X

    Falcons' Calvin Ridley Suspended for 'At Least' 2022 Season for Betting on NFL Games

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMarch 8, 2022

    Michael Reaves/Getty Images

    The NFL announced Monday that Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley has been suspended indefinitely and will miss at least the entirety of the 2022 season for betting on games this past season. 

    Per the league's press release, Ridley bet on games in November while he was away from the team:

    Mike Garafolo @MikeGarafolo

    Full release on Calvin Ridley’s suspension <a href="https://t.co/MXgyZqaJfE">pic.twitter.com/MXgyZqaJfE</a>

    "We were first made aware of the league's investigation on Feb. 9," the Falcons said in a statement. "We have cooperated fully with the investigation since receiving notice and support the league's findings and actions. We are moving forward in the 2022 season with the decision that was made. With the decision that was made by the NFL, any further questions on the investigation should be directed to the league office."

    Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter

    Multiple NFL teams reached out to the Falcons in recent weeks to inquire about trading for Calvin Ridley, and each time, Atlanta declined to enter into any talks out of good faith, knowing the issues in store for their standout wide receiver, per sources.

    The NFL's Mike Garafolo reported Ridley was making parlay bets, and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the wideout bet on the Falcons to win as a part of those parlays:

    Andrew Siciliano @AndrewSiciliano

    Ridley placed parlay bets on NFL games using his cell phone, per <a href="https://twitter.com/MikeGarafolo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MikeGarafolo</a>.

    Michael David Smith @MichaelDavSmith

    On NFL Network <a href="https://twitter.com/MikeGarafolo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MikeGarafolo</a> said Calvin Ridley's bets were parlays, and that was a factor in the league believing his claim that he had no inside information affecting his bets. Presumably if he had inside info he'd bet just on that team, not on parlays with multiple teams.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter

    NFL determined that Calvin Ridley placed multi-legged parlay bets involving 3, 5 and 8 games that included the Falcons to win, per source. Investigation determined there was no involvement from any team players, coach etc. placed via his mobile device out of state.

    Albert Breer @AlbertBreer

    So how did Calvin Ridley get busted? He was in Florida, and used the only gambling app legal in the state. The app notified a compliance company the NFL has hired called Genius for this kind of thing.<br><br>That he was out of state was a factor in Ridley's activity being flagged.

    Ridley tweeted that he bet a total of $1,500:

    CALVIN RIDLEY @CalvinRidley1

    I bet 1500 total I don’t have a gambling problem

    CALVIN RIDLEY @CalvinRidley1

    I couldn’t even watch football at that point

    CALVIN RIDLEY @CalvinRidley1

    Just gone be more healthy when I come back

    Ridley stepped away from the Falcons on Oct. 31, saying he was focusing on his mental well-being. He did not return for the remainder of the season, and the Falcons placed him on the NFI list.

    CALVIN RIDLEY @CalvinRidley1

    <a href="https://t.co/q7OOoAKkdV">pic.twitter.com/q7OOoAKkdV</a>

    Ridley's suspension will naturally put the NFL's relationship with Caesars Entertainment, DraftKings and FanDuel under the microscope, all gambling entities.

    Professional sports leagues like the NFL had distanced themselves from gambling throughout their history, but with the advent of online betting and daily fantasy, most professional leagues have embraced the practice for fans and developed partnerships with those sites.  

    Jonathan Jones @jjones9

    This Calvin Ridley suspension has massive ramifications as the NFL continues its relationships with sports betting partners. A suspension of at least one season is a message to everyone.

    Stewart Mandel @slmandel

    In all seriousness, it's an interesting moment. These leagues that for 100+ years villainized sports betting have now openly embraced it ... except they still want/expect the players to have nothing to do with it. Quite a balancing act.

    Andrew Brandt @AndrewBrandt

    I get it that we can't have players betting on games, especially their own. <br>But the moral high ground suffers a bit when the employers are embracing it and monetizing its legality.

    Jim Trotter @JimTrotter_NFL

    And partner in gambling sites.

    But it also comes just one month after Pittsburgh Steelers linebackers coach Brian Flores accused Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross in a lawsuit of offering to pay him $100,000 per loss in the 2019 season in an effort to tank for a better draft pick, back when Flores was the head coach of the team. 

    Such allegations, along with any player betting on games, puts the integrity of the sport in question. 

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.