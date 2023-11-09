Joel Embiid Says 'No One Has an Ego' on 76ers Roster After James Harden Trade

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Suffice it to say the Philadelphia 76ers have not missed James Harden one bit.

Wednesday's win over the Boston Celtics was the sixth straight for the surging Sixers, who now boast an Eastern Conference-best 6-1 record. Reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid said it's a credit to the team's camaraderie that they've been able to navigate the Harden controversy and integrate new teammates without issue.

"I think it's a lot of credit to the culture that we have," Embiid said. "No one has an ego on this team. We got new guys, we took them in, we got them up to speed. I think the fact that guys want to play with each other and they like being around each other, I think it helps a lot, too. Guys are unselfish, the ball is moving no matter if the shots are going in or not. Guys are just happy, just worried about the right things—which is to win. That's the only thing that matters and that's the only thing that should matter."

Embiid looks every bit like an MVP candidate yet again, leading the NBA in scoring at 31.7 points per game while adding 10.9 rebounds and a career-high 5.9 assists. Tyrese Maxey has stepped into the lead ball-handler role without issue, looking like an All-Star candidate ahead of restricted free agency.

Sixers coach Nick Nurse is still navigating how to handle the team's abundant depth, with Nicolas Batum, Marcus Morris and Robert Covington all getting inconsistent minutes since their arrival. However, it appears the players on the team are embracing the depth rather than worrying about their own minutes.

It's hard not to take these comments as an indirect shot at Harden, who openly complained about his role in Philadelphia during his introductory press conference with the Los Angeles Clippers. The self-described "system" hasn't done much to impress in a Clippers uniform, compiling just 29 points in a pair of forgettable performances—both losses—against the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets.

While it's fair to note Harden is getting acclimated to his new teammates, the same can be said for his old team, which has not missed a beat since shipping him to Los Angeles in a move that was essentially done to rip the Band-Aid off the franchise's biggest headache.