he flashed promise as a rookie Pro Bowler and the Defensive Rookie of the Year, Young recorded only nine sacks in 27 games over his first three seasons.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, the Commanders declined the fifth-year option on Young's contract. On Tuesday, they traded him to San Francisco for a third-round pick.
Young is back on the rise this season, as he has appeared fully healthy and disruptive for Washington's front. The 24-year-old has logged five sacks and 18 quarterback pressures in seven games.
The big question is whether Young can stay healthy and keep up his current pace. If so, his combination of youth and upside will be difficult to ignore.
The 49ers will presumably try to retain Young next spring after dealing a Day 2 pick to land him. If he hits the open market, though, several cap-flush teams should be interested.
The Chicago Bears lead the NFL in projected 2024 cap space and could certainly use another long-term option on the edge. Reuniting him with recent trade acquisition Montez Sweat could make plenty of sense.
The Texans, who have the fifth-most projected cap space, are in a similar position despite just using the third overall pick on Will Anderson Jr.
Potential Suitors: Chicago Bears, Houston Texans
15. Calvin Ridley, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Calvin Ridley has a small chance to be the WR1 in this class by season's end. For that to happen, though, the 28-year-old will have to return to the elite form he last showed in 2020.
Ridley finished that season with 90 catches, 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns for the Atlanta Falcons. The following year, Ridley announced that he was stepping away from football to focus on his mental well-being. Then, he was suspended indefinitely for betting on NFL games and missed the entire 2022 season.
In Jacksonville, Ridley has flashed signs of being the player he was in 2020, but he's on pace for a good-not-great 70-catch, 958-yard, four-touchdown campaign. After more than a year away from football, an adjustment period should have been expected.
That 2020 upside still resides in Ridley, and he'll only be 29 at the start of next season. At worst, he projects as a high-end No. 2 receiver, and he could reemerge as a No. 1 target.
The Panthers should be heavily interested in Ridley as they seek reliable targets for Bryce Young. The Titans should also be looking to acquire more weapons for quarterback Will Levis, who just might be the answer after throwing for four touchdowns in his first-ever start.
Potential Suitors: Carolina Panthers, Tennessee Titans
14. Antoine Winfield Jr., S, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Antoine Winfield Jr. should be the top safety on the free-agent market next offseason. While he hasn't always shown the most consistent coverage skills—he's surrendered 14 touchdown passes in four years—he doesn't have a glaring deficiency.
This year, Winfield has allowed a career-low 52.4 percent completion rate in coverage. He's an above-average tackler who can rush the passer, get his hands on the football and chase down ball-carriers.
So far this season, Winfield has tallied 46 tackles, two sacks, three forced fumbles and six passes defended. He had a batted pass last Thursday that was picked off by William Gholston.
Winfield should be in store for his second Pro Bowl nod this year. He won't turn 26 until August, so he should be a top target for virtually any safety-needy team.
With Micah Hyde headed to free agency, the Bills could make a push to add Winfield, assuming they can clear a fair amount of cap space. However, Buffalo is currently projected to be $41.4 million over next year's cap.
The Titans, who recently traded safety Kevin Byard to the Philadelphia Eagles, rank 20th in pass defense and have the third-most projected 2024 cap room. They'd also be logical suitors for Winfield.
Potential Suitors: Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans
13. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts
Calvin Ridley has had higher highs than Indianapolis Colts wideout Michael Pittman Jr., but Pittman has been more consistent over the past few seasons.
Pittman projects as a low-end No. 1 or high-end No. 2 option in most offenses, and he's filled the former role in Indianapolis well. A 2020 second-round pick out of USC, Pittman combines a great combination of size (6'4", 223 pounds), play strength and ball skills.
Though he isn't a speed merchant, Pittman can separate after the catch, as evidenced by his 75-yard touchdown catch-and-run in Week 7.
At only 26 years old, Pittman could be in line for the sort of second-tier receiver contract that players like Christian Kirk and Mike Williams have received in recent years.
Pittman would be a logical target for the Panthers, who should be interested in revamping their entire receiving corps to support Bryce Young.
It would behoove the Patriots to make a run at Pittman as well. Whether New England sticks with Mac Jones beyond this season or not, it needs more talent on the perimeter, especially with impending free agent Kendrick Bourne suffering a torn ACL in Week 8.
Potential Suitors: Carolina Panthers, New England Patriots
12. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Age is the only factor keeping Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans out of the top 10. The four-time Pro Bowler will turn 31 in August and may not interest teams seeking a long-term No. 1 receiving option.
With that said, Evans is a tremendous talent with Hall of Fame potential. The 6'5", 231-pound pass-catcher remains one of the best possession receivers and jump-ball deep threats in the NFL. He's had nine consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, and he's on pace to hit that number again in 2023.
