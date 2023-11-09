WWE's Carmella, Corey Graves Announce Birth of Son Dimitri in IG Photo

WWE's Carmella, Corey Graves Announce Birth of Son Dimitri in IG PhotoNovember 9, 2023
WWE star Carmella and announcer Corey Graves announced the birth of their son, Dimitri Paul, on Thursday.
WWE @WWE
Congratulations to <a href="https://twitter.com/CarmellaWWE?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CarmellaWWE</a> & <a href="https://twitter.com/WWEGraves?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WWEGraves</a> on the birth of a beautiful baby boy! ❤️<a href="https://t.co/nxjgMxjcDB">https://t.co/nxjgMxjcDB</a> <a href="https://t.co/L7erhxaUdF">pic.twitter.com/L7erhxaUdF</a>
Carmella told Good Morning America in May she and Graves, who married in April 2022, were expecting their first child together.
"It's just all been such a whirlwind," she said. "I think because of my past, it was hard to get excited off the bat about this one, but I was cautiously optimistic. I try to have a good mindset, a positive mindset this time around, and it's working. So I'm very happy about that."
The former SmackDown women's champion had been candid about her past miscarriages with the hope of helping other women who experienced similar trauma.
In Thursday's announcement, Carmella said Dimitri's birth was "well worth the 60 hour labor."