X

NBA

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTBR Sports on Max

    NBA Fans Troll LeBron James, Lakers After Struggles vs. Rockets Without Anthony Davis

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVNovember 9, 2023

    Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) drives to the basket under pressure from Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
    AP Photo/Michael Wyke

    The Los Angeles Lakers were without Anthony Davis on Wednesday night. Boy, could they have used him.

    The Houston Rockets absolutely walloped the Lakers, 128-94, behind Jalen Green's 28 points and seven rebounds.

    NBA @NBA

    These back-to-back Jalen Green buckets are TOUGH.<br><br>Lakers-Rockets | Live on the NBA App<br>📲 : <a href="https://t.co/pqQsaiCmYw">https://t.co/pqQsaiCmYw</a> <a href="https://t.co/Xb5L4niLzH">pic.twitter.com/Xb5L4niLzH</a>

    NBA @NBA

    Jalen Green pulled out the Dunkstronaut dunk on the fast break 🚀🔨<br><br>Lakers-Rockets | Live on the NBA App<br>📲 : <a href="https://t.co/pqQsaiCmYw">https://t.co/pqQsaiCmYw</a> <a href="https://t.co/aEz4Q29raU">pic.twitter.com/aEz4Q29raU</a>

    LeBron James (18 points, six rebounds) and D'Angelo Russell (22 points, four assists and somehow three blocks) paced the Lakers, while Austin Reaves had a brutal night, shooting just 2-of-9 from the floor and only managing seven points.

    And then there was Christian Wood, who came into the starting lineup for AD and finished with no points and four fouls. Yikes. Perhaps Rui Hachimura should have started instead, providing 24 points off the bench.

    But anyway you slice it, this one was ugly, and fans and pundits alike let the Lakers hear about it on social media:

    Lakers Lead @LakersLead

    summary of tonight's game <a href="https://t.co/CSbz4fqRY3">pic.twitter.com/CSbz4fqRY3</a>

    Dave McMenamin @mcten

    The Lakers trail the Rockets 99-71 after 3Q. The kind of spiritless performance that has me consulting the thesaurus to properly describe it. LAL might be dealing with injuries, but this is the type of night where the team will deserve whatever opprobrium that comes with it.

    NBA Fans Troll LeBron James, Lakers After Struggles vs. Rockets Without Anthony Davis
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Ry @JustRyCole

    Lakers obviously down a lot of key guys …but the fact they don't have an identity other than being decent offensively (only with LeBron on the floor) and decent defensively (only when AD is on the floor) is major concern.

    🏆LakersGuru🏆 @GuruLakers

    We were supposed to be having fun this year<br><br>The fun has not started yet for Lakers fans<br><br>Literally no game has been fun from start to end

    Lakers Nation @LakersNation

    Major 2021-22 season vibes right now for the Lakers.

    ᵂᴵᴸᴸ @BiasedHouston

    Remember when Lakers fans told us they would rather have Austin Reaves instead of Jalen Green.

    Trevor Lane @Trevor_Lane

    The word is out and teams are sending extra players at the glass when playing the Lakers, knowing LA is going to give them tons of offensive rebounds

    Late Night Lake Show @LateNightLakers

    LOL. This team gave up before the tip-off. Disgusting and embarrassing.

    Anthony F. Irwin @AnthonyIrwinLA

    Reaves is a game-worst -28. Feels like it too.

    Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

    Well, let's make sure to give AD his proper credit. The offense sucks without him, too. AK <a href="https://t.co/3MhBAN0VGc">https://t.co/3MhBAN0VGc</a>

    Roosh @RooshWilliams

    Christian Wood a complete non-factor in Toyota Center tonight. Just like old times.

    𝘾𝙤𝙖𝙘𝙝 𝙎𝙝𝙪𝙗𝙝 ⁶𓅓 @OVOLakeShow

    don't think i've been more fed up with our backcourt more this season.<br><br>I'm absolutely disgusted with D'Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves.

    Josh @josh2saint

    Austin Reaves is a prime example that just because a young player was good doesn't mean they'll automatically take a leap the following season.<br><br>And it's not because of bad work ethic or anything. The NBA is just really tough.<br><br>He and DLo have both regressed &amp; that's killed them

    In the Lakers defense, the team was without AD, Gabe Vincent, Jarred Vanderbilt, Jaxson Hayes and Jalen Hood-Schifino. That's a tough injury report to overcome.

    But that doesn't excuse giving up 14 offensive rebounds, and getting beaten on the boards 57-34 in total. It's not a reason to miss nine free throws, or for starters Taurean Prince, Reaves and Wood to combine for just 14 points.

    It isn't easy to overcome the loss of star players, but the Rockets hammered the Lakers from the start. The only positive is that James—who came into the game averaging 35.9 minutes per game despite the team's goal to reduce his workload this season—was able to sit the entire fourth quarter after just 27 minutes.

    But there are real concerns in Los Angeles after the team's 3-5 start. Losing on the road to Houston, with five players missing, would have been fine. Getting absolutely blasted by a 4-3 Rockets team that starts three players 21 years old or younger—in what could only be described as a lackluster, impotent performance from these Lakers—isn't acceptable.