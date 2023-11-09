WWE Legend The Rock Named to 2024 Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Class

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame has named Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to its class of 2024.

Johnson is best known for his time as a WWE superstar and Hollywood actor, but he played defensive tackle for the University of Miami from 1991-1994. He finished with 77 tackles and 4.25 sacks over 39 games.

Johnson also played on some great teams. Miami won a national championship in 1991 and finished No. 3 in the Associated Press poll in 1992 and No. 6 in 1994.

After his professional career, Johnson played one year for the CFL's Calgary Stampeders in 1995 before following his family's legacy and becoming a professional wrestler.

His football legacy didn't end there, however. In Aug. 2020, Johnson and fellow investors purchased the XFL for $15 million. The XFL's third iteration began in 2023, and the league now plans to merge with the USFL, another spring football league.