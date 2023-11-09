NBA Fans Troll LeBron James, Lakers After Struggles vs. Rockets Without Anthony Davis

AP Photo/Michael Wyke

The Los Angeles Lakers were without Anthony Davis on Wednesday night. Boy, could they have used him.

The Houston Rockets absolutely walloped the Lakers, 128-94, behind Jalen Green's 28 points and seven rebounds.

LeBron James (18 points, six rebounds) and D'Angelo Russell (22 points, four assists and somehow three blocks) paced the Lakers, while Austin Reaves had a brutal night, shooting just 2-of-9 from the floor and only managing seven points.

And then there was Christian Wood, who came into the starting lineup for AD and finished with no points and four fouls. Yikes. Perhaps Rui Hachimura should have started instead, providing 24 points off the bench.

But anyway you slice it, this one was ugly, and fans and pundits alike let the Lakers hear about it on social media:

In the Lakers defense, the team was without AD, Gabe Vincent, Jarred Vanderbilt, Jaxson Hayes and Jalen Hood-Schifino. That's a tough injury report to overcome.

But that doesn't excuse giving up 14 offensive rebounds, and getting beaten on the boards 57-34 in total. It's not a reason to miss nine free throws, or for starters Taurean Prince, Reaves and Wood to combine for just 14 points.

It isn't easy to overcome the loss of star players, but the Rockets hammered the Lakers from the start. The only positive is that James—who came into the game averaging 35.9 minutes per game despite the team's goal to reduce his workload this season—was able to sit the entire fourth quarter after just 27 minutes.