Whether he's played with Baker Mayfield, Tom Brady, Jameis Winston, Ryan Fitzpatrick or Mike Glennon, Evans has produced. Even a team with a young quarterback like the Panthers, Titans or Colts would be fortunate to add Evans for a season or two.
At this stage in his career, though, Evans may be looking to again taste the Super Bowl success he found with Brady.
The Detroit Lions aren't exactly thin at receiver, but Evans would form a tremendous tandem with Amon-Ra St. Brown. Detroit also has $58.8 million in projected cap space, so Evans is a reasonable target financially.
Don't dismiss the idea of the Bengals making a run at Evans if Tyler Boyd and/or Tee Higgins depart in free agency. Cincinnati's signing of Orlando Brown Jr. last offseason shows that the franchise is willing to maximize Joe Burrow's Super Bowl window.
The idea of pairing Evans with Ja'Marr Chase would give secondary coaches around the league nightmares.
Potential Suitors: Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions
11. L'Jarius Sneed, CB, Kansas City Chiefs
If you haven't been paying attention, the Kansas City Chiefs are a defensive team now. Yes, Patrick Mahomes is still playing, but if Kansas City makes a deep postseason run, it'll be thanks to a defense that ranks fourth overall and second in points allowed.
Cornerback L'Jarius Sneed has played a huge role in Kansas City's defensive transformation. A 2020 fourth-round pick out of Louisiana Tech, Sneed has developed into one of the better cover corners in the NFL.
Last season, Sneed recorded a career-high 11 passes defended, three interceptions and 108 tackles en route to his first Super Bowl victory. So far this season, he's allowing an opposing passer rating of just 57.9 in coverage.
The Los Angeles Chargers should be eager to get under the salary cap and make a run at Sneed. It never hurts to weaken a division rival, and L.A.'s pass defense has been virtually nonexistent for much of the season.
Chicago should also covet the Sneed, who will turn 27 in January. The Bears will still be rebuilding in 2024—with or without Justin Fields—they need young defensive centerpieces, and they lead the NFL in projected cap space.
Potential Suitors: Chicago Bears, Los Angeles Chargers
10. Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings
The torn Achilles that Kirk Cousins suffered in Week 8 complicates his upcoming foray into free agency. According to ESPN's Rich Cimini, a typical recovery timeframe is between six and nine months. That could have Cousins on track to open the 2024 season, although the Minnesota Vikings have released little information on the injury.
"The timeline and details of his upcoming surgery will be determined this week, per the team," NFL Media's Grant Gordon wrote Monday.
Further complicating matters is the fact that Cousins will turn 36 in August. His market will likely be limited to teams with win-now rosters and a good amount of cap space.
With that said, the four-time Pro Bowler is the top impending free agent at the game's most important position. If he avoids setbacks in his recovery, he's bound have suitors.
A return to Minnesota might be the best option for Cousins, but the Giants could be interested if they decide to abandon the Daniel Jones experiment. New York was a playoff team in 2022 but has rarely looked competitive this season in large part due to poor quarterback play.
I'm probably higher on Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder than most, but Atlanta could be a team to watch here as well. If things don't pan out with the Cincinnati product—or with backup Taylor Heinicke—the Falcons should be in the quarterback market this offseason.
Atlanta has a strong overall roster and might just be the best team in the NFC South.
Potential Suitors: Atlanta Falcons, New York Giants
9. Devin White, LB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Since being taken fifth overall in the 2019 draft, Tampa's Devin White has established himself as arguably the best young off-ball linebacker in the NFL. He won't turn 26 until February, and he already has one Pro Bowl nod, one Super Bowl ring, 530 tackles, 20.5 sacks, 17 passes defended and 36 tackles for loss on his resume.
This season, White has done a little bit of everything for the Buccaneers, including allowing an opposing passer rating of only 66.7 in coverage.
White is one of the few true sideline-to-sideline defenders in the league, and there isn't a role that he cannot fill. When making contract projections, the five-year, $100 million deal that Roquan Smith recently signed with Baltimore is a likely starting point.
The Bears, who traded Smith to the Ravens last year, could be interested in bringing another elite linebacker into the fold. They might be seeking a new quarterback in 2024, but they also need to improve their 23rd-ranked defense.
The Texans could also be in pursuit of White in a few months. Head coach DeMeco Ryans knows the importance of having a top-tier linebacker after coaching Fred Warner in San Francisco. Houston should be aggressive in building around players like C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson Jr. in the offseason.
