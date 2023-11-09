Joel Embiid's 76ers Hyped as Team to Beat in East After Win vs. Jayson Tatum, Celtics

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

A battle between the top two Eastern Conference teams went in favor of the Philadelphia 76ers as the home side defeated the visiting Boston Celtics 106-103 on Wednesday in Wells Fargo Center.

Philadelphia and Boston entered the game with matching 5-1 records atop the East. The 76ers held a five-game winning streak, while Boston was coming off its first loss after falling to the Minnesota Timberwolves in overtime.

A seesaw affair started going the 76ers' way late in the third quarter after a Joel Embiid bank shot kickstarted an 11-0 run that eventually gave Philadelphia an 83-72 advantage.

Philadelphia looked like it would coast to an easy win thanks to a 102-87 lead with under three minutes remaining, but Kristaps Porziņģis and Jaylen Brown co-led a 16-4 run that ended with Boston having a chance for a tie with nine seconds left. However, Porziņģis' game-tying three-point attempt hit the front rim, and the ballgame ended.

For Philadelphia, Embiid dropped 27 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks, while Tyrese Maxey added 25 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

For Boston, Porziņģis led six Celtics in double figures with 29 points. Jayson Tatum finished with 16 points, 15 assists, six assists and three steals. Brown only had 11 points, although his pair of threes down the stretch got Boston back in this one.

It may have been ugly for Philadelphia in the final few minutes, but the 76ers emerged victorious and now stand alone atop the Eastern Conference.

It's still very early in the season, but it looks like Philadelphia should be strong contender for the East crown.

Philadelphia will leave town for a road game against the Detroit Pistons on Friday before heading back into town for a pair of matchups with the Indiana Pacers on Sunday and Tuesday.