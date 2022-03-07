Falcons' Calvin Ridley Suspended for 'At Least' 2022 Season for Betting on NFL Games

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The NFL announced Monday that Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley has been suspended indefinitely and will miss at least the entirety of the 2022 season for betting on games this past season.

Per the league's press release, Ridley bet on games in November while he was away from the team:

"We were first made aware of the league's investigation on Feb. 9," the Falcons said in a statement. "We have cooperated fully with the investigation since receiving notice and support the league's findings and actions. We are moving forward in the 2022 season with the decision that was made. With the decision that was made by the NFL, any further questions on the investigation should be directed to the league office."

The NFL's Mike Garafolo reported Ridley was making parlay bets, and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the wideout bet on the Falcons to win as a part of those parlays:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Ridley tweeted that he bet a total of $1,500:

Ridley stepped away from the Falcons on Oct. 31, saying he was focusing on his mental well-being. He did not return for the remainder of the season, and the Falcons placed him on the NFI list.

Ridley's suspension will naturally put the NFL's relationship with Caesars Entertainment, DraftKings and FanDuel under the microscope, all gambling entities.

Professional sports leagues like the NFL had distanced themselves from gambling throughout their history, but with the advent of online betting and daily fantasy, most professional leagues have embraced the practice for fans and developed partnerships with those sites.

But it also comes just one month after Pittsburgh Steelers linebackers coach Brian Flores accused Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross in a lawsuit of offering to pay him $100,000 per loss in the 2019 season in an effort to tank for a better draft pick, back when Flores was the head coach of the team.

Such allegations, along with any player betting on games, puts the integrity of the sport in question.