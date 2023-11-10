NBA Trade Block Big Board: Predicting Top 10 Targets at the Deadline

4 of 10

Amanda Loman/Getty Images

Age: 30

Remaining contract: Two years, $45 million

Neither the rebuilding Blazers nor the veteran Brogdon have pushed each other for a trade so far. In fact, they've spoken about keeping this partnership going.

"I've had conversations with the Blazers' front office and with [coach] Chauncey [Billups]. They want me here, I want to be here," Brogdon told reporters at training camp. "There's a lot of misleading information out there about 'They need to trade me' or 'I want to go.' Right now, I'm trying to make the most of my opportunity. That's really what it is."

Maybe Portland and Brogdon are seeing something the rest of us are missing. Probably not, though. He should be contributing to playoff pursuits the Blazers aren't ready to make, and the minutes he's getting should go to young players who will remain with this franchise for the long haul.