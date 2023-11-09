Video: Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Ejected vs. Pistons After Dunk Celebration

Video: Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Ejected vs. Pistons After Dunk CelebrationNovember 9, 2023
Referees ejected Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo after he received his second technical foul following a quick staredown of Detroit Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart after dunking on him in the third quarter.
Bally Sports Wisconsin @BallySportWI
Giannis has been ejected after receiving his second technical foul. 🤔<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FearTheDeer?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FearTheDeer</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBA?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBA</a> <a href="https://t.co/UKuAIJJrU7">pic.twitter.com/UKuAIJJrU7</a>
The two-time NBA MVP received his first technical in the second quarter. Eric Nehm of The Athletic gave the details.
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
