Video: Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Ejected vs. Pistons After Dunk Celebration

Referees ejected Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo after he received his second technical foul following a quick staredown of Detroit Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart after dunking on him in the third quarter.

The two-time NBA MVP received his first technical in the second quarter. Eric Nehm of The Athletic gave the details.

