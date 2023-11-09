X

NBA

    Joel Embiid's 76ers Hyped as Team to Beat in East After Win vs. Jayson Tatum, Celtics

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IINovember 9, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 8: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers handles the ball during the game against the Boston Celtics on November 8, 2023 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

    A battle between the top two Eastern Conference teams went in favor of the Philadelphia 76ers as the home side defeated the visiting Boston Celtics 106-103 on Wednesday in Wells Fargo Center.

    Philadelphia and Boston entered the game with matching 5-1 records atop the East. The 76ers held a five-game winning streak, while Boston was coming off its first loss after falling to the Minnesota Timberwolves in overtime.

    A seesaw affair started going the 76ers' way late in the third quarter after a Joel Embiid bank shot kickstarted an 11-0 run that eventually gave Philadelphia an 83-72 advantage.

    Philadelphia looked like it would coast to an easy win thanks to a 102-87 lead with under three minutes remaining, but Kristaps Porziņģis and Jaylen Brown co-led a 16-4 run that ended with Boston having a chance for a tie with nine seconds left. However, Porziņģis' game-tying three-point attempt hit the front rim, and the ballgame ended.

    For Philadelphia, Embiid dropped 27 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks, while Tyrese Maxey added 25 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

    For Boston, Porziņģis led six Celtics in double figures with 29 points. Jayson Tatum finished with 16 points, 15 assists, six assists and three steals. Brown only had 11 points, although his pair of threes down the stretch got Boston back in this one.

    It may have been ugly for Philadelphia in the final few minutes, but the 76ers emerged victorious and now stand alone atop the Eastern Conference.

    Video Play Button
    It's still very early in the season, but it looks like Philadelphia should be strong contender for the East crown.

    gary washburn @GwashburnGlobe

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Celtics?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Celtics</a> can't score and can't get stops. Down 102-87 with 3:44 left. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/76ers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#76ers</a> will be a factor in the East.

    CBain☀️ @cbain100

    76ERS ARE THE #1 TEAM IN THE EAST‼️ <a href="https://t.co/vby6LHlBua">pic.twitter.com/vby6LHlBua</a>

    remdawg @RKManzi

    My <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/76ers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#76ers</a> might be the best team in the East.

    Killamizz23 🏀💪🏾🎮🏆🥇🇯🇲 @Killamizz23X1

    76ers defensive rotations, rebounding, ball movement, offense, team chemistry looks like it sky rocketed with Harden gone. This team is playing defense 1st and playing through Embiid and Maxey. Simple recipes makes them look soo much better 🤷🏽‍♂️

    Jawn Gonzalez @JohnGonzalez

    Think we might have a Freaky Friday situation here where the entire Sixers organization was swapped out for some other team that functions well and is fun to watch. No switch backs please and thanks

    xyIon @_ylon

    the sixers are currently playing in like the 127% percentile of what i and every other person in philadelphia expected for the last five months

    RB @RBPhillyTake

    This Sixers team is legit.<br><br>They want it.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BrotherlyLove?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BrotherlyLove</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Sixers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Sixers</a> 🔵🔴

    Victor Williams @ThePhillyPod

    Sixers are officially legit I'll see y'all on Broad.

    StatMuse @statmuse

    The new 1 seed in the East. <a href="https://t.co/mMVXH5aydd">pic.twitter.com/mMVXH5aydd</a>

    Philly Sports Sufferer @mccrystal_alex

    SIXERS WIN THEIR SIXTH GAME IN A ROW <br><br>THEY ARE NOW THE #1 SEED IN THE EASTERN CONFERENCE <br><br>NICK NURSE AND JOEL EMBIID HAVE DONE MIRACLES ON ME <br><br>THIS IS THE MOST FUN SIXERS TEAM IN A LONG TIME <br><br>LFG!!!!<br><br>PLAY THE SONG!!! <a href="https://t.co/G0VSDEG1c0">pic.twitter.com/G0VSDEG1c0</a>

    Andrew Perloff @andrewperloff

    Sorry Boston, Milwaukee... 76ers team to beat in the East right now.

    NBAĆentel @TheNBACentel

    The 76ers are 6-0 without James Harden<br><br>Best record in the East <br><br>🔥🔥🔥 <a href="https://t.co/BRR7vB276N">pic.twitter.com/BRR7vB276N</a>

    Sixers Nation @PHLSixersNation

    Sixers are number one in the East, without a single diva on the roster, and a competent coach. <a href="https://t.co/6csVRTOifv">pic.twitter.com/6csVRTOifv</a>

    Austin Krell @NBAKrell

    6 consecutive wins for the Sixers after losing their season-opener. They are the top seed in the East right now, 2nd best point differential in the NBA.<br><br>If Kelly Oubre Jr. wasn't the best acquisition of the offseason, Nick Nurse (and his staff) was.

    ry @NinjaBands

    THE SIXERS TAKE DOWN THE CELTICS SUPER TEAM AND ARE THE ONE SEED IN THE EAST!!!

    Philadelphia will leave town for a road game against the Detroit Pistons on Friday before heading back into town for a pair of matchups with the Indiana Pacers on Sunday and Tuesday.

    Boston will now return home for a three-game set beginning with the Brooklyn Nets on Friday evening.