Potential Suitors: Chicago Bears, Houston Texans
8. Jaylon Johnson, CB, Chicago Bears
Picking between L'Jarius Sneed and Jaylon Johnson for the top cornerback of the 2024 free-agent class wasn't easy. Sneed has been a bit more consistent and has had more team success. However, Johnson oozes physical potential and is having the better individual season.
In six appearances this season, the 2020 second-round pick has recorded 18 tackles, four passes defended, two interceptions and a defensive touchdown. He's allowed an opposing passer rating of only 48.1 in coverage.
Ultimately, Johnson's age—he'll turn 25 in April—gives him the edge here. Virtually any team in need of secondary help will be interested in Johnson. Money could be the determining factor once he hits the market.
"I know who I am. I know I can play this game at a high level, and I feel like I deserve to get paid like that," Johnson said, per Mark Grote of WSCR Radio.
The Titans and Commanders could both use a top-tier cornerback, and both have the cap space needed to make a serious run at Johnson. Tennessee is projected to have $87.3 million in cap space, while Washington is projected to have $88.7 million.
Potential Suitors: Tennessee Titans, Washington Commanders
7. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
While Tee Higgins has served as Cincinnati's No. 2 receiver behind Ja'Marr Chase over the past two seasons, he's shown that he has No. 1 receiver potential. Despite playing only half of his rookie season with Joe Burrow—who suffered a torn ACL that year—Higgins finished it with 908 yards and six touchdowns.
Higgins has topped 1,000 yards in each of his past two campaigns. He's been hindered by a rib injury this season and by Burrow's early-season calf injury, but several teams should view the 24-year-old as their future top target.
Coming into 2023, Higgins had provided a passer rating above 100.0 when targeted in every campaign. Given the next-man-up nature of receiver contracts, Higgins could command more than the $24 million annually that DK Metcalf secured in 2022.
Again, Carolina lurks a logical suitor. The Panthers believe in Bryce Young, despite his up-and-down rookie campaign, and they need to pair him with a top pass-catcher.
The Colts could be a team to watch as well. Indianapolis should have Anthony Richardson back under center in 2024, and the gifted dual-threat would greatly benefit from having a young, talented downfield target like Higgins at his disposal.
Carolina and Indianapolis both rank inside the top half of NFL teams in terms of projected 2024 cap space.
Potential Suitors: Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts
6. Brian Burns, Edge, Carolina Panthers
The spring of 2024 will be a great time for teams to be in the pass-rusher market. Carolina sack artist Brian Burns has perennial Pro Bowl potential, and he didn't even make our top five free agents.
Burns logged no fewer than 7.5 sacks in each of his first four seasons and notched two Pro Bowls along the way. So far this year, he's recorded 21 tackles, five sacks and 11 quarterback pressures.
While Burns isn't a liability as a run defender, he's on the svelter side at 6'5" and 250 pounds and relies heavily on his bend and quick first step. The 25-year-old is best suited for a 3-4 scheme, which limits his value some amid a strong pass-rushing market.
That doesn't mean Burns won't be coveted, though. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported last year that Carolina turned down a package of two first-round picks and a second-rounder from the Los Angeles Rams for him.
The Titans, who have $87.3 million in projected cap space, could target Burns as a long-term complement to Harold Landry at outside linebacker.
Given the Rams' reported previous interest, it wouldn't be a surprise to see them make another run at Burns. General manager Les Snead worked to shed excess contract weight this offseason, and the Rams are now projected to have $46.4 million in 2024 cap room.
Potential Suitors: Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Rams
5. Montez Sweat, Edge, Chicago Bears
At 6'6" and 262 pounds, Montez Sweat is bigger and more physical than Burns and possesses more positional versatility. The 27-year-old has rushed from the linebacker spot and from defensive end, making him a scheme-versatile free-agent target.
The Bears acquired Sweat from Washington in exchange for a second-round pick on Tuesday.
While Sweat has never recorded a double-digit-sack season, he's averaged just over seven sacks per year and has done a tremendous job of consistently bringing pressure. This season, he's already logged 32 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and 19 quarterback pressures.
Sweat will be valued as a pass-rusher, but he's a well-rounded defender who can make an impact in any down-and-distance situation.
Given the price Chicago paid to acquire Sweat, an extension is likely coming. If Sweat does reach the free-agent market, though, cap space will likely be the deciding factor.
The Texans should have interest in Sweat as a long-term complement to Will Anderson Jr. Despite using a first-round pick on Tyree Wilson, the Raiders also should be hot on Sweat's trail next March.
Although they have Wilson and Pro Bowler Maxx Crosby, the Raiders have recorded just 16 sacks this season. Las Vegas is projected to have $54.1 million in 2024 cap space.
