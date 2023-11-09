WWE Legend The Rock Named to 2024 Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Class

WWE Legend The Rock Named to 2024 Polynesian Football Hall of Fame ClassNovember 9, 2023
The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame has named Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to its class of 2024.
Polynesian Football
Congratulations to Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024 Inductee DWAYNE "THE ROCK" JOHNSON! 🤙🏽🌴
Johnson is best known for his time as a WWE superstar and Hollywood actor, but he played defensive tackle for the University of Miami from 1991-1994. He finished with 77 tackles and 4.25 sacks over 39 games.
Johnson also played on some great teams. Miami won a national championship in 1991 and finished No. 3 in the Associated Press poll in 1992 and No. 6 in 1994.
After his professional career, Johnson played one year for the CFL's Calgary Stampeders in 1995 before following his family's legacy and becoming a professional wrestler.
His football legacy didn't end there, however. In Aug. 2020, Johnson and fellow investors purchased the XFL for $15 million. The XFL's third iteration began in 2023, and the league now plans to merge with the USFL, another spring football league.
Johnson, who identifies as Black and Samoan, was named to the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame alongside former defensive lineman Domata Peko and ex-Philadelphia Eagles returner Reno Mahe.