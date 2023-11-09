X

NBA

    Video: Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Ejected vs. Pistons After Dunk Celebration

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IINovember 9, 2023

    Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo drives by Detroit Pistons' Isaiah Stewart during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    AP Photo/Morry Gash

    Referees ejected Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo after he received his second technical foul following a quick staredown of Detroit Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart after dunking on him in the third quarter.

    Bally Sports Wisconsin @BallySportWI

    Giannis has been ejected after receiving his second technical foul. 🤔<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FearTheDeer?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FearTheDeer</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBA</a> <a href="https://t.co/UKuAIJJrU7">pic.twitter.com/UKuAIJJrU7</a>

    The two-time NBA MVP received his first technical in the second quarter. Eric Nehm of The Athletic gave the details.

    Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

    And now a technical foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo. He was unhappy with what he thought was a missed call on his most recent fastbreak rim attack.