Potential Suitors: Houston Texans, Las Vegas Raiders
4. Danielle Hunter, Edge, Minnesota Vikings
If we were ranking players purely on statistical production, Danielle Hunter would be the top free-agent pass-rusher with little question. The Vikings star has three Pro Bowls and five double-digit-sack seasons on his resume, and he may be in the midst of a career year.
However, Hunter has benefited greatly from hitting home at a remarkably high rate. He currently leads the NFL with nine sacks, but he's tied for 33rd with nine quarterback hits. It's important to remember that sacks aren't the only way that pass-rushers can disrupt the offensive game plan.
This isn't to suggest that Hunter isn't a terrific player, because he is. However, there's a reasonable chance that his sack numbers are more in line with other top free-agent pass-rushers by season's end.
The other factor to consider here is that Hunter recently turned 29. He's still young enough to warrant a multi-year deal, but some teams may be hesitant to offer him a four- or five-year contract.
Expect playoff hopefuls with a solid amount of cap space, like the Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts, to have the best chance of landing Hunter.
Potential Suitors: Detroit Lions, Indianapolis Colts
3. Josh Allen, Edge, Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville's Josh Allen gets the nod as the top edge-defender in the 2024 class by the narrowest of margins. This is based primarily on his age since he's nearly two years younger than Hunter.
While Hunter has had the more impressive statistical season, a lot of Allen's value doesn't show up on the stat sheet. The Jaguars have little in the way of complementary pass-rushers, which leaves Allen consistently fighting through double-teams.
Allen has still managed to put together some impressive stat lines. He finished the 2022 season with seven sacks and 40 quarterback pressures, and he's on pace to blow those numbers away in 2023. He already has nine sacks in eight games this season.
Before last season, the Jaguars hadn't pulled a lot of national attention in Allen's direction, but he's earned a reputation among players as a disruptive defender.
"He's a baller. He's still considered kind of a young guy in this league, but he's playing really good football right now," Bills quarterback Josh Allen said of the other Allen, per ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg.
Expect cap-rich teams seeking long-term defensive pieces, like the Texans and Bears, to have interest in the 26-year-old. Chicago and Houston both rank in the top five of NFL teams in projected 2024 cap space.
Potential Suitors: Chicago Bears, Houston Texans
2. Christian Wilkins, DT, Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins might not garner a ton of national attention, but he's one of the most underappreciated defenders in the league.
The 27-year-old has developed into a dominant run defender who can make plays in a limited window and get after opposing quarterbacks. Last season, the hybrid tackle/end racked up 3.5 sacks, 15 quarterback pressures and 98 total tackles—ridiculous numbers for a down lineman—and he's on pace to finish another impressive campaign.
If Wilkins doesn't earn his first Pro Bowl nod in 2023, it'll be a shame.
The fifth-year pro comes in higher than an impressive list of pass-rushers for two reasons. For one, several quality edge-defenders are set to become free agents in 2024.
Secondly, the league has started to place a premium on defensive tackles. We saw that last offseason with lucrative contracts for the likes of Daron Payne, Dalvin Tomlinson, Javon Hargrave and Dre'Mont Jones.
There aren't many players who can provide what Wilkins does on the interior and even fewer who will be available next March.
The Bengals could be a team to watch with D.J. Reader set to hit the 2024 market. Cincinnati ranks sixth in projected cap space and will look to remain among the AFC's top contenders. If the Chiefs, who have $31.5 million in projected cap space, allow Chris Jones to depart, they might target Wilkins as a replacement.
Potential Suitors: Cincinnati Bengals, Kansas City Chiefs
1, Chris Jones, DT, Kansas City Chiefs
Chris Jones held out the first week of the 2023 season in search of a pay raise. He ultimately agreed to a reworked one-year deal that included $5 million in incentives. Even with a cap hit of $26.8 million this season, however, Jones is a bargain for the Chiefs.
Jones is one of the most impactful defenders in the league and perhaps the most dominant interior player we've seen since peak Aaron Donald. His ability to stonewall ball-carriers and rush the passer—and move around the formation while doing it—can completely wreck an opposing game plan.
"He's a good enough athlete where he can do that. Not everyone can do that. He gives you that flexibility," Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said, per The Athletic's Nate Taylor.
Last season, the four-time Pro Bowler tallied 44 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 15.5 sacks and 46 quarterback pressures en route to his third Super Bowl trip. Jones has shown no signs of slowing down since returning to the field in Week 2.
Jones is the best player at his position set to be available, and he won't turn 30 until July. Plenty of teams would love to add him to their defensive front.
Given the fact that Jones should be able to essentially pick his team as a free agent, cap-loaded contenders like Cincinnati and Detroit could top his wish list, although a return to Kansas City might make the most sense.
Potential Suitors: Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions
Cap and contract information via Spotrac. Advanced statistics from Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.